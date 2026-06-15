Historical Fear and Greed Index readings

The Fear and Greed Index is often considered a reliable market indicator for US stocks, and analysing its historical readings can provide traders with valuable insights into how market sentiment might influence potential future market movements.*

The index reached levels of extreme greed in early 2018, when readings above 80 coincided with a strong bull market where stock prices rose rapidly. The high readings reflected investor optimism and aggressive risk-taking behaviour. Shortly after, in February 2018, the market experienced a significant correction, with the US 500 falling by over 10%. The extreme greed reading preceded the market downtown, and gave a signal of overvalued conditions and potential reversals.

In March 2020, during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fear and Greed index plummeted to extreme fear levels, with readings below 10, reflecting widespread panic and uncertainty. Shortly after these lows, aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus measures were introduced, leading to a strong market recovery. Traders who recognised the extreme fear reading as a potential buy signal could have capitalised on the subsequent rally.

However, there are instances where the Fear and Greed Index has provided false signals. For example, in late 2019, the index indicated levels of greed, suggesting that the market might be overvalued. Despite this, the market continued to climb into early 2020 before the pandemic-induced crash.

The Fear and Greed Index is a sentiment indicator and doesn't account for fundamental market factors. Traders should use it alongside technical analysis and additional indicators for a more comprehensive view.

*Remember that past performance does not guarantee future results, and the Fear and Greed Index works best when combined with additional tools – such as chart patterns and technical indicators – to help confirm its readings.