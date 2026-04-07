In this guide, we'll explore what Heikin-Ashi candlesticks are and how they can be incorporated into a trading strategy.

What are Heikin-Ashi candlesticks?

Candlesticks are one of the oldest forms of technical chart indicators that traders can use in their analysis of asset prices. A candlestick chart is a type of chart used to visualise price movements and identify patterns, with each candle representing a single trading session.

A specific form of candlestick chart is Heikin-Ashi, meaning average (“heikin” or “heiken”) and bar (“ashi”) in Japanese. The candles on these charts differ from traditional Japanese candlestick charts as they incorporate some data from the previous session to show how average values change over time.

*Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results

The Heikin-Ashi formula uses a combination of four price averages – open, high, low and close values – from the current and previous trading sessions. This is unlike traditional candlesticks, which use outright open and close prices to form the body of the candle and high and low prices as the shadows, or wicks. As a result, each Heikin-Ashi candle is lined up with the middle of the preceding bar, not with the level of the previous candle’s close.

*Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results

The open price used in a Heikin-Ashi candle is based on the average of the open and close from the previous candlestick. The close is an average of the open, high, low and close of the current period, rather than just the closing price. The high on the candle wick is the highest number out of the session open, intraday high, or close. Similarly, the low on the wick is the lowest number of the session low, open or close.

In this way, the Heikin-Ashi calculation creates a smoother-looking candlestick chart that makes it easier to identify and follow price trends.

*Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results

A smoother chart is especially useful for analysing choppy or volatile asset prices.