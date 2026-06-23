When was the WaterBridge IPO date?

WaterBridge Infrastructure, a US-based provider of midstream water management services for oil and gas producers, raised $634 million by selling 31.7 million shares at $20 in its initial public offering (IPO).

WaterBridge began trading on the NYSE and NYSE Texas under WBI on Wednesday, 17 September 2025. Founded in 2016 and backed by private equity firm Five Point Energy and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, WaterBridge has built the largest produced-water handling network in the US.

The company filed its S-1 in August 2025, confirming plans to list under WBI. Terms suggested an offering of 31.7 million shares at $20, raising $634 million. At that price, WaterBridge was valued at $2.3 billion. Lead underwriters included JP Morgan and Barclays.

Why now?

WaterBridge originally explored public-market options in 2021-22 but held back due to volatility in the energy sector. With oil prices stabilising in 2024-25 and the IPO market reopening, management saw conditions as optimal. Recent successful debuts of energy infrastructure peers, including LandBridge in 2024, also boosted confidence.

Key timing considerations

IPO window: the US IPO market revived in 2025, especially for infrastructure listings.

Capital needs: proceeds will support debt reduction and expansion of pipeline and disposal capacity in the Delaware Basin.

Peer momentum: LandBridge listed in 2024, drawing investor attention to infrastructure IPOs.

Customer contracts: with long-term agreements signed with Chevron, Devon, EOG Resources, BPX Energy, and Permian Resources, visibility is strong.

For WaterBridge, timing is critical. Investor interest in US shale infrastructure is high, but scrutiny of fossil fuel-linked companies has also intensified. By highlighting its role in water recycling and environmental compliance, WaterBridge is positioning itself as a necessary environmental partner rather than just a fossil fuel service provider. Shares began trading on 17 September 2025 on the NYSE and NYSE Texas under the symbol WBI.