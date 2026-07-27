Statutory liquidity ratio is one way central banks may influence how much money commercial banks keep in reserve, and how much they can lend into the wider economy.

Key takeaways Statutory liquidity ratio is: A regulatory requirement for banks to maintain a specific percentage of their deposits in safe, liquid assets.

Set and adjusted by a country’s central bank to help manage liquidity in the banking system.

Intended to support bank liquidity and financial resilience, including during periods of unexpected customer withdrawals.

Met with eligible assets such as physical cash, gold, and government-approved securities.

What is the statutory liquidity ratio?

When you deposit money into a bank, you expect it to be available when you need to make a withdrawal. But banks don’t usually keep all customer cash in a vault. They use part of it to generate income by lending to individuals and businesses. If a bank lends out too much of this cash, it could run short of funds if many customers want to withdraw money at the same time.

To help manage this risk, central banks may require commercial banks to hold a reserve of safe, liquid assets. This mandatory financial cushion is called a statutory liquidity ratio (SLR).

The precise mechanism of SLR is specific to the Indian banking system. Other countries use similar regulations to support liquidity and bank stability, such as the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) in the UK, EU and the US.

Statutory liquidity ratio is a regulatory limit imposed on commercial banks. It sets out what fraction of customer deposits must be kept in safe, easily accessible assets rather than being lent out as higher-risk corporate or personal loans. In finance, SLR can influence how much commercial banks can lend. By raising or lowering this ratio, a central bank may increase or reduce liquidity in a country’s economy.

Statutory liquidity ratio definition

The statutory liquidity ratio definition is the minimum percentage of a commercial bank’s Net Demand and Time Liabilities (NDTL) that it must maintain in the form of gold, cash, or unencumbered government bonds.

These funds are held by the bank itself, within its own vaults or accounts, rather than being transferred to a third-party regulator.

Meaning of statutory liquidity ratio explained

To understand the meaning of statutory liquidity ratio, imagine a bank as a cruise ship taking passengers out to sea. The captain may want to sell as many passenger tickets as possible to increase revenue. But the coast guard sets a rule: whatever the ship’s capacity, a fixed percentage of its deck space must be reserved for emergency lifeboats and survival gear. The captain cannot convert that lifeboat space into paid cabins.

A commercial bank faces a similar restriction. Customer deposits are the passengers, and liquid reserves are the lifeboats. The central bank requires the bank to set aside part of its deposits in high-quality, liquid assets that can be converted into cash quickly if the economy comes under stress or customers make sudden withdrawals.

In other words, statutory liquidity ratio is a banking rule that requires financial institutions to keep a specific portion of their deposits in safe, liquid assets. This can help them meet customer withdrawals and maintain liquidity, but it can also limit how much they can lend.

How does statutory liquidity ratio work?

Regulators look at a bank’s NDTL. Demand liabilities are accounts customers can access immediately, such as current accounts. Time liabilities are fixed deposits that mature over a set period.

SLR example For example, if a bank has a total NDTL of $100m and the central bank sets the ratio to 18%, the bank must set aside $18m in gold or government bonds. It can use the remaining $82m to extend loans. If inflation is running high, the central bank may increase the ratio. If the ratio rises from 18% to 22%, banks must redirect more funds away from lending and into eligible liquid assets, such as government bonds. As a result, loans may become scarcer, interest rates may rise, consumer spending may slow, and inflationary pressure may ease. The opposite can also happen. If the central bank lowers the ratio, banks may have more funds available for lending. This can support borrowing and economic activity, although it may also reduce the buffer banks hold against sudden withdrawals.

Why is statutory liquidity ratio important?

Statutory liquidity ratio is important because it can support liquidity in the banking system. By requiring banks to hold eligible liquid assets, the rule may help them manage sudden withdrawal demand and maintain confidence during periods of financial stress.

It can also create steady demand for government debt. Since banks may hold government bonds to meet their SLR requirement, governments can use this demand to help raise funds for public spending, such as roads, schools and infrastructure.

For analysts, SLR can be one indicator of bank resilience. A bank that comfortably meets its liquidity requirements may be viewed as better placed to manage short-term funding pressure. However, SLR is only one measure, and analysts usually consider it alongside other indicators, such as asset quality, profitability, capital adequacy and overall risk exposure.

SLR may also affect borrowing conditions for businesses and households. When the central bank lowers this ratio, commercial banks may have more cash available to lend, which can contribute to lower borrowing costs. When the ratio rises, lending capacity may fall, and borrowing costs may increase.

What does statutory liquidity mean in CFD trading?

Statutory liquidity ratio can matter to CFD traders because it may influence bank lending, interest rates and wider financial market conditions. If a central bank raises the ratio, banks may have less money available to lend, which can affect borrowing costs and economic activity.

When trading contracts for difference (CFDs) on bank shares, banking indices or interest-rate-sensitive markets, SLR may be one factor to consider as part of broader analysis. However, it should be viewed alongside other indicators, such as central bank policy, inflation, credit growth, bank profitability and overall market sentiment.

With CFDs, you don’t own the underlying asset. You trade on its price movement, and because CFDs are leveraged, both profits and losses can be amplified.

Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed.

Real-world statutory liquidity ratio example

Imagine a large commercial financial institution with a total deposit base of $500m in current and savings accounts. The country’s central bank currently mandates an SLR of 20%.

The bank calculates 20% of its $500m deposit pool, which equals $100m. It buys $80m worth of local government treasury bonds and holds $20m worth of physical gold bars in its central security vault. The remaining $400m of customer cash is available to be distributed into the economy as home, car and small business loans.

If the central bank raises the ratio to 25% due to inflation concerns, the bank must set aside an additional $25m, reducing its active loan capacity to $375m.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument.

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