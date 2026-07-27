Dividend tax applies to income paid through dividends, but the way it works can depend on where an investor pays tax, how the payout is classified and the type of account used.

Key takeaways Dividend tax is: A government levy that may apply when a corporation pays cash distributions to shareholders from its net profits.

Structured differently by jurisdiction – in the US, payouts are usually classified as qualified or non-qualified ordinary dividends; in the UK, tax is charged above an annual dividend allowance at set dividend tax bands.

Calculated as regular income for non-qualified dividends, meaning they are linked to the investor's standard income bracket.

Separate from dividend adjustments on CFDs, as CFD traders do not own the underlying shares.

What is dividend tax?

When you invest in stocks, returns can come from two main sources: changes in the share price and dividend income. Dividends can provide regular cash distributions, but, like other forms of income, they may be subject to tax.

Dividend tax is the charge that may apply to dividend income paid to investors.

Dividend tax matters because it can affect an investor’s net-of-tax return. A stock might show a high dividend yield, but if tax reduces part of that payout, the amount available to spend or reinvest may be lower than the headline figure suggests.

Dividend tax definition

Dividend tax is an income tax that national or local authorities may apply to dividend income received by individual and corporate investors. The precise structure varies by country: the US applies separate rates depending on the dividend classification and whether certain conditions are met, while the UK applies a single dividend allowance followed by set tax bands based on income level. The liability generally arises in the year the payout is received, even where dividends are automatically reinvested.

Dividend tax at a glance

Topic Dividend tax Definition A tax that may apply to dividend income paid to shareholders. Applies to Investors who receive dividend income, subject to local tax rules. Common examples Cash dividends from shares, funds or certain corporate distributions. Key consideration Tax treatment can depend on jurisdiction, income level, account type and dividend classification. CFD relevance CFDs do not provide ownership of the underlying shares, so dividend tax does not usually apply in the same way. Dividend adjustments may apply depending on the position and provider terms.

Meaning of dividend tax explained

To understand dividend tax, imagine owning a minority stake in a private online retail business. At the end of a profitable year, the founders distribute a cash payment of $1,000 as a reward for early backing. Before the funds reach your account, the payout may be processed with a portion withheld or later assessed for tax, depending on the applicable classification and tax bracket.

In financial markets, that private distribution is similar to a corporate cash dividend. The tax applied to the payment is dividend tax, collected by the relevant tax authority.

Dividend tax is the government levy that may apply to cash rewards a corporation distributes to its shareholders.

How does dividend tax work?

Dividend tax depends on the tax jurisdiction and, in some markets, the legal classification of the payout. The example below reflects the US framework; UK investors are instead taxed through a £500 annual dividend allowance and fixed dividend tax bands, with no equivalent qualified-dividend holding-period test.

Qualified dividends (US) To qualify for the lower rate, the stock must meet a holding-period test: shares generally must be held for more than 60 days within a 121-day period surrounding the ex-dividend date. If met, the dividend is taxed at capital gains rates.

Non-qualified/ordinary dividends (US) If an investor buys a stock shortly before a dividend and sells it shortly after, the payout may be classed as non-qualified. Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) dividends are also typically taxed as ordinary income, since REITs generally do not pay corporate tax on distributed profits. These payments are taxed at standard income tax rates.

How does dividend tax relate to CFD trading?

Dividend tax usually applies to investors who own the underlying shares and receive dividend income. CFD traders do not own the underlying asset, so they do not normally receive dividends in the same way as shareholders.

However, dividends can still affect CFD positions. When a share or index goes ex-dividend, the underlying market price may adjust to reflect the dividend payment. To account for this, a CFD provider may apply a dividend adjustment to open positions.

Position type Possible dividend adjustment Long CFD position May receive a positive adjustment. Short CFD position May incur a charge.

The exact treatment can vary by provider, market and account terms. It can therefore help to check the relevant product information before opening a CFD position.

This distinction is important because dividend tax and CFD dividend adjustments are not the same:

Dividend tax relates to income received by shareholders.

CFD dividend adjustments reflect the economic impact of dividends on leveraged derivative positions.

Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

Why is dividend tax important?

Dividend tax matters because it can influence both after-tax returns and how companies return capital to shareholders. For investors who use dividend-paying shares as part of an income strategy, the relevant tax rules can affect the amount ultimately received.

It can also affect corporate decisions. In some cases, companies may prefer share buybacks over dividends, as buybacks do not trigger dividend tax at the point of distribution. This does not make one approach better than the other; each has different implications for companies and shareholders.

Changes in national dividend tax policy can also help analysts understand how tax rules may influence investor preferences between higher-yielding shares and growth companies that reinvest earnings rather than distribute them.

Dividend tax example

Consider Marcus, a US investor in a 15% long-term capital gains bracket and a 22% ordinary income bracket. Marcus holds 100 shares of a blue-chip stock he has owned for three years.

The company pays a quarterly dividend of $2 per share, giving Marcus $200 in total. Since the shares were held for years, the $200 qualifies as a qualified dividend.

Instead of the 22% income tax rate, Marcus pays the discounted 15% rate. Tax due is $30 ($200 × 0.15), leaving $170 in after-tax proceeds.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

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