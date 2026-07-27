Choosing the best trading platform for beginners in the UK isn’t only about the number of forex pairs or markets available. Other factors include how easy the platform is to use, which fees apply, the support available and whether you can practise with a demo account before trading with real money.

FCA authorisation and possible Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) eligibility are useful starting points. However, there’s no single platform that will suit everyone. This guide outlines the factors that may help you assess which option best matches your needs, knowledge and trading approach.

Takeaways FCA authorisation and possible FSCS eligibility can form part of your assessment. FSCS may protect eligible client money up to £85,000 per person if a firm fails, but it doesn’t cover trading losses.

A demo account can help you explore a platform and practise with virtual funds. Demo conditions may not fully reflect live trading.

Trading costs can include spreads, overnight funding charges, commissions, currency conversion costs and inactivity fees.

Platform usability, risk controls and educational resources may matter more to some traders than the total number of features available.

Some beginners may prefer a straightforward proprietary platform, while others may value the more advanced tools available through MT4 or MT5.

What this guide covers

Rather than ranking providers or comparing individual competitors, this guide outlines the general criteria you can use when researching a UK trading platform. These include:

Regulation and client money arrangements.

Demo account access.

Fees and minimum deposits.

Platform usability.

Available markets.

Risk-management tools.

Education and customer support.

Mobile and desktop access.

Capital.com is the page publisher. References to Capital.com describe features available through its UK entity. These references provide factual examples. They don’t recommend the platform or claim it will suit every trader.

Product details, charges and availability can change, so it’s worth checking the latest information before opening an account. We gathered information about Capital.com’s UK offering from its UK-facing website in July 2026.

Trading platform checklist

Use these questions when assessing which UK trading platform may best meet your needs.

Area What to check Regulation Is the correct UK entity authorised on the FCA register? Permissions Is the entity permitted to offer the product you’re considering? FSCS Is the relevant service eligible for FSCS protection if the firm fails? Demo account Can you practise placing and managing orders with virtual funds? Costs Which spreads, overnight charges, commissions and other fees apply? Inactivity Could a fee apply if you stop trading? Minimum deposit How much is required to fund the account? Platform Can you clearly find margin, costs, positions and risk controls? Markets Are the instruments you’re interested in available? Risk tools Are stop-losses, alerts and exposure information easy to use? Education Are there clear explanations of products, costs and risks? Support When is help available, and how can you contact the provider? Mobile access Can you manage key account functions across your devices? Product choice Does the provider offer CFDs, spread betting or both?

What to consider when choosing a trading platform

The best trading platform for a beginner depends on their circumstances, experience and goals. The areas below may help you assess your options without relying on a ranking or a single definition of what makes a platform ‘best’.

FCA authorisation and permissions Demo account access The full cost of trading Platform usability and features Available markets CFDs and spread betting Risk-management tools Education and customer support Mobile and desktop access

1. FCA authorisation and permissions

You can check a provider’s legal name and FCA reference number on the Financial Services Register. Compare the register entry with the business’s website and contact information.

You can also review which activities the firm is authorised to provide. Different legal entities within the same financial group can have different permissions. The relevant UK entity should have permission to offer the product you’re considering, such as CFDs or spread betting.

FCA-authorised providers serving UK retail clients must follow rules covering areas such as:

Leverage limits.

Financial promotions.

Client money.

Negative balance protection.

These requirements set standards for how providers serve UK retail clients, but they don’t remove market risk or prevent trading losses.

FSCS protection may apply to eligible client money if an authorised firm fails. It doesn’t reimburse losses caused by unsuccessful trades or market movements. Eligibility depends on the provider, legal entity, service and individual circumstances.

2. Demo account access

A demo account can help you understand how a platform works before you deposit money. You can use virtual funds to explore charts, build watchlists and practise opening, amending and closing positions.

When testing a demo, consider whether you can easily find:

The position size.

The margin requirement.

Estimated costs.

Stop-loss and take-profit controls.

Open positions and pending orders.

Your overall account exposure.

Demo trading isn’t the same as live trading. Prices, spreads and execution may be simulated, and virtual funds don’t expose your capital to loss. Results achieved in a demo account don’t indicate what will happen in live markets. The time needed to learn how a platform works will vary by user and platform.

3. The full cost of trading

Commission is one of several possible trading costs. Depending on the product, market and account type, costs may include:

The spread between the buy and sell price.

Overnight funding charges.

Commissions.

Currency conversion charges.

Guaranteed stop-loss premiums.

Inactivity fees.

Deposit or withdrawal charges.

Market data or third-party platform fees.

A platform described as zero commission may still apply spreads, overnight funding and other charges. You can usually find more detail in the provider’s fee schedule and on the order ticket before placing a trade.

Consider minimum deposits in context. A lower minimum reduces the amount needed to fund an account, but it doesn’t reduce the risk of leveraged trading. The amount you deposit is a personal decision and shouldn’t be viewed as an amount you need to trade.

4. Platform usability and features

When assessing a platform, check whether it makes key account and order information easy to find. This may include:

Available funds.

Used margin.

Open positions.

Pending orders.

Position size.

Estimated charges.

Risk-management controls.

Some providers offer their own platform, while others connect to services such as MT4, MT5 or TradingView.

Third-party platforms may provide more indicators, drawing tools, automation options or order controls. These features may appeal to experienced traders, but they can add complexity for someone who is still learning the basics.

Newer traders

Newer traders may value features such as:

A clear order ticket.

Visible margin and cost information.

Straightforward stop-loss and take-profit controls.

Searchable market information.

Customisable watchlists.

Price alerts.

Plain-language explanations.

Consistent navigation across devices.

Experienced traders

More experienced traders may also value:

Customisable charts.

Technical indicators.

Drawing tools.

Platform integrations.

Flexible order types.

Performance data.

The platform with the longest feature list won’t necessarily be the right one for you. A demo account can help you decide whether the tools are relevant and easy to use.

5. Available markets

A provider may advertise access to thousands of CFD markets, but the total number is less important than whether it offers the instruments you’re interested in. Product availability can vary by country, legal entity and account type. Check that the market and product are available through the specific UK entity you intend to use.

Available asset classes may include:

Shares.

Indices.

Commodities.

Forex.

You can also review the trading hours, margin requirements, spreads and overnight funding arrangements for individual markets.

Newer traders may prefer to focus on a smaller number of familiar markets while building their knowledge. More experienced traders may place greater value on a wider choice of instruments.

6. CFDs and spread betting

UK traders may be able to access both contracts for difference (CFDs) and spread betting, depending on the provider.

Both products are leveraged. You provide a proportion of the position’s total value as margin, while profits and losses are based on the full position size. This means leverage can amplify both gains and losses.

Losses on an individual position can be larger than the margin allocated to that trade. FCA rules require negative balance protection at account level for UK retail clients, but you can still lose all the money in your trading account.

Some platforms offer both CFDs and spread betting, while others focus on one product. Understanding the differences may help you decide which product, if either, is relevant to your circumstances.

For most UK retail clients, profits from spread betting are generally not subject to capital gains tax or stamp duty. CFD profits may be subject to capital gains tax. Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances, so consider speaking to a qualified tax adviser.

7. Risk management

A platform may provide several risk-management tools to help you monitor and manage your exposure. These can include:

Stop-loss orders.

Guaranteed stop-loss orders.

Take-profits.

Margin alerts.

Price alerts.

Negative balance protection.

A standard stop-loss aims to close a position when the market reaches a selected level. However, it isn’t guaranteed to execute at that exact price. During rapid market movements or gaps, the position may close at the next available price. A guaranteed stop-loss, where available, can close the position at the selected level. It may involve an additional charge, a minimum distance or restrictions on certain markets.

Price alerts can notify you about market movements, but they don’t close positions or limit losses. They may be useful alongside other tools, but they don’t replace an understanding of position size, leverage and overall exposure.

Risk-management tools can help you plan how to manage a position, but they can’t remove market risk. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

8. Education and customer support

Different traders may value different types of educational content.

Someone starting out may value clear explanations of:

CFDs and spread betting.

Leverage and margin.

Spreads and overnight funding.

Order types.

Stop-losses and take-profits.

Economic events and market prices.

Moving from demo to live trading.

More experienced traders may look for detailed platform guides, technical analysis, performance tools and market commentary.

Educational content should explain both potential outcomes and risks. It shouldn’t present trading outcomes as certain or tell you which market to trade.

Customer support

You can also check:

Customer support hours.

Available languages.

Phone, email, live chat or messaging options.

Help with verification, deposits and withdrawals.

Access to technical platform support.

Customer support can explain how a service works, but it shouldn’t make trading decisions for you.

9. Mobile and desktop access

If you use more than one device, check whether watchlists, alerts and account information remain consistent across mobile and desktop.

On mobile, consider how easily you can:

Search for a market.

Review a chart.

Open or amend an order.

View margin and costs.

Set an alert.

Close a position.

Contact support.

Access account and withdrawal information.

App store ratings can provide some context, but they change over time and may reflect issues unrelated to trading functionality. Recent reviews and a demo account may provide a broader view of the platform experience. Quick access can be useful, but it doesn’t replace reviewing the order details before confirming a trade.

About Capital.com

Capital Com UK Ltd (FCA 793714) offers access to 5,500+ markets, including shares, indices, commodities, and forex CFDs, alongside a spread betting account.

The platform entered the UK market in 2016 and offers a proprietary interface with a £20 minimum deposit.

Feature Capital.com FCA entity Capital Com UK Ltd, FCA 793714 Total markets 5,500+ Commission model Zero commission; spreads, overnight charges and other fees apply Inactivity fee No Minimum deposit £20 Platforms Proprietary platform, MT4, MT5 and TradingView Mobile app Yes Demo account Yes Support hours 24/7 in English Spread betting Yes

Capital.com states a £20 minimum deposit and no inactivity fee. These terms may be relevant to traders who want to start with a smaller account or don’t expect to trade regularly.

Capital.com offers a demo account for practising with virtual funds before moving to live trading.

Clients can access CFDs and spread betting.

Platform options include Capital.com’s proprietary interface, MT4, MT5 and TradingView.

Capital.com provides 24/7 support in English.

More things to keep in mind CFDs and spread bets are complex, leveraged products and carry a high risk of rapid losses.

A demo account and risk-management tools don’t remove market risk.

Some traders may value the additional tools available through MT4 or MT5, while others may prefer the proprietary platform.

Available instruments, spreads, margin requirements and trading hours vary by market.

Review the relevant market and fee information before opening a position.

Capital.com’s UK recognition

Capital.com has received the following recognition for its UK and global trading platform:

Best CFD Broker – BrokerChooser, 2026

Best Trading Account: People’s Choice – Good Money Guide Awards, 2025

Best In Class: Commissions & Fees – ForexBrokers.com, 2025

Best In Class: TradingView Broker – ForexBrokers.com, 2025

Best Overall Trading Platform – Online Money Awards, 2024

Best Casual Forex Trading Platform – Finder Forex Trading Platform Awards, 2024

Best Trading App – Good Money Guide, 2023

Fastest Growing Broker – ForexBrokers.com, 2023

Awards relate to the named category, awarding organisation and year. They don’t indicate that Capital.com will be suitable for every trader or guarantee any trading outcome.

Source: Capital.com, July 2026.

Conclusion

Choosing a UK trading platform involves weighing several factors, including FCA authorisation, available products, costs, usability and support.

A demo account may help you explore the interface and decide whether the platform feels appropriate for your level of experience. However, practising with virtual funds doesn’t remove the risks of live trading.

The main differences between platforms may include:

Inactivity fees.

Trading costs.

Available markets.

CFDs and spread betting access.

Educational resources.

Customer support.

Platform complexity.

Mobile and desktop functionality.

Some traders may value simplicity and guided education. Others may prioritise advanced charts, integrations and a wider market range. Neither approach is automatically better; the right balance depends on your knowledge, preferences and intended use.

Capital.com offers a £20 minimum deposit, no inactivity fee, a demo account and 24/7 support in English. These are factors you can consider alongside the risks, costs and other features described in this guide.

This page is for information only and doesn’t recommend any platform as suitable for any individual.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

FCA regulation requires authorised providers serving UK retail clients to apply leverage limits, hold client funds in segregated accounts and apply negative balance protection to retail client accounts.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) may protect eligible client money up to £85,000 per person if a firm fails. It doesn’t cover trading losses.

Learn more about CFD trading

FAQ