UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG) is trading at €67.72 in early European trading as of 10:43am UTC on 8 April 2026, near the top of the session's intraday range of €61.71–€67.75. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment toward UCG has been shaped by several concurrent factors: a sharp sector-wide sell-off tied to renewed US tariff concerns, with Italy's FTSE MIB falling approximately 5.2% on 7 April 2026 amid broad European equity declines (Reuters, 7 April 2026); UniCredit's ongoing voluntary exchange offer for Commerzbank, announced on 16 March 2026 at a 4% premium with an implied valuation of approximately €35 billion, and an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for 4 May 2026 to seek shareholder approval (Irish Times, 16 March 2026); and an upcoming final dividend of €1.721 per share with an ex-dividend date of 20 April 2026 (UniCredit Investor Relations, 9 February 2026).

UniCredit stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 8 April 2026, third-party UniCredit stock predictions reflect a broadly constructive stance, with broker consensus showing an Outperform mean rating. The following summaries cover targets and rationale published strictly between 25 March and 8 April 2026. They represent indicative projections, not guarantees.

MarketScreener (broker consensus)

MarketScreener aggregates 17 analyst submissions and reports an average 12-month price UCG stock forecast of €83.17, against a last close of €62.66 on 7 April 2026, implying a spread of approximately 32.7% to consensus. The mean consensus rating is Outperform, with the aggregate target reflecting earnings and capital-return assumptions built into models refreshed after fourth-quarter 2025 results (MarketScreener, 7 April 2026).

MarketBeat (broker consensus snapshot)

MarketBeat reports a Buy consensus rating for UniCredit's unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS: UNCRY), drawn from six brokerages: one Hold, three Buy, and two Strong Buy recommendations. The distribution suggests broad agreement on risk-reward across the European banking sector, supported by earnings power and capital distribution capacity that analysts view as stronger than previously assumed (MarketBeat, 1 April 2026).

Barclays (reiteration)

Barclays reiterates a Buy rating on UniCredit with a price target of €88.90, following the announcement of UniCredit's voluntary exchange offer for Commerzbank. Analyst commentary maintains this positive stance amid near-term execution uncertainty around the cross-border offer's outcome, with the target unchanged (MarketScreener, 18 March 2026).

Commerzbank (broker outlook)

Commerzbank formally stated that UniCredit had not offered its shareholders 'sufficient value upside potential' and had been unwilling to offer an adequate market-standard premium. The bank confirmed that it would publish upgraded financial targets alongside its own quarterly results on 8 May 2026, adding a further variable to the deal outcome timeline that analysts covering UCG are monitoring (MarketScreener, 7 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these UniCredit stock predictions, broker consensus targets cluster in the €83–€89 range across 17 covering analysts as of 7 April 2026, while near-term price performance has been pressured below key moving averages, reflecting broad macro and deal-related uncertainty rather than a shift in fundamental coverage direction.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

UCG stock price: Technical overview

The UCG stock price is trading near €67.72 at 10:43am UTC on 8 April 2026, with price sitting just above a dense moving-average shelf where the 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day SMAs are clustered at approximately €63, €69, €68, and €66 respectively, per TradingView data. The 10- through 200-day exponential moving averages are broadly aligned to the buy side, while the 50- and 100-day SMAs at €68.85 and €68.44 are registering sell signals, indicating that the current price sits marginally below those two levels and that the moving-average picture is mixed rather than uniformly constructive.

Momentum is neutral to moderately positive: the 14-day relative strength index reads 56.93, consistent with a moderate-trend bias rather than an extended or oversold condition. The average directional index at 30.01 indicates the presence of an established directional trend, per TradingView oscillator data. The Hull moving average (9) at €64.85 and the volume-weighted moving average (20) at €62.93 are both on buy signals, offering a secondary constructive read on near-term price structure.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot sits at €68.59; a daily close above that level would put the R2 area near €76.33 in view. On pullbacks, the classic pivot point at €62.98 marks initial support, with the 200-day SMA near €65.81 acting as an intermediate shelf. A move below S1 at €55.24 would represent a more material deterioration in near-term structure (TradingView, 8 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

UniCredit share price history (2024–2026)

UCG’s stock price opened April 2024 trading near €34–€35, having steadily rebuilt from lows in the low €30s recorded in mid-2024. The stock touched an intraday low of €31.08 on 5 August 2024 amid a sharp global equity sell-off before recovering to close the year at €38.57 on 30 December 2024.

2025 brought a more sustained uptrend. UCG opened the year at €38.33 on 2 January 2025, climbed steadily through the spring and summer, and by late February 2026 had reached a multi-year high close of €74.10 on 25 February 2026. The stock then reversed sharply, falling to a close of €42.64 on 7 April 2026 amid intense market volatility, before recovering back toward the €70s by early 2026.

UCG is trading at €67.55 on 8 April 2026, which is approximately 75.3% up on the 8 April 2024 close of €34.64, but around 9.1% down year to date from the 2 January 2026 open of €70.96.