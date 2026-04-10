UniCredit stock forecast: Commerzbank offer, 4 May voteUniCredit is an Italian banking group listed on the Borsa Italiana, with current coverage centred on its Commerzbank offer, shareholder vote on 4 May 2026, and April 2026 dividend. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party UCG price targets and technicals.
UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG) is trading at €67.72 in early European trading as of 10:43am UTC on 8 April 2026, near the top of the session's intraday range of €61.71–€67.75. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Sentiment toward UCG has been shaped by several concurrent factors: a sharp sector-wide sell-off tied to renewed US tariff concerns, with Italy's FTSE MIB falling approximately 5.2% on 7 April 2026 amid broad European equity declines (Reuters, 7 April 2026); UniCredit's ongoing voluntary exchange offer for Commerzbank, announced on 16 March 2026 at a 4% premium with an implied valuation of approximately €35 billion, and an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for 4 May 2026 to seek shareholder approval (Irish Times, 16 March 2026); and an upcoming final dividend of €1.721 per share with an ex-dividend date of 20 April 2026 (UniCredit Investor Relations, 9 February 2026).
UniCredit stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
As of 8 April 2026, third-party UniCredit stock predictions reflect a broadly constructive stance, with broker consensus showing an Outperform mean rating. The following summaries cover targets and rationale published strictly between 25 March and 8 April 2026. They represent indicative projections, not guarantees.
MarketScreener (broker consensus)
MarketScreener aggregates 17 analyst submissions and reports an average 12-month price UCG stock forecast of €83.17, against a last close of €62.66 on 7 April 2026, implying a spread of approximately 32.7% to consensus. The mean consensus rating is Outperform, with the aggregate target reflecting earnings and capital-return assumptions built into models refreshed after fourth-quarter 2025 results (MarketScreener, 7 April 2026).
MarketBeat (broker consensus snapshot)
MarketBeat reports a Buy consensus rating for UniCredit's unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS: UNCRY), drawn from six brokerages: one Hold, three Buy, and two Strong Buy recommendations. The distribution suggests broad agreement on risk-reward across the European banking sector, supported by earnings power and capital distribution capacity that analysts view as stronger than previously assumed (MarketBeat, 1 April 2026).
Barclays (reiteration)
Barclays reiterates a Buy rating on UniCredit with a price target of €88.90, following the announcement of UniCredit's voluntary exchange offer for Commerzbank. Analyst commentary maintains this positive stance amid near-term execution uncertainty around the cross-border offer's outcome, with the target unchanged (MarketScreener, 18 March 2026).
Commerzbank (broker outlook)
Commerzbank formally stated that UniCredit had not offered its shareholders 'sufficient value upside potential' and had been unwilling to offer an adequate market-standard premium. The bank confirmed that it would publish upgraded financial targets alongside its own quarterly results on 8 May 2026, adding a further variable to the deal outcome timeline that analysts covering UCG are monitoring (MarketScreener, 7 April 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
UCG stock price: Technical overview
The UCG stock price is trading near €67.72 at 10:43am UTC on 8 April 2026, with price sitting just above a dense moving-average shelf where the 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day SMAs are clustered at approximately €63, €69, €68, and €66 respectively, per TradingView data. The 10- through 200-day exponential moving averages are broadly aligned to the buy side, while the 50- and 100-day SMAs at €68.85 and €68.44 are registering sell signals, indicating that the current price sits marginally below those two levels and that the moving-average picture is mixed rather than uniformly constructive.
Momentum is neutral to moderately positive: the 14-day relative strength index reads 56.93, consistent with a moderate-trend bias rather than an extended or oversold condition. The average directional index at 30.01 indicates the presence of an established directional trend, per TradingView oscillator data. The Hull moving average (9) at €64.85 and the volume-weighted moving average (20) at €62.93 are both on buy signals, offering a secondary constructive read on near-term price structure.
On the topside, the classic R1 pivot sits at €68.59; a daily close above that level would put the R2 area near €76.33 in view. On pullbacks, the classic pivot point at €62.98 marks initial support, with the 200-day SMA near €65.81 acting as an intermediate shelf. A move below S1 at €55.24 would represent a more material deterioration in near-term structure (TradingView, 8 April 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
UniCredit share price history (2024–2026)
UCG’s stock price opened April 2024 trading near €34–€35, having steadily rebuilt from lows in the low €30s recorded in mid-2024. The stock touched an intraday low of €31.08 on 5 August 2024 amid a sharp global equity sell-off before recovering to close the year at €38.57 on 30 December 2024.
2025 brought a more sustained uptrend. UCG opened the year at €38.33 on 2 January 2025, climbed steadily through the spring and summer, and by late February 2026 had reached a multi-year high close of €74.10 on 25 February 2026. The stock then reversed sharply, falling to a close of €42.64 on 7 April 2026 amid intense market volatility, before recovering back toward the €70s by early 2026.
UCG is trading at €67.55 on 8 April 2026, which is approximately 75.3% up on the 8 April 2024 close of €34.64, but around 9.1% down year to date from the 2 January 2026 open of €70.96.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
UniCredit (UCG): Capital.com analyst view
UCG's price trajectory over the past two years reflects a stock that has undergone a substantial re-rating, climbing from the low €30s in mid-2024 to a peak close above €74 in February 2026, driven by strong earnings growth, aggressive capital returns, and renewed investor appetite for European financials. The bank's ongoing voluntary exchange offer for Commerzbank adds a further dimension: a successful deal could broaden UCG's pan-European footprint and earnings base, though it also introduces execution risk, deal uncertainty, and the possibility of value dilution if the terms are sweetened under competitive pressure.
More recently, UCG has pulled back sharply toward the mid €60s, reflecting broader macro headwinds including renewed US tariff concerns and sector-wide pressure on European equities. Higher interest rates have broadly supported net interest margins across European banks, yet any faster-than-expected rate cuts by the European Central Bank could compress that tailwind. The Commerzbank bid outcome, ECB policy direction, and global trade conditions remain variables that could move the stock in either direction from current levels.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for UniCredit CFDs
As of 8 April 2026, Capital.com client positioning in UniCredit CFDs stands at 91.2% buyers and 8.8% sellers, putting buyers ahead by 82.4 percentage points and placing sentiment firmly in long-biased territory. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com at the time of writing and can change rapidly as market conditions evolve.
Summary – UniCredit 2026
- UCG is trading at €67.55 as of 10:43am UTC on 8 April 2026, up approximately 75% from April 2024 lows near €31, but around 9% down year to date.
- TradingView's technical indicators are mixed: the 14-day relative strength index sits at 56.93 (neutral to moderately positive), the average directional index at 30.01 signals an established trend, and the 50- and 100-day SMAs are registering sell signals above the current price.
- UniCredit's voluntary exchange offer for Commerzbank – valued at approximately €35bn and launched on 16 March 2026 – remains a central focus, with Commerzbank formally rejecting the terms on 7 April 2026 as insufficient.
- An extraordinary general meeting is scheduled for 4 May 2026 to seek shareholder approval for the Commerzbank stake increase, with Commerzbank set to publish updated financial targets on 8 May 2026.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
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