Enel stock forecast: Q1 results aheadEnel is an Italian utility listed on Borsa Italiana, with its shares in focus ahead of Q1 2026 results and against the backdrop of its new €53bn 2026–2028 investment plan. Explore third-party ENEL price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Enel S.p.A. (ENEL) is trading at €9.81 as of 11:40am UTC on 27 April 2026, within an intraday range of €9.72–€9.84. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Price action reflects several converging developments. Enel's Q1 2026 results are scheduled for 7 May 2026, keeping near-term earnings visibility in focus (Enel Group, 19 December 2025), while Italy's coal-exit delay, reported by Climate Home News on 9 April 2026 amid rising gas prices, has added a modest policy overhang to Italian utilities more generally (Climate Home News, 9 April 2026). The stock also continues to trade against the backdrop of Enel's €53 billion 2026–2028 strategic plan, announced at the company's Capital Markets Day on 23 February 2026 (Enel Group, 23 February 2026). The plan allocates approximately half of total investment to power grids and around 38% to renewables (Investing.com, 23 February 2026). It also follows the completion of the company's €1 billion share buyback programme, which Enel confirmed was completed on 25 March 2026 after the purchase of 106,661,417 shares at a volume-weighted average price of €9.3755 (Enel Group, 30 March 2026).
Enel price target outlook: Q1 results near and targets diverge
As of 27 April 2026, third-party Enel stock predictions reflect a range of views shaped by the company's €53 billion 2026–2028 strategic plan, its approaching Q1 2026 results on 7 May 2026, and wider European energy policy developments.
Deutsche Bank (house view)
Deutsche Bank analyst James Brand reiterates a Neutral rating with a 12-month ENEL stock forecast of €10, unchanged from the prior note. Brand's rationale centres on execution risk within the 2026–2028 capex programme, with the €10 target sitting approximately 2% above the 27 April 2026 last price of €9.81 (MarketScreener, 14 April 2026).
MarketBeat (consensus overview)
MarketBeat reports a consensus rating of Reduce for Enel (ENLAY), derived from nine analyst ratings comprising one buy, six hold, and two sell recommendations. The cautious aggregate reflects the OTC-listed coverage base, with key fundamentals including a market capitalisation of $115.6 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97 (MarketBeat, 22 April 2026).
MarketScreener (consensus overview)
MarketScreener aggregates 23 analysts covering ENEL and reports a mean 12-month price target of €10.19, within a range of €8–€12, alongside an Outperform mean consensus rating. The spread of estimates reflects differing assumptions about regulatory risk in European power markets, earnings delivery through the 2026–2028 plan period, and Enel's exposure to Italian energy policy (MarketScreener, 26 April 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
ENEL stock price: Technical overview
The ENEL stock price closed at €9.81 on 27 April 2026, sitting above its full moving-average stack on the daily chart. The 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day simple moving averages stand at approximately €9.72, €9.59, €9.33, and €8.76, respectively, all registering buy signals according to TradingView data. A 20-over-50 alignment also remains intact across both the exponential and simple families. The Hull moving average (9) at €9.851 is the sole contrary sell signal within the moving-average suite, sitting marginally above the last close.
Momentum is broadly neutral. The 14-day relative strength index reads 55.1, placing it in upper-neutral territory, while the average directional index at 14.0 sits just below the 15 threshold, suggesting trend strength remains limited rather than established, according to TradingView's oscillator readings.
On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €10.027 is the nearest reference above the last close; a daily close through that level would bring the R2 area near €10.224 into view. The round €10 mark sits in the same vicinity and may also act as a near-term reference point.
On the downside, the classic pivot point at €9.488 offers initial support, followed by the 50-day simple moving average zone near €9.59. A move beneath the pivot could bring the S1 level at €8.837 into consideration, with the 100-day simple moving average near €9.33 also relevant along that path (TradingView, 27 April 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Enel share price history (2024–2026)
ENEL’s stock price traded in a relatively narrow range for much of 2024, opening April near €6.21 and moving largely between €6.20 and €6.90 through the spring and summer. Elevated interest rates weighed on European utilities during that period, and the stock dipped to a local low near €6.27 in early May before recovering to close June at €6.51. A steadier rise followed in the second half of the year, with ENEL reaching €7.35 on 21 October 2024 before easing back to close the year at €6.90.
The stock opened 2025 at around €7.03 and remained broadly stable through February, before coming under pressure in March. On 9 April 2025, ENEL closed at €6.82, its low point in the two-year period, during a wider bout of market volatility linked to renewed US tariff announcements. From there, the stock recovered through the rest of 2025, ending the year at €8.88.
Momentum strengthened in early 2026. ENEL rose to an intraday high of €10.33 on 27 February after Enel announced its €53 billion 2026–2028 strategic plan, then pulled back through March before recovering again. It closed at €9.835 on 27 April 2026.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Enel (ENEL): Capital.com analyst view
Enel S.p.A. (ENEL) has demonstrated a meaningful recovery over the past year, climbing from lows near €6.82 in April 2025 to trade around €9.81 in late April 2026. The move has been supported in part by the company's February 2026 announcement of a €53 billion strategic investment plan spanning 2026–2028, focused on grid expansion and renewables across Europe and the United States. The completed €1 billion share buyback, finalised in March 2026, provided an additional signal of capital discipline. That said, the stock has also pulled back sharply from its February highs near €10.33, illustrating that positive corporate developments alone do not guarantee sustained price momentum. Macro headwinds, Italian energy policy uncertainty, and broader European equity volatility have all acted as counterweights.
Looking ahead, Enel's scale and diversified asset base across generation, distribution, and retail energy position it as a significant participant in Europe's energy transition, a theme that could support investor interest if regulatory and policy conditions remain constructive. However, the scale of planned capital expenditure also brings execution risk, and any deterioration in Italian or European power market conditions, rising financing costs, or delays to renewable project timelines could weigh on the earnings outlook. As with any large-cap utility, the balance between opportunity and risk remains closely tied to the macroeconomic and regulatory environment.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Enel CFDs
As of 27 April 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Enel CFDs shows 96.8% buyers and 3.2% sellers. That puts buyers ahead by 93.6 percentage points and places sentiment firmly in one-sided long territory. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com at the time of capture and can change rapidly as market conditions evolve.
Summary – Enel 2026
- Enel (ENEL) last traded at €9.81 on 27 April 2026, up roughly 10.5% year to date and around 43% above April 2025 lows near €6.82.
- Key drivers include Enel's €53 billion 2026–2028 strategic investment plan, the completed €1 billion share buyback finalised in March 2026, and Italy's coal-exit delay amid rising gas prices.
- Q1 2026 results are scheduled for 7 May 2026, keeping near-term earnings visibility in focus as the stock consolidates below February's high of €10.33.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most Enel stock?
Enel’s shareholder base includes a mix of institutional and retail investors, but the Italian state remains the company’s most significant shareholder through the Ministry of Economy and Finance. That government stake gives the state an important role in Enel’s ownership structure, even though the company is publicly listed and widely held. As with any large-cap utility, the exact balance of ownership can change over time as institutional positions and market holdings shift.
What is the five-year Enel share price forecast?
A five-year Enel stock forecast is inherently uncertain because it depends on factors that can change materially over time, including earnings delivery, regulation, interest rates, energy prices, and capital expenditure execution. In the shorter term, analyst targets referenced in this article show a range of views rather than a single outcome. Over a five-year horizon, investors would typically monitor whether Enel can deliver on its strategic plan while managing financing costs and policy-related risks.
Is Enel a good stock to buy?
Whether Enel is a good stock to buy depends on an individual’s objectives, risk tolerance, and time horizon, so it is not a question with a universal answer. The company offers scale, diversified operations, and exposure to grid and renewable investment themes, but it also faces regulatory, macroeconomic, and execution risks. Rather than signalling whether the stock is attractive, this article outlines the factors that may influence price performance so readers can assess the balance of risk and opportunity.
Could Enel stock go up or down?
Enel stock could move in either direction, depending on how company-specific and external factors develop. Supportive elements may include earnings delivery, progress on the 2026–2028 strategy, and continued confidence in grid and renewable investment. On the other hand, weaker power market conditions, policy uncertainty, higher financing costs, or disappointing results could weigh on sentiment. Technical levels can help frame possible trading scenarios, but they do not predict future price moves with certainty.
Should I invest in Enel stock?
Whether someone should invest in Enel stock is a personal decision and not something this article can answer as a recommendation. A decision of that kind would usually depend on financial goals, experience, risk appetite, and investment horizon. This guide is intended to explain the main drivers behind Enel’s share price, including analyst targets, technical levels, and strategic developments, so readers can better understand the stock without treating the content as investment advice.
Can I trade Enel CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Enel CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.