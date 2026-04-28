Enel S.p.A. (ENEL) is trading at €9.81 as of 11:40am UTC on 27 April 2026, within an intraday range of €9.72–€9.84. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action reflects several converging developments. Enel's Q1 2026 results are scheduled for 7 May 2026, keeping near-term earnings visibility in focus (Enel Group, 19 December 2025), while Italy's coal-exit delay, reported by Climate Home News on 9 April 2026 amid rising gas prices, has added a modest policy overhang to Italian utilities more generally (Climate Home News, 9 April 2026). The stock also continues to trade against the backdrop of Enel's €53 billion 2026–2028 strategic plan, announced at the company's Capital Markets Day on 23 February 2026 (Enel Group, 23 February 2026). The plan allocates approximately half of total investment to power grids and around 38% to renewables (Investing.com, 23 February 2026). It also follows the completion of the company's €1 billion share buyback programme, which Enel confirmed was completed on 25 March 2026 after the purchase of 106,661,417 shares at a volume-weighted average price of €9.3755 (Enel Group, 30 March 2026).

Enel price target outlook: Q1 results near and targets diverge

As of 27 April 2026, third-party Enel stock predictions reflect a range of views shaped by the company's €53 billion 2026–2028 strategic plan, its approaching Q1 2026 results on 7 May 2026, and wider European energy policy developments.

Deutsche Bank (house view)

Deutsche Bank analyst James Brand reiterates a Neutral rating with a 12-month ENEL stock forecast of €10, unchanged from the prior note. Brand's rationale centres on execution risk within the 2026–2028 capex programme, with the €10 target sitting approximately 2% above the 27 April 2026 last price of €9.81 (MarketScreener, 14 April 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus overview)

MarketBeat reports a consensus rating of Reduce for Enel (ENLAY), derived from nine analyst ratings comprising one buy, six hold, and two sell recommendations. The cautious aggregate reflects the OTC-listed coverage base, with key fundamentals including a market capitalisation of $115.6 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97 (MarketBeat, 22 April 2026).

MarketScreener (consensus overview)

MarketScreener aggregates 23 analysts covering ENEL and reports a mean 12-month price target of €10.19, within a range of €8–€12, alongside an Outperform mean consensus rating. The spread of estimates reflects differing assumptions about regulatory risk in European power markets, earnings delivery through the 2026–2028 plan period, and Enel's exposure to Italian energy policy (MarketScreener, 26 April 2026).

Takeaway: Across these ENEL stock predictions, broker notes and consensus data active in the 18–27 April 2026 window place the mean 12-month price target for Enel at approximately €10.19, with individual estimates spanning €8–€12.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

ENEL stock price: Technical overview

The ENEL stock price closed at €9.81 on 27 April 2026, sitting above its full moving-average stack on the daily chart. The 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day simple moving averages stand at approximately €9.72, €9.59, €9.33, and €8.76, respectively, all registering buy signals according to TradingView data. A 20-over-50 alignment also remains intact across both the exponential and simple families. The Hull moving average (9) at €9.851 is the sole contrary sell signal within the moving-average suite, sitting marginally above the last close.

Momentum is broadly neutral. The 14-day relative strength index reads 55.1, placing it in upper-neutral territory, while the average directional index at 14.0 sits just below the 15 threshold, suggesting trend strength remains limited rather than established, according to TradingView's oscillator readings.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €10.027 is the nearest reference above the last close; a daily close through that level would bring the R2 area near €10.224 into view. The round €10 mark sits in the same vicinity and may also act as a near-term reference point.

On the downside, the classic pivot point at €9.488 offers initial support, followed by the 50-day simple moving average zone near €9.59. A move beneath the pivot could bring the S1 level at €8.837 into consideration, with the 100-day simple moving average near €9.33 also relevant along that path (TradingView, 27 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Enel share price history (2024–2026)

ENEL’s stock price traded in a relatively narrow range for much of 2024, opening April near €6.21 and moving largely between €6.20 and €6.90 through the spring and summer. Elevated interest rates weighed on European utilities during that period, and the stock dipped to a local low near €6.27 in early May before recovering to close June at €6.51. A steadier rise followed in the second half of the year, with ENEL reaching €7.35 on 21 October 2024 before easing back to close the year at €6.90.

The stock opened 2025 at around €7.03 and remained broadly stable through February, before coming under pressure in March. On 9 April 2025, ENEL closed at €6.82, its low point in the two-year period, during a wider bout of market volatility linked to renewed US tariff announcements. From there, the stock recovered through the rest of 2025, ending the year at €8.88.

Momentum strengthened in early 2026. ENEL rose to an intraday high of €10.33 on 27 February after Enel announced its €53 billion 2026–2028 strategic plan, then pulled back through March before recovering again. It closed at €9.835 on 27 April 2026.