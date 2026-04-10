Buzzi S.p.A. (BZU) is trading around €47.19 in afternoon trading at 1:05pm UTC on 8 April 2026, near the top of the session's intraday range of €43.29–€47.64. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around the stock has been affected by a cautious FY 2025 results release on 31 March 2026, in which Buzzi reported consolidated net sales of €4.52bn (+4.8%) but a 3.1% fall in recurring EBITDA to €1.24bn, with the company guiding for a marginal further contraction in recurring EBITDA for 2026 amid foreign exchange headwinds and softer US demand (Buzzi SpA – IR, 31 March 2026). Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on BZU on 1 April 2026 (MarketWatch, 1 April 2026), while Intermonte revised its target price down to €50 from €53, also on 1 April 2026, citing weak US volumes and rising capital expenditure as headwinds to the 2026 outlook (Websim/Intermonte, 1 April 2026). The broader context has also been one of elevated volatility across European equities, with the STOXX 600 having come under sustained pressure as global markets reacted to renewed US tariff escalation across multiple episodes since January 2026, adding a macro headwind to sector-specific margin pressure in construction materials (Reuters, 20 January 2026).

Buzzi stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 8 April 2026, third-party Buzzi stock predictions reflect a range of views shaped by the company's FY 2025 results, its below-consensus 2026 EBITDA guidance, and evolving sector sentiment within European construction materials.

Berenberg (Hold, estimates revised)

Berenberg reiterates a Hold rating on Buzzi with a BZU stock forecast of €50, after revising its EBITDA estimates downward following Buzzi's FY 2025 results on 31 March 2026, in which the company guided for a slight contraction in recurring EBITDA for the full year 2026. The bank notes that the 2026 outlook came in below prior consensus expectations amid foreign exchange headwinds and softer US volumes (Finimize, 4 April 2026).

J.P. Morgan (upgrade to Overweight)

J.P. Morgan upgrades BZU to Overweight from Neutral and maintains a price target of €58, citing an improving European cement cycle and what the bank characterises as an attractive valuation entry point following the stock's de-rating from its 52-week high (MarketScreener, 19 March 2026).

Kepler Cheuvreux (upgrade to Buy)

Kepler Cheuvreux upgrades BZU to Buy from Hold and raises its price target to €54 from €50.50, as the broker views the post-results sell-off as an overreaction, with the revised target still implying meaningful upside from the prevailing market price at the time of publication (MarketScreener, 1 April 2026).

TipRanks (Wall Street consensus)

TipRanks aggregates 9 Wall Street analyst 12-month price targets for BZU and places the average at €49.28, within a range of €44 – €54, with an overall consensus rating of Moderate Buy based on 5 Buy and 4 Hold recommendations and zero Sell ratings as of early April 2026 (TipRanks, 8 April 2026).

MarketScreener (broker consensus)

MarketScreener collates 15 analyst recommendations for BZU and places the mean consensus at Outperform, with an average 12-month price target of €53.89, representing a spread of approximately 20% above the then-prevailing close of €44.78, as of 7 April 2026 (MarketScreener, 7 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Buzzi stock predictions cluster between €49 and €58, with the majority of covering analysts aligned toward Buy or Outperform despite near-term margin compression and a cautious company outlook for 2026.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

BZU stock price: Technical overview

The BZU stock price trades at €47.19 as of the afternoon session as of 1:05pm UTC on 8 April 2026, sitting within a mixed moving average structure where shorter-term averages lean bullish and longer-term averages provide resistance overhead. The 20/50/100/200-day SMAs stand at approximately €44 / €46 / €49 / €48, with price currently holding above the 20- and 50-day levels but below the 100- and 200-day SMAs, a configuration that TradingView's indicator summary characterises as split between buy signals on shorter averages and sell signals on the 100-day SMA near €48.91 and the 200-day SMA near €47.91.

The 14-day RSI reads 58.21, placing it in upper-neutral territory, consistent with recovering momentum following recent weakness but without suggesting an overbought condition. The ADX at 29.45 indicates that an established directional trend is present, per TradingView data.

On the classic pivot framework, the R1 level sits at €47.29, close to the current last price of €47.19, with R2 at €51.51 in view if price sustains a daily close above R1. The classic pivot point at €44.13 represents the nearest initial reference to the downside; a move below that level would bring S1 at €39.91 into the picture as the next meaningful reference, with the 50-day SMA near €46.25 acting as an intermediate shelf (TradingView, 8 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Buzzi share price history (2024–2026)

BZU’s stock price began April 2024 trading near €34, part of a broader re-rating across European construction materials. The stock climbed steadily through the second half of 2024, closing the year at €35.58 on 30 December 2024, a gain of around 22% for the calendar year.

2025 proved to be a far stronger year for BZU. From that €35.58 year-end close, the stock rallied sharply into the spring and summer, reaching the mid-€50s by mid-July before pulling back to a session low of €37.16 on 7 April 2025 amid a broader market sell-off. It recovered firmly through the second half of the year, ending 2025 at €52.26 on 30 December 2025 – up approximately 47% for the year.

2026 opened with further momentum. BZU hit its two-year high of €54.51 on 12 January 2026, before retreating as Buzzi's FY 2025 results on 31 March flagged a likely contraction in 2026 EBITDA, contributing to a 20% pullback from that peak to €43.61 on 7 April 2026.

BZU closed at €47.19 on 8 April 2026, approximately 8.6% down year to date from the 2 January 2026 close of €51.61, but around 12.7% higher year on year.