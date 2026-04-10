Buzzi stock forecast: FY 2025 results, 2026 outlookBuzzi is an Italian cement producer whose FY 2025 results showed higher sales but lower recurring EBITDA, with 2026 guidance pointing to a slight further contraction. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party BZU price targets and technical analysis.
Buzzi S.p.A. (BZU) is trading around €47.19 in afternoon trading at 1:05pm UTC on 8 April 2026, near the top of the session's intraday range of €43.29–€47.64. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Sentiment around the stock has been affected by a cautious FY 2025 results release on 31 March 2026, in which Buzzi reported consolidated net sales of €4.52bn (+4.8%) but a 3.1% fall in recurring EBITDA to €1.24bn, with the company guiding for a marginal further contraction in recurring EBITDA for 2026 amid foreign exchange headwinds and softer US demand (Buzzi SpA – IR, 31 March 2026). Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on BZU on 1 April 2026 (MarketWatch, 1 April 2026), while Intermonte revised its target price down to €50 from €53, also on 1 April 2026, citing weak US volumes and rising capital expenditure as headwinds to the 2026 outlook (Websim/Intermonte, 1 April 2026). The broader context has also been one of elevated volatility across European equities, with the STOXX 600 having come under sustained pressure as global markets reacted to renewed US tariff escalation across multiple episodes since January 2026, adding a macro headwind to sector-specific margin pressure in construction materials (Reuters, 20 January 2026).
Buzzi stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
As of 8 April 2026, third-party Buzzi stock predictions reflect a range of views shaped by the company's FY 2025 results, its below-consensus 2026 EBITDA guidance, and evolving sector sentiment within European construction materials.
Berenberg (Hold, estimates revised)
Berenberg reiterates a Hold rating on Buzzi with a BZU stock forecast of €50, after revising its EBITDA estimates downward following Buzzi's FY 2025 results on 31 March 2026, in which the company guided for a slight contraction in recurring EBITDA for the full year 2026. The bank notes that the 2026 outlook came in below prior consensus expectations amid foreign exchange headwinds and softer US volumes (Finimize, 4 April 2026).
J.P. Morgan (upgrade to Overweight)
J.P. Morgan upgrades BZU to Overweight from Neutral and maintains a price target of €58, citing an improving European cement cycle and what the bank characterises as an attractive valuation entry point following the stock's de-rating from its 52-week high (MarketScreener, 19 March 2026).
Kepler Cheuvreux (upgrade to Buy)
Kepler Cheuvreux upgrades BZU to Buy from Hold and raises its price target to €54 from €50.50, as the broker views the post-results sell-off as an overreaction, with the revised target still implying meaningful upside from the prevailing market price at the time of publication (MarketScreener, 1 April 2026).
TipRanks (Wall Street consensus)
TipRanks aggregates 9 Wall Street analyst 12-month price targets for BZU and places the average at €49.28, within a range of €44 – €54, with an overall consensus rating of Moderate Buy based on 5 Buy and 4 Hold recommendations and zero Sell ratings as of early April 2026 (TipRanks, 8 April 2026).
MarketScreener (broker consensus)
MarketScreener collates 15 analyst recommendations for BZU and places the mean consensus at Outperform, with an average 12-month price target of €53.89, representing a spread of approximately 20% above the then-prevailing close of €44.78, as of 7 April 2026 (MarketScreener, 7 April 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
BZU stock price: Technical overview
The BZU stock price trades at €47.19 as of the afternoon session as of 1:05pm UTC on 8 April 2026, sitting within a mixed moving average structure where shorter-term averages lean bullish and longer-term averages provide resistance overhead. The 20/50/100/200-day SMAs stand at approximately €44 / €46 / €49 / €48, with price currently holding above the 20- and 50-day levels but below the 100- and 200-day SMAs, a configuration that TradingView's indicator summary characterises as split between buy signals on shorter averages and sell signals on the 100-day SMA near €48.91 and the 200-day SMA near €47.91.
The 14-day RSI reads 58.21, placing it in upper-neutral territory, consistent with recovering momentum following recent weakness but without suggesting an overbought condition. The ADX at 29.45 indicates that an established directional trend is present, per TradingView data.
On the classic pivot framework, the R1 level sits at €47.29, close to the current last price of €47.19, with R2 at €51.51 in view if price sustains a daily close above R1. The classic pivot point at €44.13 represents the nearest initial reference to the downside; a move below that level would bring S1 at €39.91 into the picture as the next meaningful reference, with the 50-day SMA near €46.25 acting as an intermediate shelf (TradingView, 8 April 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Buzzi share price history (2024–2026)
BZU’s stock price began April 2024 trading near €34, part of a broader re-rating across European construction materials. The stock climbed steadily through the second half of 2024, closing the year at €35.58 on 30 December 2024, a gain of around 22% for the calendar year.
2025 proved to be a far stronger year for BZU. From that €35.58 year-end close, the stock rallied sharply into the spring and summer, reaching the mid-€50s by mid-July before pulling back to a session low of €37.16 on 7 April 2025 amid a broader market sell-off. It recovered firmly through the second half of the year, ending 2025 at €52.26 on 30 December 2025 – up approximately 47% for the year.
2026 opened with further momentum. BZU hit its two-year high of €54.51 on 12 January 2026, before retreating as Buzzi's FY 2025 results on 31 March flagged a likely contraction in 2026 EBITDA, contributing to a 20% pullback from that peak to €43.61 on 7 April 2026.
BZU closed at €47.19 on 8 April 2026, approximately 8.6% down year to date from the 2 January 2026 close of €51.61, but around 12.7% higher year on year.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Buzzi (BZU): Capital.com analyst view
Buzzi's share price trajectory over the past two years reflects a stock that re-rated substantially on improving European construction demand before running into a more complex 2026 backdrop. The January 2026 high of €54.51 came on the back of a strong 2025, but FY 2025 results published in late March highlighted margin compression, with recurring EBITDA falling 3.1% despite revenue growth of 4.8%. Management's guidance for a further slight EBITDA contraction in 2026, citing foreign exchange headwinds and softer US volumes, has weighed on sentiment, though some analysts, including Kepler Cheuvreux, view the subsequent sell-off as an overreaction given Buzzi's balance sheet strength and long-term positioning in European infrastructure.
The broader macro environment adds another layer of uncertainty. Renewed tariff escalation has pressured European equities more broadly, and BZU has not been immune. However, any easing of trade tensions or acceleration in European infrastructure spending could provide a counterbalance. Equally, a sustained period of currency headwinds or further softening in US cement volumes could weigh on earnings recovery expectations. The stock currently sits roughly 13% below its 2026 high, with analyst consensus targets ranging from €49 to €58.
Summary – Buzzi 2026
- As of 1:05pm UTC on 8 April 2026, Buzzi (BZU) is trading at €47.19, approximately 8.6% down year to date from the 2 January 2026 close of €51.61.
- FY 2025 results published on 31 March 2026 showed revenue up 4.8% to €4.52bn, but recurring EBITDA fell 3.1% to €1.24bn amid margin compression.
- Buzzi guided for a slight further contraction in 2026 recurring EBITDA, citing foreign exchange headwinds and softer US cement volumes as key pressure points.
- Broader European equity weakness linked to renewed US tariff escalation has added a macro headwind to sector-specific margin pressure in recent sessions.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most Buzzi stock?
Buzzi’s largest shareholders are typically founding family interests and long-term institutional investors, though the exact breakdown can change over time as holdings are updated. In the context of this article, the more relevant point for traders is that concentrated ownership can sometimes affect liquidity, voting influence and market perception. Before trading or investing, it’s worth checking Buzzi’s latest regulatory filings and shareholder disclosures for the most current ownership data.
What is the 5 year Buzzi share price forecast?
A five-year BZU stock forecast is inherently uncertain because it depends on factors that can shift materially over time, including cement demand, infrastructure spending, input costs, foreign exchange movements and broader macro conditions. Analyst price targets usually focus on a 12-month view rather than a five-year horizon. Longer-term scenarios can be useful for context, but they should be treated as speculative estimates rather than reliable indicators of future performance.
Is Buzzi a good stock to buy?
Whether Buzzi is a good stock to buy depends on your objectives, time horizon and tolerance for risk. Some analysts see value in the stock following its pullback, while others remain cautious given margin pressure, softer US demand and foreign exchange headwinds. That mixed backdrop is why it’s important to separate analyst opinion from personal decision-making. This article is for informational purposes only and does not provide investment advice or a recommendation.
Could Buzzi stock go up or down?
Yes, Buzzi stock could move in either direction depending on company-specific and external factors. On the upside, easing cost pressure, stronger infrastructure activity or improving sector sentiment could support the share price. On the downside, weaker volumes, persistent margin compression, currency headwinds or broader equity market volatility could weigh on performance. That balance of possible outcomes is why traders often combine fundamental and technical analysis when assessing price risk.
Should I invest in Buzzi stock?
Only you can decide whether investing in Buzzi suits your financial goals and risk profile. A decision like that should take into account your investment horizon, exposure to cyclical sectors, and ability to absorb losses if the share price moves against you. This guide outlines recent performance, analyst targets and market context, but it does not tell you what action to take. Consider doing further research before making any investment decision.
Can I trade Buzzi CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Buzzi CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.