Trade StarHub - CC3sg CFD

About StarHub Ltd.

StarHub Ltd is a Singapore-based company that provides communications, entertainment and digital solutions. The Company operates through four segments: telecommunications, cybersecurity, high security assurance product, and Regional Information Communication Technology (Regional ICT) segment. Its telecommunications segment offers mobile, Pay TV, broadband, enterprise fixed services and equipment sales on a fully integrated network, and has a centralized customer service, sales, marketing and administration support. It also focused on providing fifth-generation (5G) network services to enterprises. The Company develops and offers corporate and government client solutions, including artificial intelligence, cyber security, data analytics, Internet of things and robotics. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, such as StarHub Cable Vision Ltd., StarHub Mobile Pte Ltd, StarHub Online Pte Ltd, Nucleus Connect Pte. Ltd., StarHub (Hong Kong) Limited and others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, StarHub Ltd. revenues increased 1% to SP$2.04B. Net income applicable to common stockholders decreased less than 1% to SP$149.3M. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income reflects Share of profit/(loss) of associate, net increase from SP$600K to SP$3.4M (income), Share of loss of joint venture.

Equity composition

06/2007, Complex capital change (Factor: 0.996644).