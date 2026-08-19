HomeMarkets overviewSharesIntesa Sanpaolo SPA

Trade Intesa Sanpaolo SPA - ISP CFD

6.8825+0.29%
The chart shows the ISP stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 6.8825, a high of 6.8875, and a low of 6.8475.
Sell

6.865

Buy

6.8825

0.0175
Low: 6.8475High: 6.8875
Sellers:
8.47458%
Buyers:
91.5254%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.0175
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.017313 %
(-€0.87)

Trade size with leverage ~ €5,000.00

Money from leverage ~€4,000.00

-0.01731%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.004909 %
(-€0.25)

Trade size with leverage ~ €5,000.00

Money from leverage ~€4,000.00

-0.00491%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeItaly
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close6.87
Open6.8875
1-Year Change25.63%
Day's Range6.8475 - 6.8875

Trade Intesa Sanpaolo SPA - ISP

Trade Intesa Sanpaolo SPA (ISP) CFDs

Intesa Sanpaolo SPA (ticker: ISP) is a publicly traded company listed on a major stock exchange and available to trade as a contract for difference (CFD) on Capital.com. With CFDs, you can speculate on the price movements of Intesa Sanpaolo SPA without owning the underlying shares. This means you can trade in either direction – rising or falling – depending on your outlook.*

Traders often follow the Intesa Sanpaolo SPA stock price today to stay informed about short-term market movements.

*CFDs are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

Intesa Sanpaolo SPA price today

The share is quoted in € and is currently trading around 6.885. This reflects the current Intesa Sanpaolo SPA stock price available on the market.

Live price overview

Here’s an overview of the current Intesa Sanpaolo SPA stock price and its recent trading ranges.

  • Daily range: 6.845 – 6.9
  • Daily movement: -0.01 (-0.1456%)
  • Weekly range: 6.82 – 6.9275
  • Monthly range: 6.2525 – 6.9275
  • Yearly range: 4.8075 – 6.9275

Why trade CFDs on the price of Intesa Sanpaolo SPA stock with Capital.com?

Capital.com provides a technology-driven trading experience that supports informed decision-making.

Advanced charting & analysis

Use interactive tools to study the Intesa Sanpaolo SPA stock price chart in detail.

  • Access 100 technical indicators
  • Choose from 12 chart types
  • Analyse fast, intuitive charts powered by industry-leading tools

Wide market offering

Join over 880,000 global traders and explore more than:

  • 4,500 stock CFDs
  • 65 commodity CFDs
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Powerful, user-rated platforms

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What influences the price of Intesa Sanpaolo SPA?

The Intesa Sanpaolo SPA (ISP) stock price may be influenced by a range of factors, including:

  • Company earnings and financial performance
  • Sector trends and industry developments
  • Macroeconomic conditions, interest rates, and market sentiment
  • Regulatory or geopolitical events affecting the company
  • Broader stock-market volatility

These factors can increase price movement in either direction, which can create potential opportunities and potential risks for CFD traders.

Intesa Sanpaolo SPA stock forecasts

Intesa Sanpaolo SPA stock forecasts often draw on recent news, company updates, and broader market trends rather than fixed price targets. Traders may combine fundamentals with technical analysis to interpret this information. However, forecasts are often inaccurate and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Instead of relying on a single forecast, many traders monitor ongoing analysis and real-time data to respond to changing market conditions.

How to trade Intesa Sanpaolo SPA share CFDs

Trading share CFDs does not involve purchasing or owning the underlying stock. Instead, you speculate on price direction using leveraged instruments:

  • Go long (buy) if you expect the price of Intesa Sanpaolo SPA may rise
  • Go short (sell) if you think the price may fall

CFDs allow magnified exposure through leverage, but leverage also magnifies losses, so it is important to manage risk carefully.

Risks of trading share CFDs

CFD trading carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for all investors. Key risks include:

  • Market volatility: Prices can move quickly and unpredictably
  • Leverage risk: Both profits and losses are amplified
  • Funding costs: Overnight positions may incur adjustments
  • No ownership: CFDs don’t provide shareholder rights or dividends

Before trading, consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

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