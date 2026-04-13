Trade Core Laboratories - CLBus CFD

Trade Core Laboratories (CLBus) CFDs

Core Laboratories (ticker: CLBus) is a publicly traded company listed on a major stock exchange and available to trade as a contract for difference (CFD) on Capital.com. With CFDs, you can speculate on the price movements of Core Laboratories without owning the underlying shares. This means you can trade in either direction – rising or falling – depending on your outlook.*

Traders often follow the Core Laboratories stock price today to stay informed about short-term market movements.

*CFDs are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

Core Laboratories price today

The share is quoted in $ and is currently trading around 17.12. This reflects the current Core Laboratories stock price available on the market.

Live price overview

Here’s an overview of the current Core Laboratories stock price and its recent trading ranges.

Daily range: 16.28 – 17

16.28 – 17 Daily movement: +0.52 (+3.1611%)

+0.52 (+3.1611%) Weekly range: 15.98 – 17.23

15.98 – 17.23 Monthly range: 15.21 – 17.69

15.21 – 17.69 Yearly range: 9.64 – 20.18

Why trade CFDs on the price of Core Laboratories stock with Capital.com?

Capital.com provides a technology-driven trading experience that supports informed decision-making.

Advanced charting & analysis

Use interactive tools to study the Core Laboratories stock price chart in detail.

Access 100 technical indicators

Choose from 12 chart types

Analyse fast, intuitive charts powered by industry-leading tools

Wide market offering

Join over 845,000 global traders and explore more than:

4,000 stock CFDs

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120 forex pairs

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What influences the price of Core Laboratories?

The Core Laboratories (CLBus) stock price may be influenced by a range of factors, including:

Company earnings and financial performance

Sector trends and industry developments

Macroeconomic conditions, interest rates, and market sentiment

Regulatory or geopolitical events affecting the company

Broader stock-market volatility

These factors can increase price movement in either direction, which can create potential opportunities and potential risks for CFD traders.

Core Laboratories stock forecasts

Core Laboratories stock forecasts often draw on recent news, company updates, and broader market trends rather than fixed price targets. Traders may combine fundamentals with technical analysis to interpret this information. However, forecasts are often inaccurate and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Instead of relying on a single forecast, many traders monitor ongoing analysis and real-time data to respond to changing market conditions.

How to trade Core Laboratories share CFDs

Trading share CFDs does not involve purchasing or owning the underlying stock. Instead, you speculate on price direction using leveraged instruments:

Go long (buy) if you expect the price of Core Laboratories may rise

Go short (sell) if you think the price may fall

CFDs allow magnified exposure through leverage, but leverage also magnifies losses, so it is important to manage risk carefully.

Risks of trading share CFDs

CFD trading carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for all investors. Key risks include:

Market volatility : Prices can move quickly and unpredictably

: Prices can move quickly and unpredictably Leverage risk : Both profits and losses are amplified

: Both profits and losses are amplified Funding costs : Overnight positions may incur adjustments

: Overnight positions may incur adjustments No ownership: CFDs don’t provide shareholder rights or dividends

Before trading, consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.