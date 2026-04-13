Trade Euro / Singapore Dollar CFD
Trade Euro / Singapore Dollar (EUR/SGD) forex pair CFDs
Euro / Singapore Dollar (ticker: EUR/SGD) is a currency pair that shows how much one currency is worth relative to another. On Capital.com, you can trade it as a contract for difference (CFD), letting you speculate on exchange-rate movements without owning either currency. This means you can trade in either direction – rising or falling – depending on your outlook.*
Traders often track the Euro / Singapore Dollar rate today to stay informed about short-term market movements.
*CFDs are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses.
Euro / Singapore Dollar price today
The pair is quoted in S$ and is currently trading around 1.49094.
Live price overview
Here’s an overview of the current Euro / Singapore Dollar price and its recent trading ranges.
- Daily range: 1.48827 – 1.49205
- Daily movement: -0.00139 (-0.0931%)
- Weekly range: 1.48104 – 1.49398
- Monthly range: 1.46358 – 1.49398
- Yearly range: 1.44625 – 1.52178
Why trade forex CFDs on the price of Euro / Singapore Dollar with Capital.com?
Capital.com provides tools designed to support clear analysis and informed trading in the FX market.
Advanced charting and analysis
Use interactive tools to study the Euro / Singapore Dollar price chart in detail.
- Access 100 technical indicators
- Choose from 12 chart types
- Analyse fast, intuitive charts powered by industry-leading tools
Wide market offering
Join over 845,000 global traders and explore:
- 4,000 stock CFDs
- 60 commodity CFDs
- 30 index CFDs
- 120 forex pairs
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What influences the price of Euro / Singapore Dollar?
The Euro / Singapore Dollar (EUR/SGD) forex pair price can be influenced by a range of market factors, including:
- Interest rate expectations and central bank decisions
- Inflation and economic data releases
- Political or geopolitical developments
- Market sentiment and risk appetite
- Trade flows and economic performance of the related economies
Euro / Singapore Dollar forecasts
Euro / Singapore Dollar forecasts commonly reference recent news, company updates, and broader market trends rather than fixed price targets. Some traders combine technical analysis with fundamental insights to form their expectations.*
Instead of relying on a single forecast, many traders monitor ongoing analysis and real-time data to adapt to changing market conditions.
*Analyst forecasts are often inaccurate. Past performance isn’t a reliable indicator of future results.
How to trade Euro / Singapore Dollar forex CFDs
Trading forex CFDs involves speculating on movements between two currencies:
- Go long (buy) if you think the base currency may appreciate
- Go short (sell) if you think it may weaken
Leverage allows greater exposure with a smaller deposit, but magnifies losses.
Risks of trading forex CFDs
Key risks include:
- Market volatility
- Leveraged losses
- Overnight funding costs
- No ownership of the underlying currencies