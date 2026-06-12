Organisational behaviour is the study of how people act within groups, teams and structured environments. It looks at how social pressure, incentives, leadership, habits and shared beliefs can affect the way people make decisions.

In trading, this matters because decisions are rarely made in a vacuum. Professional traders work within firms, desks and risk frameworks. Retail traders may trade alone, but they can still be influenced by online communities, social media, platform features and visible market sentiment. Understanding these pressures is a useful part of trading psychology, especially when markets move quickly and decisions need to be made under uncertainty.

Organisational behaviour studies how people, groups and structures influence decision-making.

In trading, it can help explain why traders may follow a group view rather than their own analysis.

Groupthink can reduce independent thinking, especially when a team or community strongly agrees on a market view.

Incentive structures may influence risk-taking, particularly when short-term gains are rewarded more than long-term discipline.

Social influence can affect retail traders through forums, social trading features and online market commentary.

Tools such as trading plans, checklists and trade reviews can help traders make more structured decisions.

What is organisational behaviour?

Organisational behaviour, often shortened to OB, studies how people behave in organised settings. These settings can include companies, teams, trading desks, online communities or any environment where people interact around shared goals, rules or expectations.

The field draws on psychology, sociology, economics and management studies. It asks three main questions:

Why do people behave the way they do in groups?

How do group dynamics affect individual decisions?

How do structures such as hierarchy, incentives, culture and rules shape behaviour?

In financial markets, these questions have clear relevance. A trader’s decision may be affected not only by price action, data or analysis, but also by the environment around them. That environment might include a senior trader’s view, a desk consensus, a bonus structure, a popular online narrative or a platform feature showing what other traders are doing.

Organisational behaviour does not suggest that traders cannot think independently. Instead, it helps explain why independence can become harder when social, professional or performance pressure increases.

Origins and development of organisational behaviour

Organisational behaviour developed over the 20th century as researchers tried to understand what motivates people at work and how group settings affect performance.

Scientific management and early industrial psychology

One of the earliest approaches came from scientific management in the early 1900s, associated with Frederick Winslow Taylor. Taylor’s work treated workers mainly as rational economic actors who responded to financial incentives. This was an important starting point, but it was limited. People do not respond only to money or rules. They are also affected by recognition, status, belonging, pressure, confidence and fear of making mistakes. These wider influences later became central to organisational behaviour (Britannica, accessed 12 June 2026).

The Hawthorne studies

A major shift came from the Hawthorne studies, conducted at the Western Electric Company in the late 1920s and 1930s. These studies found that productivity was influenced not only by working conditions, but also by social factors such as attention, group identity and informal workplace norms. The Hawthorne effect describes the idea that people may change their behaviour when they know they are being observed. In trading, this can matter in environments where performance is highly visible. A trader who can see live profit and loss, rankings or peer performance may behave differently from one trading privately with less outside pressure (Simply Psychology, accessed 12 June 2026).

Motivation theory and human relations

Later research looked more closely at motivation. Abraham Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, published in 1943, suggested that people are motivated by more than basic financial reward. Frederick Herzberg’s two-factor theory, published in 1959, separated factors that prevent dissatisfaction from those that actively motivate people. In trading environments, this can help explain why money is not the only driver of behaviour. Traders may also be motivated by status, recognition, autonomy, intellectual challenge or professional identity. These factors can support discipline in some situations, but they can also contribute to overconfidence or reluctance to accept mistakes (Simply Psychology, accessed 12 June 2026).

Cognitive and social approaches

From the 1970s onwards, organisational behaviour increasingly drew on cognitive and social psychology. Herbert Simon’s concept of ‘bounded rationality’ became especially important. It describes how people make decisions with limited time, limited information and limited mental capacity. Rather than finding the perfect answer, people often settle for a workable one. In trading, this is highly relevant. Markets can move quickly, information can be incomplete, and traders may need to act before they have a full picture. Social identity theory also became influential. It showed that people often take part of their identity from the groups they belong to. In trading, that group could be a professional desk, a market community, a trading forum or a group of traders who follow the same strategy or asset class (Science Direct, accessed 12 June 2026).

Key principles of organisational behaviour

Several organisational behaviour concepts are especially useful for understanding trader decision-making.

Bounded rationality means that people cannot process every piece of available information before making a decision. Instead, they use shortcuts, recent experience and familiar patterns to reach a decision that feels good enough at the time. In trading, this can appear when a trader reacts quickly to a headline, follows a familiar chart pattern, or gives more weight to recent market moves than to longer-term context. This does not mean the trader is acting irrationally. It means they are making decisions under limits, as all people do. The risk is that shortcuts can become too dominant. When time pressure, market noise or social influence increases, traders may rely more heavily on what is easy to see than on a balanced assessment.

Groupthink happens when a group values agreement so strongly that it stops properly testing alternative views. The group may become less open to challenge, less willing to discuss risk, and more confident in a shared decision than the evidence supports. In trading, groupthink can affect a professional desk when most people support the same market view. It can also affect retail traders in online communities, where a popular narrative may become difficult to question. For example, if many traders in a community believe that a market will move in one direction, individual traders may feel less comfortable taking the opposite view, even when their own analysis is more cautious. Groupthink does not guarantee a poor decision, but it can reduce the quality of debate before the decision is made.

Incentives shape behaviour. In financial institutions, this is particularly important because traders may be rewarded for short-term performance, while the firm carries some of the longer-term risk. This is sometimes described as a principal-agent problem. The firm is the principal, and the trader is the agent. If the trader is rewarded mainly for short-term profit and loss, their incentives may not fully match the firm’s long-term risk objectives. This does not mean incentive structures are always poorly designed. Many firms use risk limits, oversight and compensation controls to reduce misalignment. However, the basic point remains useful: how people are rewarded can affect how much risk they are willing to take.

Social norms are the unwritten rules of a group. They shape what people see as acceptable, respected or risky. In trading, norms can form around market views, risk appetite, working style or how openly people discuss mistakes. Conformity pressure appears when someone feels pushed towards the group view, even if they are not fully convinced by it. This pressure can be direct, such as a senior colleague strongly favouring a position, or indirect, such as seeing a large number of traders take the same side of a market. Retail traders can experience similar pressure through social media, forums and social trading tools. The pressure may feel less formal than on a trading desk, but it can still influence decision-making.

Traders often develop a sense of identity around how they trade. One trader may see themselves as disciplined and rules-based. Another may see themselves as high-conviction and comfortable with larger moves. Another may value speed and short-term opportunity. These identities can support consistency, but they can also create blind spots. A trader who sees themselves as high-conviction may find it harder to exit a position when the evidence changes. A trader who values quick reactions may struggle to pause before entering a crowded trade. Role identity matters because decisions are not only analytical. They can also be tied to pride, reputation and how traders see themselves.

Organisational behaviour in financial markets

Organisational behaviour helps explain several patterns that can appear in financial markets, especially where group pressure and shared incentives are involved.

Institutional herding

Herding occurs when many market participants make similar decisions at the same time. This may happen because they have reached similar conclusions, but it can also happen because they are watching each other.

In institutional settings, herding can be reinforced by professional pressure. It may feel safer to be wrong with the group than wrong alone. A trader or fund manager who takes a different view may face more scrutiny if that view does not work out.

Research on information cascades by Sushil Bikhchandani, David Hirshleifer and Ivo Welch showed how people can place more weight on others’ visible actions than on their own private information. In trading, this can help explain why market views sometimes become crowded, even when the underlying evidence is mixed.

Risk culture and tone from the top

Risk culture refers to the shared attitudes and behaviours around risk within an organisation. ‘Tone from the top’ means the example set by senior leaders.

If senior management rewards high returns without enough focus on how those returns were achieved, traders may receive a message that risk-taking matters more than risk discipline. If leaders encourage challenge, review mistakes openly and respect risk limits, the culture may support more measured decision-making.

This matters because formal rules are only part of the picture. Traders also respond to what is noticed, praised, ignored or quietly accepted within the organisation.

The Hawthorne effect in performance environments

Trading is often a highly measured activity. Professional traders may work with live profit-and-loss displays, performance dashboards and internal rankings. Retail platforms may also show performance data, popular markets, sentiment tools or other visible activity.

Being measured can help create focus, but it can also affect behaviour. A trader who pays too much attention to visible performance may start optimising for short-term results rather than following their plan. This can lead to more reactive decisions, especially after a gain or loss.

The point is not that performance data is bad. It is that the way information is displayed can influence behaviour.

Organisational behaviour and trader decision-making

Organisational behaviour is not only relevant to banks, funds or professional trading desks. It can also affect individual traders, including those using retail CFD platforms.

Online communities as virtual organisations : forums, social media groups and social trading platforms can develop informal leaders, shared language and popular views.

: forums, social media groups and social trading platforms can develop informal leaders, shared language and popular views. Group views can shape judgement : a trader may start to absorb the group’s view of a market. This can be useful when it adds new information, but risky if group confidence replaces independent analysis.

: a trader may start to absorb the group’s view of a market. This can be useful when it adds new information, but risky if group confidence replaces independent analysis. Popularity isn’t proof : a widely shared market view may feel more reliable because many people repeat it. That doesn’t mean it’s wrong, but popularity alone doesn’t make it stronger.

: a widely shared market view may feel more reliable because many people repeat it. That doesn’t mean it’s wrong, but popularity alone doesn’t make it stronger. Visible performance data can act as social proof : positions, returns, win rates and portfolio allocations may influence decisions, especially when many visible traders appear to take the same view.

: positions, returns, win rates and portfolio allocations may influence decisions, especially when many visible traders appear to take the same view. Other traders may have different risk profiles : their goals, time horizons, account sizes and risk limits may not match yours, so their position may not suit your plan.

: their goals, time horizons, account sizes and risk limits may not match yours, so their position may not suit your plan. Self-serving attribution can distort reviews: Traders may credit wins to skill, while blaming losses on luck, market noise or unexpected news.

Reputation can increase pressure : in teams or public communities, traders may find it harder to admit poor trade management after sharing a view.

: in teams or public communities, traders may find it harder to admit poor trade management after sharing a view. Structured reviews can help: Balanced trade reviews can make it easier to assess decisions more objectively, rather than focusing only on the outcome.

Awareness of this pattern can support more balanced trade reviews. However, awareness alone does not remove the risk of loss. Trading CFDs are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses – no decision-making framework can completely eliminate that risk.

Applying organisational behaviour to CFD trading

For retail CFD traders, organisational behaviour can offer practical ways to think about social and environmental pressure. These ideas are not trading rules, and they do not guarantee better outcomes. They are tools for making decisions more structured.

Step 1. Treat your trading plan as a reference point Write down what you look for, how you assess risk, when you enter and when you exit. This gives you something concrete to compare against group views, market sentiment or community narratives.

Write down what you look for, how you assess risk, when you enter and when you exit. This gives you something concrete to compare against group views, market sentiment or community narratives. Step 2. Monitor how you use social trading signals Social signals can be useful, but they shouldn’t replace your own view. Ask what the data shows, who is included, whether their time horizon or risk tolerance matches yours, and whether you had a view before seeing it.

Social signals can be useful, but they shouldn’t replace your own view. Ask what the data shows, who is included, whether their time horizon or risk tolerance matches yours, and whether you had a view before seeing it. Step 3. Check the influence of popular narratives Before acting on a widely discussed theme, ask whether the trade would still make sense without the surrounding commentary. This can help separate analysis from repetition.

Before acting on a widely discussed theme, ask whether the trade would still make sense without the surrounding commentary. This can help separate analysis from repetition. Step 4. Test the idea against your own criteria A popular view may contain useful information, but it should still fit your trading plan, risk appetite and time horizon.

A popular view may contain useful information, but it should still fit your trading plan, risk appetite and time horizon. Step 5. Use a demo account to observe behaviourA demo account can help you spot how you respond to social signals without putting real capital at risk. You may notice patterns, such as entering faster when others take the same side or abandoning your plan after reading a strong community view.

Demo trading doesn’t recreate every pressure of live trading. These steps are for educational purposes only and don’t remove the risk of loss when trading CFDs. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

Criticisms and limitations of organisational behaviour in trading

Organisational behaviour can be useful, but it has limits. Applying it to trading requires care.

Research often comes from non-trading settings : many studies come from workplaces, psychology experiments and decision-making groups, not financial markets. Trading is faster-moving, data-heavy and shaped by risk.

: many studies come from workplaces, psychology experiments and decision-making groups, not financial markets. Trading is faster-moving, data-heavy and shaped by risk. Individual variation is large : organisational behaviour describes group patterns, not exact individual behaviour. Experience, personality, confidence, market knowledge and trading style all affect how strongly these influences apply.

: organisational behaviour describes group patterns, not exact individual behaviour. Experience, personality, confidence, market knowledge and trading style all affect how strongly these influences apply. Incentives aren’t always simple : financial institutions don’t only create poor incentives. Risk limits, oversight, deferred compensation and reviews can help support longer-term risk management, though no system is perfect.

: financial institutions don’t only create poor incentives. Risk limits, oversight, deferred compensation and reviews can help support longer-term risk management, though no system is perfect. Social influence can be positive: teams and trading communities can challenge weak analysis, support risk discipline and expose traders to useful perspectives. The issue is whether social influence supports independent thinking or replaces it.

Organisational behaviour is a framework for understanding possible influences on decision-making. It doesn’t predict individual outcomes or remove the need for independent analysis and risk management.

Common misconceptions about organisational behaviour and trading

Several misconceptions can arise when organisational behaviour is applied to trading.

Retail traders can also experience groupthink. The setting is different, but the underlying pressure can be similar. On a trading desk, the pressure may come from colleagues, senior traders or desk culture. Online, it may come from popular posts, visible positions or repeated narratives. In both cases, the trader may feel pulled towards the group view.

Better information can help, but it does not remove social pressure. A trader may have access to strong data and still feel influenced by what others are doing. This is because social influence is not only about information. It is also about confidence, belonging, reputation and the discomfort of being wrong alone.

Organisational behaviour does not only explain mistakes. It also helps explain how good structures support better decisions. Clear rules, constructive challenge, strong risk culture and disciplined review processes can all help traders think more carefully. The same field that studies groupthink also studies how groups can work well.

A trader does not need to work in a firm to be affected by organisational behaviour. Online communities, social platforms and market commentary can all create shared norms and expectations. An individual trader who follows market commentary, watches visible positioning and takes part in trading groups is still operating within a social environment. That environment can shape behaviour, even without a formal organisation.

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