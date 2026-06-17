The narrative fallacy is the tendency to turn events into a clear story after they’ve happened – and then treat that story as evidence that the event could have been predicted.

Popularised by Nassim Nicholas Taleb in The Black Swan (2007), it describes how people often prefer a simple cause-and-effect explanation to uncertainty. Markets can make this habit especially tempting. Prices move for many reasons at once, but after the move, one explanation may sound obvious. In trading, that can create a misleading sense of certainty: because a market move can be explained now, it may seem easier to predict a similar move next time (Britannica, accessed 17 June 2026).

This guide explains how the narrative fallacy develops, where it can appear in trading, and how traders can build more structured ways to question market stories.

Takeaways The narrative fallacy is the tendency to explain past events through stories that make them seem more predictable than they were at the time.

Nassim Nicholas Taleb popularised the idea as part of his work on how people misread randomness and complexity.

In trading, after-the-event explanations can make future moves feel more predictable than they really are.

Earnings reports, technical analysis and economic events can all produce convincing market stories.

Reducing the narrative fallacy means separating what explains a past move from what may help predict a future one.

Awareness of the bias is useful, but it is not enough on its own. Traders need structured processes, such as predefined exit rules and written trade plans, to reduce its influence.

What is the narrative fallacy?

The narrative fallacy is a thinking shortcut. It turns a messy sequence of events into a story with a clear beginning, middle and end. That story can make the outcome feel logical, obvious and almost inevitable – even when it was shaped by uncertainty and could not have been known in advance.

Taleb’s point in The Black Swan was not that stories are always wrong. Stories can help people organise information. The problem starts when the story becomes too neat. A market move may have involved interest rates, earnings, positioning, liquidity, investor sentiment and chance. But after the event, traders may focus on one simple explanation and treat it as the reason the move happened.

Daniel Kahneman's work in Thinking, Fast and Slow makes a similar point. The mind often prefers a coherent story to a less tidy statistical explanation (Reading Graphics, 2024). In markets, that can sound like this: 'the stock fell because earnings disappointed, the US Federal Reserve signalled tighter policy, and sentiment was already fragile'. The explanation may be reasonable. But that does not mean it was clear enough before the move to support a trading decision (Ritholtz, 2024).

As part of trading psychology, the narrative fallacy overlaps with other behavioural biases, such as outcome bias and confirmation bias. Each can make past outcomes feel more informative than they were at the time.

How the narrative fallacy develops in traders

The narrative fallacy can make market moves feel clearer and more predictable than they really are.

Market commentary may turn price moves into stories. Updates, analyst notes and financial news explain what happened, what triggered the move and how traders reacted.

Updates, analyst notes and financial news explain what happened, what triggered the move and how traders reacted. These explanations can be useful. They can help traders understand the context behind a market move.

They can help traders understand the context behind a market move. But they can also make markets seem too orderly. A clear story can create the impression that price moves always have simple causes.

A clear story can create the impression that price moves always have simple causes. After-the-event explanations can shape expectations. Traders may start to believe that if they had known the cause in advance, the move would have been predictable.

Traders may start to believe that if they had known the cause in advance, the move would have been predictable. This can lead to a simple mental shortcut. Traders may begin thinking in terms of ‘when X happens, Y follows’.

Traders may begin thinking in terms of ‘when X happens, Y follows’. The risk is relying on stories instead of evidence. A narrative may explain the past well, but that does not mean it can predict future moves.

A narrative may explain the past well, but that does not mean it can predict future moves. A story that fits what happened is not always useful before it happens. It needs to be tested against evidence, not just judged by how convincing it sounds.

Recognising the narrative fallacy can help traders treat market stories as context, rather than as proof of what may happen next.

The narrative fallacy in practice: trading examples

The narrative fallacy can show up in different types of market analysis, from earnings reports to technical breakouts and macro events.

The earnings narrative A company reports earnings that beat consensus estimates by a wide margin. The stock rises 8%. The after-the-event narrative might be: ‘the market was pricing in cautious expectations because of margin pressure, but the revenue beat showed the business model’s resilience.’ That explanation may sound reasonable. But it was built after the price move. The same earnings data could have led to a different reaction if the wider market mood had been weaker, if expectations had been higher, or if investors had focused on another part of the report. The story explains what happened in this case, but it does not explain every possible outcome.

The technical analysis retrospective A currency pair breaks above a resistance level and rallies strongly. The technical explanation might be: ‘the break of resistance triggered buy-stop orders, attracted momentum traders, and was supported by higher volume.’ This sounds like a clear chain of events. But resistance levels can break without producing the same reaction. Some breakouts continue, some fade, and some reverse quickly. The narrative is based on the sequence that occurred. By itself, it does not show which future breakouts will behave in the same way.

The macro story An equity market falls during a period of rising interest rates. The narrative might be: ‘higher rates reduce the present value of future earnings and can compress equity valuations.’ This is a valid economic mechanism. But markets do not respond to one factor in isolation. Equities have also risen during periods of rising rates, and fallen when rates were stable. The story can help explain one outcome, but it does not fully account for the conditions that could produce a different one.

These examples are for educational purposes only and shouldn’t be treated as trading advice. Market narratives can help explain events in hindsight, but they don’t guarantee how similar situations may play out in the future.

How the narrative fallacy affects your decisions

The main decision risk of the narrative fallacy is overconfidence. If a trader builds a mental model from past market stories – for example, ‘rate rises can weigh on growth stocks’ – they may trade that relationship with more confidence than the evidence supports.

The story can make the trade feel logical. But logic is not the same as probability. A relationship may hold in some conditions, fail in others, and depend on factors that are difficult to measure in real time. Without testing the record, it is easy to mistake a familiar story for a reliable signal.

The narrative fallacy can also affect trade review. When a trade moves against a trader, they may explain the loss in a way that protects the original idea. For example, they may blame an unexpected geopolitical event, thin liquidity or unusual market behaviour. These factors may be relevant. But if the explanation always protects the thesis, the trader may miss a useful lesson about whether the original idea had enough evidence behind it.

Why the narrative fallacy is particularly relevant in CFD trading

In leveraged trading, the narrative fallacy can make a persuasive market story feel more reliable than the evidence behind it.

It can create false precision. A trader may enter a CFD position because a story makes the entry feel clear or well-timed.

A trader may enter a CFD position because a story makes the entry feel clear or well-timed. The story may sound convincing. For example, a trader might believe a stock is undervalued because an earnings sell-off seems overdone.

For example, a trader might believe a stock is undervalued because an earnings sell-off seems overdone. The issue is evidence, not the story itself. The key question is whether the narrative is supported by enough data, and whether it accounts for the possibility of being incomplete or wrong.

The key question is whether the narrative is supported by enough data, and whether it accounts for the possibility of being incomplete or wrong. Leverage raises the stakes. Because leverage can magnify both gains and losses, a weak or incomplete narrative can have larger consequences.

Because leverage can magnify both gains and losses, a weak or incomplete narrative can have larger consequences. It can make exits harder. If the trade moves against the plan, a trader may add new reasons to keep holding.

If the trade moves against the plan, a trader may add new reasons to keep holding. Extra explanations can strengthen the bias. Ideas like ‘the market is overreacting’ or ‘the next catalyst will change sentiment’ can make the original story feel more credible.

Ideas like ‘the market is overreacting’ or ‘the next catalyst will change sentiment’ can make the original story feel more credible. Price action still matters. A convincing narrative should not override signs that the trade plan is not working.

A convincing narrative should not override signs that the trade plan is not working. Safeguards can reduce the bias. Predefined exit rules, position-sizing limits and written uncertainty checks can help keep decisions grounded.

Awareness of the narrative fallacy is useful, but practical rules are what help traders stop persuasive stories from taking over their risk management. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

How to mitigate the influence of narrative fallacy

Reducing the narrative fallacy starts with treating market stories as something to test, not something to accept because they sound convincing.

Step 1. Separate the explanation from the prediction After reading a market narrative – from financial media, a research note or your own analysis – ask: ‘Is this explaining what happened, or helping me assess what may happen next?’ A good explanation of yesterday’s move isn’t always a useful guide to tomorrow’s. Keeping that distinction clear can reduce the confidence traders sometimes take from a neat after-the-event story.

After reading a market narrative – from financial media, a research note or your own analysis – ask: ‘Is this explaining what happened, or helping me assess what may happen next?’ A good explanation of yesterday’s move isn’t always a useful guide to tomorrow’s. Keeping that distinction clear can reduce the confidence traders sometimes take from a neat after-the-event story. Step 2. Check the base rate For any trading idea based on a repeated market story, look at the record. For example, if the idea is that ‘rate rises can compress growth stock valuations’, ask how often that has happened, and under what conditions. This doesn’t need to be complex. Check the average effect, how often the opposite happened, and whether other factors were involved. This shifts the focus from how convincing the story sounds to what the evidence shows.

For any trading idea based on a repeated market story, look at the record. For example, if the idea is that ‘rate rises can compress growth stock valuations’, ask how often that has happened, and under what conditions. This doesn’t need to be complex. Check the average effect, how often the opposite happened, and whether other factors were involved. This shifts the focus from how convincing the story sounds to what the evidence shows. Step 3. Test the prediction before relying on it If a narrative leads to a trading idea, test it before using it in live decision-making. This could mean reviewing past examples, checking similar market conditions or comparing the idea with alternative explanations. One risk is overfitting. This is when a pattern explains past data well, but doesn’t work as reliably in new situations. Put simply, the story may fit the past without being useful for the future.

If a narrative leads to a trading idea, test it before using it in live decision-making. This could mean reviewing past examples, checking similar market conditions or comparing the idea with alternative explanations. One risk is overfitting. This is when a pattern explains past data well, but doesn’t work as reliably in new situations. Put simply, the story may fit the past without being useful for the future. Step 4. Write your analysis before the outcome is knownBefore entering a position, write down the trade thesis. It doesn’t need to be long. Include the reason for the trade, the evidence behind it, the conditions that would weaken the idea, and the planned exit. This creates a fixed record to review later. Without it, memory can shift, and a trader may remember the original idea as clearer, stronger or more flexible than it really was.

By separating explanation from prediction and keeping a written record, traders can make decisions based more on evidence and less on after-the-event stories. These steps don’t guarantee better outcomes or remove the risk of loss, but they can help make the decision-making process clearer.

Common mistakes when addressing the narrative fallacy

Addressing the narrative fallacy means testing stories more carefully, not replacing one certainty with another.

Replacing narratives with other narratives

Some traders respond to the narrative fallacy by moving from fundamental stories to technical or quantitative systems. That may help, but it does not automatically remove the problem. A technical setup can also become a story if it is built from past examples and treated as more predictive than the evidence supports. A quantitative model can do the same if it explains historical data well but has not been tested in different conditions. The key question is not whether the method sounds objective. It is whether the idea has been tested and whether uncertainty is built into the process.

Rejecting all narratives as useless

A balanced response is not to reject market stories completely. Narratives can be useful. They help traders organise information, understand context and compare possible explanations. The issue is overconfidence. A story may be partly true, true only in certain conditions, or true but already reflected in price. Traders do not need to avoid narratives entirely. They need to hold them with enough uncertainty to ask: what else could be happening, and what would prove this story wrong?

Applying the fallacy only to others’ analyses

It is often easier to spot the narrative fallacy in someone else’s analysis than in your own. A trader may quickly question a market commentator’s explanation, while treating their own post-trade review as clear and fair. This is because personal experience makes a story feel more convincing. If a trade loses money, the explanation may feel obvious: the market was irrational, the timing was unlucky, or the news changed the setup. These may be valid points. But the more useful question is whether the trade idea was strong enough before the outcome was known.

The aim is not to remove narratives entirely, but to treat them as useful context that still needs evidence, testing and clear limits. This won’t remove trading risk or guarantee better outcomes, but it can help traders make more balanced decisions.

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