Investor behaviour describes the way people think, feel and act when they make financial decisions. It affects how traders choose markets, open positions, manage risk, respond to losses and decide when to exit.

In theory, investors make decisions based only on logic, available information and their long-term goals. In practice, decisions are often shaped by emotion, habit, social influence and mental shortcuts. Fear may lead a trader to close a position too early. Overconfidence may encourage them to trade too often or increase their position size. Recent price moves may feel more important than they really are.

Takeaways Investor behaviour is shaped by cognitive biases, emotional responses and social influences – all of which can affect trading decisions.

Barber and Odean (2000) found that the most active individual investors underperformed passive strategies, largely due to overconfidence and trading costs.

Common unhelpful investor behaviour patterns include herding, overconfidence, loss aversion, recency bias and performance chasing.

Fear and greed often influence trading behaviour: fear can drive early exits, while greed can lead to excessive risk-taking or delayed exits.

A structured process – including clear rules, pre-trade planning and regular review – can help reduce emotional decision-making.

Developing psychological awareness can support more disciplined decision-making, but it does not remove the risks inherent in CFD trading. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

What is investor behaviour in trading?

Investor behaviour is the way psychological and emotional factors shape trading decisions. It can influence the whole process – from choosing a market and setting position size to managing risk, reacting to price moves and deciding when to exit.

In trading, understanding the market is only part of the challenge. Traders also need to understand their own decision-making. A clear plan can become harder to follow once a position is moving in real time. Losses may feel more urgent, profits may create pressure to act, and sharp market moves can make planned decisions feel uncomfortable.

This helps explain why traders sometimes act against their own plans, and why two people can look at the same market and make very different decisions.

Research into investor behaviour has found that individual investors can underperform the benchmarks they invest in (Forbes, 2026). Dalbar Inc., for example, has repeatedly linked part of this gap to timing – investors buying after strong performance and selling during or after weaker periods. (DALBAR, 2026).

Behaviour can affect results. A sound market view can still lead to a poor outcome if a position is managed reactively, sized too aggressively or closed for the wrong reasons.

The psychology behind investor behaviour: why it happens

Investor behaviour is shaped by how traders respond to risk, uncertainty and pressure. Fear, social influence, overconfidence and recency bias can all affect decisions, especially when positions are moving in real time.

Fear and loss aversion Fear may arise when a position moves against a trader, particularly if the trade is leveraged or larger than planned. Kahneman and Tversky’s prospect theory suggests losses can feel more painful than equivalent gains feel rewarding. This can lead traders to close losing positions too early to stop discomfort, or hold them too long because closing the trade makes the loss final. It can also affect profitable trades, with some traders closing early to avoid giving back gains.

Social influence and herding Traders are often influenced by what others appear to be doing. News, social media, analyst views and price momentum can make a trade feel safer because it is popular. But popularity does not remove risk. A crowded trade may have less room to continue, while falling markets and negative commentary can pressure traders to exit even when their own analysis has not changed.

Overconfidence and the illusion of control Overconfidence can affect both newer and experienced traders. Barber and Odean (2000) found that the most active individual investors significantly underperformed less active investors, linking this to overconfidence and trading costs. In CFD trading, overconfidence can show up as increased position size after wins, wider stop-losses, more frequent trading or too little attention to downside risk.

Recency bias and performance chasing Recency bias means giving too much weight to what has just happened. A strong rise can make a market feel more attractive, while a sharp fall can make it feel more dangerous. This can lead to performance chasing: buying after a strong run and selling after a drawdown, rather than assessing the wider risk and reward.

The common thread is emotion under uncertainty. These behaviours are not signs that traders lack knowledge. They show how pressure, recent outcomes and outside influence can pull decisions away from a clear trading plan.

CFDs are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

Signs of unhelpful investor behaviour in your trading

Investor behaviour becomes unhelpful when decisions start reacting to emotion, recent performance or market noise instead of a clear plan. These signs may suggest your process is becoming less consistent.

You add after strong recent performance. Adding to a position can be part of a plan, but it may become performance chasing if it’s driven mainly by price strength. Ask whether the trade still offers a reasonable balance of risk and potential reward.

Adding to a position can be part of a plan, but it may become performance chasing if it’s driven mainly by price strength. Ask whether the trade still offers a reasonable balance of risk and potential reward. You exit mainly during periods of fear. Closing a position can be valid when conditions change, but repeated exits during volatility or heavy media coverage may suggest fear is leading the decision.

Closing a position can be valid when conditions change, but repeated exits during volatility or heavy media coverage may suggest fear is leading the decision. Your position sizes grow in rising markets. A strong market can make risk feel lower, but larger positions can increase the impact of a reversal. Position size should reflect the plan, account size, risk limits and market conditions.

A strong market can make risk feel lower, but larger positions can increase the impact of a reversal. Position size should reflect the plan, account size, risk limits and market conditions. You check positions often but don’t follow a written plan. Frequent monitoring can be useful, but constant adjustments may mean you’re reacting to noise. A written plan helps separate meaningful changes from normal price movement.

The common thread is reactivity. When trades are added, closed or resized mainly because of recent price action or emotion, the decision process becomes harder to review and harder to repeat. A clearer plan can help keep behaviour aligned with risk limits and trading goals.

How investor behaviour can affect your performance

Investor behaviour can affect performance through timing, position size, trade frequency and risk management.

Dalbar’s research has often found a gap between fund returns and investor returns in the same funds. The exact size of that gap is debated, but the pattern is useful: investor timing can reduce returns. Money often flows into funds after strong performance, when future returns may be lower, and leaves after poor performance, which can mean missing later recoveries.

For traders, the same principle can apply at position level. A trader may enter after a move has already advanced, exit after the worst part of a sell-off, or increase size when confidence is highest rather than when the risk–reward profile is strongest. In CFD trading, leverage can make behavioural mistakes more costly. A fear-driven exit from a leveraged position during adverse conditions can crystallise a larger loss than the same move would in an unleveraged position. An overconfidence-driven increase in position size can also magnify losses if the market reverses.

How to manage investor behaviour in trading

Managing investor behaviour starts with adding structure before emotion takes over. These steps can help traders make decisions that are easier to follow and review.

Step 1. Write a pre-trade plan for significant positions. Record the entry rationale, position size, stop-loss, exit conditions and rules for adding to or reducing the position. When the trade is open, ask: has the setup changed, or has my reaction changed?

Record the entry rationale, position size, stop-loss, exit conditions and rules for adding to or reducing the position. When the trade is open, ask: has the setup changed, or has my reaction changed? Step 2. Define entry and exit criteria in advance. Set clear rules that don’t depend only on recent performance. Entries might be based on a technical signal, price pattern or market condition. Exits might be based on a stop-loss, take-profit, change in conditions or time-based rule.

Set clear rules that don’t depend only on recent performance. Entries might be based on a technical signal, price pattern or market condition. Exits might be based on a stop-loss, take-profit, change in conditions or time-based rule. Step 3. Set a position monitoring frequency. Match check-ins to the strategy. That could mean reviewing at set times, when a candle closes, when a price alert triggers or when relevant news is released. This helps reduce constant checking and emotional adjustments.

Match check-ins to the strategy. That could mean reviewing at set times, when a candle closes, when a price alert triggers or when relevant news is released. This helps reduce constant checking and emotional adjustments. Step 4. Track decisions and outcomes separately. Use a journal to record the plan, market context, decision and result. A good decision can still lose money, and a poor decision can still make money. Reviewing a series of trades can reveal patterns such as adding too late, moving stops too often or increasing size after wins.

The aim is a more consistent process, not guaranteed results. Psychological awareness can support more disciplined decision-making, but it doesn’t remove risk. CFDs are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

Recovering after poor investor behaviour: what to do after

After a period of poor investor behaviour, the most useful step is often a behavioural review. This may follow a run of reactive trades, a loss caused by poor risk control, or a period of performance chasing. The aim is not to judge the trader. It is to understand the decision process. Start by asking where the plan first broke down. Did the position size change? Was the stop-loss moved? Did the trader add exposure because the market had already moved? Did fear, greed or social influence affect the decision?

Then compare the actual decisions with the original plan. This can show whether the issue was the strategy itself or the way the strategy was followed. The review can also help with position sizing. If larger positions repeatedly lead to stress and reactive decisions, reducing size may make the process easier to follow. Smaller exposure can create more room to think clearly and build better habits.

Investor behaviour and risk management

Risk management doesn’t end when a position is opened. Trader behaviour can change the risk profile after entry, especially if exposure is added, stop-losses are moved or capital shifts into recent winners without reference to the original plan. Regular checks on position size, concentration, stop-loss levels and daily loss limits can help keep risk aligned with the rules set before emotion took over. These controls don’t remove market risk or guarantee discipline, but they can reduce the damage when judgement slips.

Open a demo account

FAQ