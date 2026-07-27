The on-balance volume strategy uses OBV, a cumulative volume line, to help traders compare price movement with trading volume.

Takeaways On-balance volume (OBV) adds volume on up days and subtracts it on down days.

Traders use OBV to compare volume flow with price movement.

When OBV and price move together, some traders see this as confirmation.

When OBV and price move apart, some traders treat it as divergence.

OBV’s actual number is not meaningful; the line’s direction matters more.

OBV is a confirmation tool, so it is usually read with price structure, other indicators and risk controls.

Understanding the on-balance volume strategy

The on-balance volume trading strategy is built around OBV, a cumulative volume indicator popularised by Joseph Granville in his 1963 book on stock market forecasting.

At its simplest, OBV tracks whether volume is flowing with or against price. It adds a period’s volume to a running total when price closes higher, and subtracts that volume when price closes lower. The result is a line that rises and falls over time.

Traders may compare that line with price. The aim is not to predict what happens next, but to ask a practical question: does volume appear to support the price move, or is there a difference between price and volume?

OBV’s absolute number is not meaningful, because the starting point is arbitrary. Traders might focus on:

The direction of the OBV line.

Whether OBV is rising, falling or flattening.

How OBV compares with price.

Whether OBV confirms price movement or diverges from it.

How on-balance volume is calculated

OBV updates each period according to whether the close is higher, lower or unchanged.

Price close OBV calculation What it means Current close is above the previous close OBV = previous OBV + current volume Volume is added Current close is below the previous close OBV = previous OBV − current volume Volume is subtracted Current close is unchanged OBV = previous OBV OBV stays the same

Worked example Starting from an OBV of zero: Price closes up on volume of 500, so OBV becomes +500. The next day, price closes down on volume of 300, so OBV falls to +200. A flat close leaves OBV unchanged. Over time, these steps build the cumulative OBV line.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Reading the line on a chart OBV is usually plotted in a panel below price. A rising OBV reflects positive volume flow, while a falling OBV reflects negative volume flow. The slope of the line can also be useful. A gradual slope may suggest steady volume flow, while a sharper move may show a stronger shift. This still needs context, as OBV can move sharply without producing a clear trading signal.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

How to read on-balance volume

The on-balance volume (OBV) strategy focuses on the relationship between OBV and price. Traders usually look for confirmation, where OBV and price move together, or divergence, where they move in different directions.

Confirmation

Confirmation happens when OBV and price move in the same direction.

If price rises and OBV also rises, some traders may read this as a sign that volume supports the move higher. If price falls and OBV also falls, they may read it as a sign that volume supports the move lower.

This does not mean the move will continue or confirm future direction. It simply suggests that price and volume are aligned at that point.

Divergence

Divergence happens when price and OBV move in different directions.

If price makes a new high but OBV does not, volume is not confirming the price move. Some traders treat this as a possible bearish divergence and a reason to be cautious.

The opposite can also happen. If price makes a new low but OBV makes a higher low, some traders may see this as a possible bullish divergence, as it may suggest that selling pressure is easing.

However, divergence can last for a long time and does not confirm a reversal on its own.

Using on-balance volume in trading

Traders commonly use on-balance volume (OBV) to check trends, review breakouts and compare volume flow with price structure.



Step 1. Check the trend Start by comparing OBV with the direction of price. If price is rising and OBV is rising too, some traders may see the move as better supported by volume. If price is falling and OBV is falling too, the decline may appear to have volume behind it.

Start by comparing OBV with the direction of price. If price is rising and OBV is rising too, some traders may see the move as better supported by volume. If price is falling and OBV is falling too, the decline may appear to have volume behind it. Step 2. Watch for divergence If the price is rising but OBV is flat or falling, some traders may review the trend more carefully. Divergence can last for a long time, so it points to a possible change in volume behaviour rather than a precise turning point.

If the price is rising but OBV is flat or falling, some traders may review the trend more carefully. Divergence can last for a long time, so it points to a possible change in volume behaviour rather than a precise turning point. Step 3. Review breakouts When price breaks through a level, traders may check whether OBV has moved in the same direction. A sharp OBV move may suggest stronger participation, while flat OBV can make the breakout look less convincing.

When price breaks through a level, traders may check whether OBV has moved in the same direction. A sharp OBV move may suggest stronger participation, while flat OBV can make the breakout look less convincing. Step 4. Draw OBV trendlines Some traders draw trendlines on the OBV line itself. If OBV breaks its own trendline, it may suggest that volume flow is changing.

Some traders draw trendlines on the OBV line itself. If OBV breaks its own trendline, it may suggest that volume flow is changing. Step 5. Compare with price structure OBV is usually treated as supporting information rather than a standalone signal. Traders may compare OBV signals with price structure to see whether both point in a similar direction.

OBV can help traders understand whether volume is supporting a move, but it does not confirm future price direction. It’s usually more useful when read alongside the wider chart context.

On-balance volume divergence

Divergence is one of the most common ways traders use OBV, because it compares what price is doing with what volume is doing.

Bearish divergence Bearish divergence forms when price makes a higher high but OBV makes a lower high. This may suggest that the advance is not being matched by rising volume. Some traders read this as a possible sign that buying pressure is fading.

Bullish divergence Bullish divergence forms when price makes a lower low but OBV makes a higher low. This may suggest that selling pressure is easing, even though price is still falling. Neither type of divergence guarantees a change in direction. It simply highlights a difference between price and volume.

Confirming divergence

To identify divergence:

Mark two comparable swing points on price. Compare OBV at the same points. Check whether price and OBV are moving in different directions. Look for supporting context, such as price structure or another indicator.

Many traders wait for another cue, such as a break in price structure, before deciding how to respond.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

On-balance volume in context

On-balance volume (OBV) is usually most useful when read alongside price action, market structure and other tools. It may carry more weight when it confirms a move near a key support or resistance level. Away from clear levels, the same OBV move may be harder to interpret. The broader price context matters, as a signal that looks meaningful in one market condition may be less useful in another. Some traders use a moving average to show the broader trend, OBV to assess volume flow and a momentum oscillator such as the relative strength index (RSI) to add another view of timing and momentum. Using several tools doesn’t remove risk, but it can help traders avoid relying too heavily on one signal.

Common mistakes and how to avoid them

On-balance volume (OBV) can add useful context, but it’s easy to misread if used in isolation. These are some common mistakes to watch for.

Reading the absolute value : OBV’s number is arbitrary, so a specific level is usually less important than the direction of the line and how it compares with price.

: OBV’s number is arbitrary, so a specific level is usually less important than the direction of the line and how it compares with price. Treating divergence as timing : Divergence can continue for a long time. Acting as soon as it appears, without supporting context, can leave traders early or incorrect.

: Divergence can continue for a long time. Acting as soon as it appears, without supporting context, can leave traders early or incorrect. Ignoring data quality : OBV depends on reliable volume data, so it may be less useful when volume is incomplete. This can apply to some CFD markets, where available volume may reflect only part of overall market activity.

: OBV depends on reliable volume data, so it may be less useful when volume is incomplete. This can apply to some CFD markets, where available volume may reflect only part of overall market activity. Using OBV alone: OBV can support a view, but it does not pinpoint entries or exits. Traders usually read it alongside price structure, risk controls and other tools.

OBV is most useful as part of a wider analysis process. Focusing on its direction, its relationship with price and the quality of the underlying volume data can help traders take a more balanced view.

Risk management with on-balance volume

Because OBV is a confirmation tool, risk management usually rests on price rather than the OBV line.

When OBV is least reliable

OBV is least useful where volume data is poor. Its divergences can also continue during an existing trend, so divergence-based caution can be early or incorrect.

Stop-loss placement

Stops are generally set using price structure, such as beyond a recent swing level, rather than the OBV line itself. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Using it in context

Trend direction, data quality and confluence with other signals all affect reliability.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

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