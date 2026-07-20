The ADX DMI trading strategy uses the directional movement system, developed by J. Welles Wilder in 1978, to help assess whether a market is trending and which direction has been stronger. This guide explains what ADX measures, how some traders read the 25 level, and how +DI and -DI can add directional context. It also covers where the system can help, where it can fall short, and why risk management still matters.

Takeaways The DMI system contains three lines: ADX, +DI and -DI.

ADX measures trend strength only, not direction, on a 0 to 100 scale.

Many traders treat an ADX above 25 as a sign of trend conditions; below 20 can suggest a range, with the 20–25 band often seen as less clear.

A rising ADX can suggest trend strength is increasing; a falling ADX can suggest it is easing.

+DI and -DI show direction, with the higher line pointing to the stronger directional movement.

Many traders use ADX as a filter, not a standalone entry signal.

How ADX fits into the DMI system

Average directional index (ADX) is the trend-strength line within the wider directional movement index (DMI) system. It does not show whether the price is moving up or down. Instead, it helps traders judge how strong a trend appears to be.

The full DMI system contains three lines:

Line What it shows How traders often read it ADX Trend strength A higher reading suggests a stronger trend, but not its direction +DI Upward directional movement When +DI is above -DI, upward movement is stronger -DI Downward directional movement When -DI is above +DI, downward movement is stronger

In practice, traders often read the lines together. ADX provides the strength reading, while +DI and -DI add directional context. This means ADX can help answer whether trend-following conditions may be present, but the DI lines help show which direction has been stronger.

The three lines: ADX, +DI and -DI

Each line has a specific role.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

ADX The ADX line measures trend strength on a 0 to 100 scale. It can help show whether a market is trending or moving sideways: ADX rises when a trend gains strength in either direction.

ADX falls when trend strength fades.

ADX does not show whether price is rising or falling.

+DI and -DI The +DI line reflects upward directional movement. The -DI line reflects downward directional movement. Some traders compare the two lines like this: When +DI is above -DI, upward movement is stronger.

When -DI is above +DI, downward movement is stronger.

When the lines cross often, direction may be choppy or unclear. Some traders watch +DI and -DI crossovers as directional signals, though these can give false readings, especially in low-volatility or sideways markets.

How ADX is calculated from directional movement

The system is based on how far price moves beyond the previous period’s range. In simple terms, it looks at:

How much the current high moves above the previous high.

How much the current low moves below the previous low.

How that movement compares with the true range.

How those readings smooth out over the chosen period, usually 14.

These calculations create +DI and -DI. ADX is then derived from the difference between those two lines.

When +DI and -DI are far apart, one direction is stronger and ADX tends to rise. When they are close together, direction is less clear and ADX tends to fall. The calculation is detailed, but the idea is straightforward: ADX rises when one direction is clearly stronger than the other.

Reading ADX: trend strength and the 25 level

The main use of ADX is to help judge whether trend-following conditions may be present.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

ADX reading Common interpretation What it may suggest Below 20 Weak trend or range Trend-following tactics may be less effective 20–25 Less clear conditions Some traders wait for more confirmation Above 25 Trend conditions Trend-following tools may become more relevant Above 50 Very strong trend The move may be strong, but could also be stretched

Below 20 : may suggest a weak trend or range, where trend-following tactics may be less effective.

: may suggest a weak trend or range, where trend-following tactics may be less effective. 20 to 25 : often treated as a less clear zone. Some traders may stand aside, while others look for range-based setups.

: often treated as a less clear zone. Some traders may stand aside, while others look for range-based setups. Above 25 : often used as a guide to trend-following conditions, with higher readings suggesting a stronger trend.

: often used as a guide to trend-following conditions, with higher readings suggesting a stronger trend. Above 50 : may suggest a very strong trend, though high readings can also mean the move is becoming stretched.

: may suggest a very strong trend, though high readings can also mean the move is becoming stretched. Rising ADX : may suggest that the current trend is gaining strength, whether price is moving up or down.

: may suggest that the current trend is gaining strength, whether price is moving up or down. Falling ADX: may suggest that trend strength is easing. It does not mean price will reverse, but the market may be moving towards a range.

ADX can help traders judge whether a market appears to be trending or ranging, but it does not show trend direction on its own. For that reason, traders often read it alongside price action, +DI and -DI, and their wider risk-management plan.

Using ADX as a regime filter

Many traders use ADX as a filter rather than a trigger.

A filter helps traders decide whether a certain type of approach may suit the market. ADX is often used in this way because it can help separate trending conditions from ranging ones.

For example:

If ADX is above 25 and rising, some traders may look for trend-following setups.

If ADX is low, some traders may avoid trend-following setups or consider range-based tactics.

If ADX is falling, some traders may reassess whether the trend still has enough momentum.

In this role, ADX does not provide the entry itself. The actual signal usually comes from price action, a breakout or a +DI/-DI crossover, while ADX adds context on whether conditions support that approach.

Key point: ADX is a filter, not a signal. It can help show whether conditions may suit a trend-following approach; direction and timing usually come from price action or the directional lines.

Reading direction with +DI and -DI

Direction comes from the two DI lines rather than ADX.

A simple way to read them is:

+DI above -DI : upward movement is stronger.

: upward movement is stronger. -DI above +DI : downward movement is stronger.

: downward movement is stronger. Frequent crossovers: direction may be choppy or unclear.

Crossovers of the two lines are treated as directional signals by some traders, often only when ADX suggests trend-following conditions are strong enough. Crossovers can still be false or late, depending on volatility and market conditions.

Because the interplay of +DI and -DI crossovers is a topic in its own right, it is covered in more depth in a dedicated guide to directional indicators, the focus is on ADX as the strength gauge that filters those signals.

Limitations and risk management

ADX can be useful, but it has clear limitations. It should be read as one part of a wider trading plan, not as a standalone signal.

Key points to keep in mind:

ADX is lagging : it smooths past price data, so it confirms trends rather than forecasting them.

: it smooths past price data, so it confirms trends rather than forecasting them. It gives no direction on its own : ADX shows trend strength, not whether price is moving up or down.

: ADX shows trend strength, not whether price is moving up or down. Sideways markets can be unclear : ADX can stay low for long periods or whipsaw when trends are weak or unstable.

: ADX can stay low for long periods or whipsaw when trends are weak or unstable. Extreme readings need context : a high ADX does not guarantee that a trend will continue.

: a high ADX does not guarantee that a trend will continue. Other tools can add context : traders often read the DMI system alongside price structure, other indicators and more than one timeframe.

: traders often read the DMI system alongside price structure, other indicators and more than one timeframe. Risk still needs managing: a strong ADX is not a reason to trade without a plan.

A predefined stop-loss and considered position sizing matter regardless of the ADX reading.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

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