Learn about Winvia and its potential IPO, the factors that may affect its share price, and how to trade Winvia stock via CFDs when it lists.

IPO stocks are often highly volatile, and early trading can involve rapid price swings and significant risk.

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When is the Winvia IPO date?

There is no official date for the Winvia IPO, but the company – which owns the popular Best of the Best (BOTB) prize-draw brand – has confirmed it is exploring a London initial public offering on the AIM market later in the year.

According to reports from Sky News and Private Equity Wire, Winvia has hired Shore Capital as its nominated adviser and is beginning investor roadshows to gauge demand. The company is targeting a late-2025 listing with an indicative valuation of around £200m.

Timeline and expectations

No formal Winvia IPO date has been set, and the float will depend on market conditions.

The expected valuation range of around £200m places Winvia firmly within the small-cap segment of the UK tech market – yet still large enough to attract institutional funds looking for digital-consumer exposure without the extreme volatility of early-stage start-ups.

What is Winvia?

Winvia Entertainment Group is a UK-based digital-entertainment and technology company operating at the intersection of prize draws, gaming, and marketing technology.

Through brands such as BOTB (Best of the Best) and Click Competitions, Winvia runs paid-entry competitions offering participants the chance to win prizes ranging from luxury cars and dream homes to cash jackpots and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

The company also licenses its underlying software platform – which handles customer engagement, payments, analytics, and compliance – to other operators, giving it both B2C and B2B revenue streams.

Origins and growth

Winvia’s roots trace back to Best of the Best, which was founded in 1999 and became famous for its car-competition stands in UK airports and shopping centres. Over the years BOTB transitioned online, becoming one of Britain’s best-known digital prize-draw operators.

In 2023-2024, BOTB merged into the newly formed Winvia Entertainment Group, which positioned itself as a technology-first company rather than simply a competition brand. The creation of Winvia was intended to unite multiple entertainment, marketing, and gaming assets under one umbrella with shared technology infrastructure.

The acquisition of Click Competitions in 2025 further strengthened the group’s market share and added thousands of active players to its database.

Winvia today

Now headquartered in London with operational teams in Manchester and Guernsey, Winvia employs over 200 people across marketing, technology, customer service, and compliance. It describes itself as an ‘entertainment-as-a-service’ provider – combining digital competitions, gamified marketing, and analytics technology.

Its two flagship platforms are:

Winvia 360 – a modular software system managing entries, random draws, payments, and customer analytics for Winvia’s brands and external partners.

– a modular software system managing entries, random draws, payments, and customer analytics for Winvia’s brands and external partners. Winvia Optimize – a media-buying and marketing-automation platform that helps partners acquire and retain players cost-effectively.

Together, these systems position Winvia as both a consumer entertainment company and a B2B software supplier to the wider prize-draw and gaming ecosystem.

How does Winvia make money?

Winvia generates revenue across multiple channels, balancing direct consumer income with business-to-business technology contracts.

Revenue stream Description Entry fees and prize draws Customers pay small entry fees – often between £1 and £5 – to participate in draws for high-value prizes. A portion of each entry goes toward the prize fund, while the rest covers marketing, operations, and profit. Technology licensing (B2B services) Winvia licenses its Winvia 360 platform to external clients, including smaller competition operators and digital-marketing firms. This software handles end-to-end competition logistics, from customer sign-ups to randomised winner selection and prize fulfilment. Media and marketing partnerships Through Winvia Optimize, the company earns revenue by managing online advertising campaigns for itself and partner brands. Its algorithms help target players, optimise conversion rates, and track lifetime customer value. Sponsorship and advertising Winvia integrates brand partnerships directly into prize campaigns. Car manufacturers, property developers, and travel firms often contribute prizes in exchange for marketing exposure. This reduces cash outlay on prizes while adding a new revenue dimension through sponsorship deals. International operations and gaming In addition to the UK, Winvia operates regulated gaming activities in jurisdictions such as Malta, Romania, and the Isle of Man. These licences enable it to run skill-based games and interactive competitions for international audiences, broadening its revenue base beyond the domestic market.

What might influence the Winvia stock price?

The Winvia stock price after its IPO will likely depend on a combination of macroeconomic, regulatory, and company-specific factors.

Macroeconomic and consumer trends

Prize-draw and competition spending tends to track discretionary income. In strong economic conditions, consumers spend more on entertainment and competitions; during downturns, spending can soften.

However, there is also evidence that in tough times, demand for ‘small-stake, big-reward’ entertainment can remain resilient, as consumers seek affordable excitement. This counter-cyclical dynamic could benefit Winvia if the economy slows but consumer engagement in low-cost digital entertainment remains strong.

Regulatory environment

Regulation is the single most important external factor. Prize draws and competitions occupy a complex legal space between lotteries and games of skill. Stricter rules on advertising, age verification, or prize-fund transparency could increase compliance costs.

The UK Gambling Commission has recently signalled closer scrutiny of online competitions, especially those with high entry volumes or valuable prizes. Winvia’s scale means it will be expected to set industry standards in responsible marketing and customer protection.

Internationally, differing legal regimes across the EU, US, and Asia may also affect expansion opportunities.

Competitive landscape

Winvia faces competition from both established prize-draw operators and new entrants. Competitors include:

Omaze UK , which runs charity-linked home raffles.

, which runs charity-linked home raffles. Independent online operators using social-media-driven promotions.

Traditional gaming companies exploring gamified marketing.

Winvia’s differentiation lies in its proprietary technology and data analytics capabilities. If it can leverage these tools to deliver better player retention and transparency, it can defend its market share and justify a higher valuation multiple than peers.

Company fundamentals

Investors and traders will assess:

Revenue growth rate – driven by acquisitions and tech licensing.

– driven by acquisitions and tech licensing. Gross margin – traders may be interested in this data once software income scales.

– traders may be interested in this data once software income scales. Operating leverage – improving as marketing efficiency increases.

– improving as marketing efficiency increases. Customer acquisition costs – a key metric for profitability in consumer entertainment.

– a key metric for profitability in consumer entertainment. International expansion – a determinant of future scalability.

A strong IPO narrative would likely hinge on Winvia’s ability to transition from a consumer-competition company to a scalable tech platform with recurring B2B revenue.

Governance and ownership structure

Post-IPO, Winvia will remain majority-owned by founder shareholders and the Sagi investment group. Investors will expect clear governance frameworks separating management control from major shareholders to ensure accountability and minority-investor protection.

Transparency over prize allocation, winner verification, and revenue recognition will also be essential to maintain trust with both customers and the public markets.

Investor sentiment and valuation

Positive pre-IPO demand and sector momentum could lift the IPO price, but market weakness or investor caution toward smaller tech listings might temper enthusiasm.

In short, the Winvia stock price will hinge on whether investors view it as a stable, cash-generating entertainment company or a scalable technology platform deserving of higher multiples.

You can keep your finger on the pulse of the markets with expert insight from our in-house analysts. Check out our news and analysis section for more.

How to trade Winvia shares via CFDs

As and when the Winvia IPO listing happens, traders will be able to speculate on its share price using contracts for difference (CFDs). CFDs make it possible to benefit from price movements without owning the underlying shares, giving traders flexibility during the often-volatile early weeks after a listing.

Step 1: Choose a platform Use a trusted broker like Capital.com, offering access to thousands of shares, indices and more.

Use a trusted broker like Capital.com, offering access to thousands of shares, indices and more. Step 2: Open an account Provide your personal details, verify your identity, complete a short suitability questionnaire, and set your trading preferences.

Provide your personal details, verify your identity, complete a short suitability questionnaire, and set your trading preferences. Step 3: Add funds Deposit using card or bank transfer. Start small, and manage your risk carefully.

Deposit using card or bank transfer. Start small, and manage your risk carefully. Step 4: Track Winvia’s performance Use charts, technical indicators and price alerts to monitor the market and spot trading opportunities.

Use charts, technical indicators and price alerts to monitor the market and spot trading opportunities. Step 5: Go long or short with CFDs Think the price will rise? Go long. Expect a drop? Go short. Apply stop-loss* or take-profit levels to manage your trades.

IPOs can be volatile, especially in the early days of trading. CFDs give you the flexibility to act on price swings in either direction. However, CFDs are traded on margin. Leverage above 1:1 magnifies losses and gains, which amplifies risk. Always use risk-management tools and stay informed with expert insights available on the Capital.com platform and app.

*Standard stop-losses are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-losses incur a fee when activated.

Which entertainment and gaming-technology stocks can I trade?

Until the potential Winvia IPO launch happens, traders can consider other publicly listed entertainment and gaming-tech companies that capture similar trends in gamification, online engagement, and digital-platform monetisation:

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR) – parent company of Paddy Power and FanDuel, a leader in online gaming and sports entertainment.

– parent company of Paddy Power and FanDuel, a leader in online gaming and sports entertainment. DraftKings Inc (DKNG) – US sports-betting and fantasy-sports operator, reflecting consumer-engagement trends similar to prize draws.

– US sports-betting and fantasy-sports operator, reflecting consumer-engagement trends similar to prize draws. Sea Limited (SE) – Singapore-based digital-consumer company owning Garena and Shopee, blending gaming, e-commerce, and digital payments.

– Singapore-based digital-consumer company owning Garena and Shopee, blending gaming, e-commerce, and digital payments. Sony Group Corp (SONY) – global entertainment and gaming hardware producer with exposure to digital content monetisation.

These proxies give investors an indirect way to track market sentiment in the broader digital-entertainment and gaming ecosystem while waiting for Winvia’s listing.

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