Learn about Verisure’s IPO, share price performance, and how to trade exposure to VSURE via CFDs. IPO stocks are often highly volatile, and early trading can involve rapid price swings and significant risk

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When is the Verisure IPO date?

Verisure completed its IPO on 8 October 2025, with shares beginning trading on Nasdaq’s Stockholm Stock Exchange the same day. The listing raised €3.2 billion at €13.25 per share, valuing the company at €13.7 billion and marking Europe’s largest IPO in three years (Bloomberg, 8 October 2025).

The Verisure initial public offering has been predicted for the ‘next few weeks’ by its CEO Austin Lally on 17 September 2025 (source, Bloomberg).

Current expectations

Verisure has continued to post strong growth, adding hundreds of thousands of new customers annually and expanding its product suite.

Why list now?

Private equity exit: Hellman & Friedman acquired Verisure in 2011; the IPO crystallised returns after more than a decade.

Expansion capital: proceeds will finance entry into new markets and accelerate investment in connected smart-home technologies.

Reputation and credibility: public listing enhances customer trust in a sector where security and reliability are paramount.

Employee incentives: equity-linked compensation helps attract and retain talent, particularly engineers and sales teams.

Acquisition currency: publicly traded shares offer a liquid currency for buying smaller regional alarm providers.

Market backdrop

The backdrop is broadly supportive. Security and smart-home adoption remain on the rise, driven by urbanisation, heightened awareness of crime, and digitisation of households. Comparable US firms such as ADT and Vivint have demonstrated investor appetite for subscription-based security providers, and Verisure’s post-debut performance will test whether investors value a European market leader at a similar or premium multiple.

What is Verisure?

Verisure is a leading European provider of professionally monitored alarm systems and smart-security technology for homes and small businesses. Originally part of Securitas AB, the company became independent and was rebranded Verisure after Hellman & Friedman’s acquisition in 2011. Today, it is one of the largest monitored-alarm companies in the world.

Origins

The company was founded in Sweden in 1988 as Securitas Direct, a division of the security giant Securitas AB. Its mission was to provide affordable alarm systems with professional monitoring. Over the following two decades, Securitas Direct expanded across the Nordics, Iberia, and France, offering simple, reliable security solutions. In 2006, Securitas AB spun off the business. Five years later, Hellman & Friedman acquired control, renaming the business Verisure and accelerating expansion.

Product suite

Monitored alarms : intrusion and panic alarms linked to central monitoring stations.

: intrusion and panic alarms linked to central monitoring stations. Smart sensors : devices detecting movement, fire, smoke, water leaks, and glass breakage.

: devices detecting movement, fire, smoke, water leaks, and glass breakage. Video technology : connected cameras with cloud storage and real-time verification.

: connected cameras with cloud storage and real-time verification. Smart locks and control panels : integration with doors, windows, and digital access.

: integration with doors, windows, and digital access. Mobile apps : allowing customers to control alarms, view footage, and receive alerts.

: allowing customers to control alarms, view footage, and receive alerts. Emergency response: 24/7 teams contacting authorities or dispatching guards when alarms trigger.

Customers

Verisure serves more than 5.8m subscribers across Europe and Latin America, under long-term contracts that include equipment installation and a recurring monthly subscription fee for monitoring and support.

Global footprint

HQ : Versoix, Switzerland.

: Versoix, Switzerland. Presence : 17 countries, including Spain, France, Sweden, Norway, Chile, Brazil, and Peru.

: 17 countries, including Spain, France, Sweden, Norway, Chile, Brazil, and Peru. Employees: More than 25,000 worldwide, from technicians and monitoring agents to R&D specialists.

Key milestones

1988 – Founded as Securitas Direct in Sweden.

2006 – Spun out from Securitas AB.

2011 – Acquired by Hellman & Friedman; renamed Verisure.

2015 – Expansion into Latin America accelerates.

2020 – Surpasses 4m customer milestone.

2023 – Exceeds 5m active customers.

2025 – IPO completed on 8 October; Verisure begins trading on Nasdaq’s Stockholm Stock Exchange.

Verisure’s key features

Recurring revenues : subscription model ensures predictable cash flows.

: subscription model ensures predictable cash flows. Technology edge : proprietary devices and integrated smart-home systems.

: proprietary devices and integrated smart-home systems. Scale : one of Europe’s largest alarm providers.

: one of Europe’s largest alarm providers. Customer loyalty : low churn rates and sticky long-term contracts.

: low churn rates and sticky long-term contracts. Private equity backing: experienced sponsor with track record of scaling businesses.

How does Verisure make money?

Verisure’s revenues are primarily subscription-based, providing steady, predictable income. Customers pay monthly fees for monitoring services, while upfront revenues come from installation and equipment sales.

Revenue stream Description Monitoring subscriptions Monthly fees for 24/7 monitoring, alarm response, and mobile app access. Equipment sales and financing Sale or financing of alarm devices, sensors, cameras, and smart locks. Adjacencies Premium add-ons such as video verification, smoke and CO alarms, senior-monitoring services and advanced smart-home integrations.

Subscriptions account for the majority of revenues, giving Verisure resilience across cycles. The mix of upfront equipment sales and recurring monitoring fees supports strong margins and cash flows.

What might influence the Verisure live stock price?

Valuation and trading performance of Verisure shares since IPO completion may be influenced by a blend of macro trends, company execution, and evolving investor perception.

Macroeconomic and sector trends

Security services are often considered defensive. Even in downturns, households and businesses prioritise safety. However, higher interest rates may increase financing costs for equipment, potentially slowing new customer acquisition. Rapid adoption of smart-home devices provides a tailwind, while partnerships with insurers and energy companies create cross-selling opportunities.

Company fundamentals

Key metrics include subscriber growth, churn, ARPU (average revenue per user), and free cash flow generation. Verisure has historically maintained low churn rates and steady ARPU growth, supporting premium valuations. Investors will also focus on leverage: IPO proceeds will be used to reduce net debt and improve the company’s credit profile.

Competition and differentiation

Verisure competes with ADT, Vivint, and regional alarm providers. It differentiates through proprietary technology, centralised monitoring, and strong brand recognition in core European markets. Yet investors will consider whether big-tech entrants like Google and Amazon, which sell DIY smart-home security products, pose a long-term risk.

Regulation and governance

As a security provider handling personal data, Verisure must comply with strict data privacy and alarm regulations, especially under GDPR. Post-IPO stock price movements may depend on robust governance, independent directors, and transparency on customer data practices.

Valuation scenarios

Bull case : Verisure sustains double-digit subscriber growth, maintains churn below 10%.

: Verisure sustains double-digit subscriber growth, maintains churn below 10%. Bear case: growth slows, debt pressures margins, and competition from tech disruptors weighs on sentiment.

Investor sentiment

The narrative investors embrace will be key. If Verisure is framed as a defensive subscription business with long-term visibility, it may attract demand from income-focused funds. If viewed as a traditional alarm installer vulnerable to disruption, multiples could compress.

How to trade Verisure shares via CFDs

When the Verisure listing date arrived, traders gained the ability to speculate on its stock using contracts for difference (CFDs). CFDs enable exposure to both rising and falling share prices without owning the underlying equity.

How to get started

Step 1: Choose a platform Select a broker offering access to Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange stocks, such as Capital.com.

Select a broker offering access to Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange stocks, such as Capital.com. Step 2: Open an account (Subject to ID verification and eligibility test).

(Subject to ID verification and eligibility test). Step 3: Fund your account Deposit funds securely by card, transfer, or e-wallet.

Deposit funds securely by card, transfer, or e-wallet. Step 4: Track IPO updates Follow prospectus releases, book-building progress, and price guidance.

Follow prospectus releases, book-building progress, and price guidance. Step 5: Place a tradeGo long if you expect the price to rise, or short if you think it will fall. Apply stop-losses* for risk management.

Verisure CFDs may be volatile, especially in the early days of trading. CFDs let you act on price swings in either direction, but always apply risk management. CFDs are traded on margin, and leverage higher than 1:1 magnifies potential losses and gains. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Learn more about contracts for difference in our CFDs trading guide.



*Standard stop-losses are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-losses incur a fee when activated.

Which security and smart-home stocks can I trade?

Following Verisure's IPO and stock market listing, traders can now access the security sector through several options:

ADT (ADT) – US leader in monitored alarms.

– US leader in monitored alarms. Allegion (ALLE) – maker of electronic locks and access control.

– maker of electronic locks and access control. Johnson Controls (JCI) – diversified building systems including security.

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