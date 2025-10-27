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Scale and valuation

At the IPO price of $17 per share, MapLight was valued at approximately $704 million. Following its market debut, with shares opening at $19, the company's market capitalisation rose to approximately $787 million. Such a figure positions MapLight among the most valuable privately held neuroscience biotechs to go public in recent years.​

Market environment

The IPO pipeline for life-science companies has reopened following two subdued years. By late 2025, nearly half of all US listings were healthcare or biotech-related, as investor appetite returned to defensive growth sectors like pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and medical innovation.

Biotech-specific indices such as the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) and SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) have recovered strongly since mid-2024, creating a more receptive market for growth-stage listings.

Why IPO now?

MapLight's timing is strategic. The company is entering late-stage clinical testing for its lead drug candidates and needs significant funding to complete Phase 2 trials, scale manufacturing, and potentially prepare for FDA submissions.

In addition to financing, a listing provides increased visibility, stronger recruitment appeal, and greater leverage in future licensing negotiations with big-pharma partners.

Other motivations include:

Pipeline maturity: multiple assets are approaching pivotal proof-of-concept milestones, a natural inflection point for capital raising.

multiple assets are approaching pivotal proof-of-concept milestones, a natural inflection point for capital raising. Broader investor interest: the recent wave of neuroscience IPOs suggests investors are regaining confidence in the field.

the recent wave of neuroscience IPOs suggests investors are regaining confidence in the field. Liquidity for investors: a public listing offers partial exits for early venture funds whilst keeping management aligned with long-term value creation.

The IPO has provided MapLight with the resources to push its drug candidates through late-stage trials and, ultimately, towards commercialisation – a critical step for any biotech reaching the transition from science to sales.

What is MapLight Therapeutics?

MapLight Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company applying circuit-level neuroscience to develop targeted therapies for diseases of the brain and central nervous system.

The company's name comes from its core mission – to 'map the light' of the brain's neural networks – identifying the precise circuits that go awry in disorders such as schizophrenia, autism, and depression.

Founded in 2018, MapLight operates from the San Francisco Bay Area, a global hub for biotech innovation, and collaborates with some of the world's leading academic research institutes.​

The science behind MapLight

Conventional neurology drugs often target broad neurotransmitter systems, leading to limited efficacy and frequent side effects. MapLight's approach is more precise. Using advanced imaging, optogenetics, and computational modelling, it identifies the specific neuronal pathways responsible for dysfunctional behaviour.

Once those circuits are mapped, MapLight engineers compounds to restore proper neural communication. This approach – sometimes called 'neural circuit pharmacology' – is part of a broader trend in precision neuroscience.

The company's integrated platform combines:

Circuit mapping: high-resolution tracing of neural pathways using optical and genetic markers.

high-resolution tracing of neural pathways using optical and genetic markers. AI-driven analytics: algorithms that analyse how certain molecular targets affect brain-network behaviour.

algorithms that analyse how certain molecular targets affect brain-network behaviour. Selective drug design: development of molecules that modulate identified pathways with precision.

Pipeline overview

As of 2025, MapLight's portfolio includes multiple drug candidates at various stages of development:

ML-007C-MA (schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease psychosis): an oral, extended-release, fixed-dose combination of an M1/M4 muscarinic agonist co-formulated with a peripherally acting anticholinergic (PAC). Currently in Phase 2 trials for both schizophrenia (ZEPHYR study) and Alzheimer's disease psychosis (VISTA study).

an oral, extended-release, fixed-dose combination of an M1/M4 muscarinic agonist co-formulated with a peripherally acting anticholinergic (PAC). Currently in Phase 2 trials for both schizophrenia (ZEPHYR study) and Alzheimer's disease psychosis (VISTA study). ML-004 (autism spectrum disorder): a 5-HT1B agonist designed to improve social communication deficits and irritability; currently in Phase 2 development (IRIS study).

a 5-HT1B agonist designed to improve social communication deficits and irritability; currently in Phase 2 development (IRIS study). ML-021 (Parkinson's disease): an M4 antagonist in preclinical development for motor deficits.

an M4 antagonist in preclinical development for motor deficits. ML-009 (hyperactivity and impulsivity disorders): a GPR52 positive allosteric modulator in preclinical development.

Each candidate builds on shared insights from MapLight’s neural-circuit data, enabling economies of scale across different therapeutic categories.

Partnerships and scientific network

The company collaborates closely with Stanford University, the Allen Institute for Brain Science, and several US National Institutes of Health (NIH) research programmes.

It has also formed partnerships with contract-research organisations and data-analytics firms to accelerate clinical trial design.

Funding and ownership

MapLight has raised more than $600 million in venture capital and private financing to date. Major investors include Perceptive Advisors, Arch Venture Partners, Vida Ventures, Novo Holdings, Forbion, Goldman Sachs Alternatives, 5AM Ventures, and Alexandria Venture Investments.​

In its Series C funding round (October 2023), the company raised $225 million to advance ML-007C-MA and ML-004 through clinical proof of concept. In July 2025, MapLight completed a Series D financing of $372.5 million, co-led by Forbion and Life Sciences at Goldman Sachs Alternatives.​

How does MapLight make money?

MapLight is still a pre-revenue biotech, but it has established a blueprint for long-term monetisation once its assets reach approval.

Revenue stream Description Therapeutic sales Direct commercialisation of its lead drugs for schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease psychosis following regulatory approval. Licensing and royalties Out-licensing rights to larger pharmaceutical companies in exchange for upfront payments, milestones, and royalties on global sales. Collaborative R&D Joint research projects with academic and pharmaceutical partners that generate shared funding or cost offsets. Platform licensing Potential licensing of its proprietary circuit-mapping and AI discovery platform to external researchers and biotech firms.

Whilst profitability remains several years away, MapLight's diversified monetisation strategy mirrors that of successful neuroscience biotechs that preceded it.

The company intends to retain commercial rights in North America for its most promising assets whilst partnering internationally to accelerate market entry abroad.

What might influence the MapLight stock price?

The MapLight stock price post-IPO will depend on both macroeconomic factors and clinical outcomes. In biotech, scientific milestones often overshadow broader market trends, making trial data the ultimate price catalyst.

Clinical and regulatory progress

MapLight's share performance will be most sensitive to clinical data releases. Successful mid- or late-stage results could dramatically increase valuation, whilst adverse findings could erase billions in market capitalisation. Upcoming catalysts include:

ML-007C-MA Phase 2 data for schizophrenia expected in the second half of 2026.​

expected in the second half of 2026.​ ML-007C-MA Phase 2 data for Alzheimer's disease psychosis expected in the second half of 2027.​

expected in the second half of 2027.​ ML-004 Phase 2 readout for autism spectrum disorder.​

for autism spectrum disorder.​ FDA feedback on trial design for additional programmes by early 2027.

Strong efficacy and safety data from these trials could not only attract institutional investors but also potential partnership interest from major pharmaceutical firms.

Competitive landscape

The mental-health and neurodegenerative-disease markets are enormous – worth an estimated $300bn annually worldwide – but innovation has been slow. MapLight competes with Neumora Health, Cerevel Therapeutics (now AbbVie), and small-cap names like Acadia Pharmaceuticals and Sage Therapeutics. Its advantage lies in its targeted mechanism-of-action approach, which promises precision efficacy with fewer systemic side effects.

If this differentiation holds up clinically, MapLight could command premium valuations relative to peers.

Partnerships and financing

A strategic collaboration or co-development deal with a major pharma company would significantly boost market confidence and reduce cash-burn risk. Likewise, new venture infusions or government grants could be viewed as validation of the science.

Broader economic and ESG themes

MapLight’s work aligns with rising awareness of mental health as a global health priority. ESG-focused investors increasingly allocate capital toward companies tackling social and medical issues with measurable impact. The company’s inclusion in sustainability-themed biotech ETFs could support long-term demand.

Market sentiment

In times of broader equity weakness or higher interest rates, capital-intensive pre-revenue companies often trade lower. Conversely, bullish periods for healthcare – or high-profile M&A activity in neuroscience – can trigger sector-wide rallies. MapLight’s share price may benefit from renewed confidence following recent buyouts such as Karuna Therapeutics and Cerevel Therapeutics, which demonstrated that large pharma continues to prize late-stage neuroscience assets.

You can keep your finger on the pulse of the markets with expert insight from our in-house analysts. Check out our news and analysis section for more.

How to trade MapLight shares via CFDs

Following the MapLight IPO on 27 October 2025, trading its shares via contracts for difference (CFDs) allows you to speculate on its price movements – without owning the underlying stock.

How to get started

Step 1: Choose a platform Use a trusted broker like Capital.com, offering access to thousands of shares, indices and more.

Use a trusted broker like Capital.com, offering access to thousands of shares, indices and more. Step 2: Open an account Provide your personal details, verify your identity, complete a short suitability questionnaire, and set your trading preferences.

Provide your personal details, verify your identity, complete a short suitability questionnaire, and set your trading preferences. Step 3: Add funds Deposit using card or bank transfer. Start small, and manage your risk carefully.

Deposit using card or bank transfer. Start small, and manage your risk carefully. Step 4: Track MapLight’s performance Use charts, technical indicators and price alerts to monitor the market and spot trading opportunities.

Use charts, technical indicators and price alerts to monitor the market and spot trading opportunities. Step 5: Go long or short with CFDs Think the price will rise? Go long. Expect a drop? Go short. Apply stop-loss* or take-profit levels to manage your trades.

IPOs can be volatile, especially in the early days of trading. MapLight CFDs give you the flexibility to act on price swings in either direction. However, CFDs are traded on margin. Leverage above 1:1 magnifies losses and gains, which amplifies risk. Always use risk-management tools and stay informed with expert insights available on the Capital.com platform and app.

*Standard stop-losses are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-losses incur a fee when activated.

Which biotech and healthcare stocks can I trade?

MapLight is now trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'MPLT'. In addition, traders can gain exposure to comparable biotech names already available on Capital.com:

MapLight Therapeutics (MPLT) – Nasdaq biotech, focused on central nervous system disorders such as schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s psychosis.

– Nasdaq biotech, focused on central nervous system disorders such as schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s psychosis. Eli Lilly (LLY) – global pharma leader with strong presence in neurology and Alzheimer’s research.

– global pharma leader with strong presence in neurology and Alzheimer’s research. AbbVie (ABBV) – diversified healthcare company, now owner of Cerevel Therapeutics.

– diversified healthcare company, now owner of Cerevel Therapeutics. Biogen (BIIB) – pioneer in neurodegenerative disease treatments, including Alzheimer’s and ALS.

– pioneer in neurodegenerative disease treatments, including Alzheimer’s and ALS. Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) – focused on Parkinson’s-related psychosis and central nervous system disorders.

These companies offer exposure to the same innovation cycle – late-stage neuroscience and mental-health therapeutics – that underpins MapLight's investment story.

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