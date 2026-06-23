Learn about Grupo Aeroméxico and its IPO, the factors that may affect its share price, and how to trade Grupo Aeroméxico stock via CFDs.

IPO stocks are often highly volatile, and early trading can involve rapid price swings and significant risk.

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When did the Grupo Aeroméxico IPO take place?

As of 6 November 2025, Grupo Aeroméxico has successfully completed its initial public offering (IPO), marking its return to public markets after delisting three years ago following bankruptcy restructuring.

The offering raised approximately $222.8m in the United States, with American Depositary Shares (ADS) priced at $19 each, in line with the expected range. The company achieved a pre-trading valuation of around $2.77bn.

The IPO was led by Barclays, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Evercore, and was oversubscribed, indicating strong investor demand.

Trading began on 6 November 2025 on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV) under the ticker ‘AERO’.

What’s next?

Aeroméxico plans to use the proceeds to fund fleet expansion, customer experience improvements and aircraft maintenance. Delta Air Lines, a key partner and shareholder, did not sell its stake but entered a four-year lock-up agreement.

Why list in New York?

Aeroméxico’s NYSE listing underscores its international focus and long-standing partnership with Delta Air Lines. Listing in New York offers:

Deeper institutional liquidity than Mexico’s domestic exchange;

than Mexico’s domestic exchange; Dollar-denominated capital for fleet and network expansion; and

for fleet and network expansion; and Higher visibility among global aviation and infrastructure investors.

The move also reflects a broader trend among Latin-American carriers, such as LATAM Airlines and Copa Holdings, seeking US listings to reach a wider investor base.

What is Grupo Aeroméxico?

Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. is Mexico’s flag carrier, operating a global passenger and cargo network that links over 50 international cities across 24 countries.

Founded in 1934, it remains the country’s only full-service airline offering long-haul, wide-body flights.

Operations and scale

As of mid-2025, Aeroméxico held a 36.3% market share of passengers flying within, to and from Mexico (AFAC data).

The airline operates from hubs in Mexico City, Felipe Ángeles and Guadalajara, serving major business and leisure destinations.

Its fleet of around 125 aircraft, primarily Boeing 737 MAX 8/9 and 787-9 Dreamliners, is among the youngest and most fuel-efficient in Latin America.

Alliances and ownership

Aeroméxico is a founding member of the SkyTeam Alliance, partnering with 18 global airlines including Air France-KLM and Korean Air.

Delta Air Lines holds a 20% stake and shares revenue across US-Mexico routes under a joint co-operation agreement.

Other investors include Apollo Global Management and Mexican institutional funds from the 2022 recapitalisation.

Financial performance

In the first nine months of 2024, Aeroméxico reported revenue of $4.19bn and net income of $542m, supported by strong domestic and international demand and expanded capacity. This performance positioned the airline favourably ahead of its IPO, providing a base for renewed growth as a listed company.

How does Aeroméxico make money?

Aeroméxico earns revenue through passenger transport, cargo logistics, loyalty programs, and ancillary services.

Revenue stream Description Passenger services Core revenue from domestic and international flights in economy and business class. The company offers a premium experience that differentiates it from low-cost carriers. Cargo operations Freight and mail services across the Americas and Europe through Aeroméxico Cargo, utilising dedicated capacity and belly space on passenger flights. Loyalty and credit-card programs Revenue from its Club Premier frequent-flyer program and co-branded cards with Santander and American Express. Ancillary income Fees from seat selection, upgrades, baggage, charters, and partner codeshares within SkyTeam.

Passenger services represent about 91% of total income, with cargo, loyalty and ancillary sources contributing the remainder.

What might influence the Aeroméxico stock price?

The Aeroméxico share price will depend on aviation fundamentals, macroeconomic trends and the company’s ability to deliver on its growth plans.

Macroeconomic environment

Mexico’s GDP growth of roughly 2.8% in 2025 supports air-travel demand. A stronger peso reduces dollar-linked costs, while volatile oil prices remain a key risk. The airline has hedged around half of its 2026 fuel requirements to mitigate exposure.

Competition and market share

Low-cost carriers Volaris and Viva Aerobus hold about 70% of Mexico’s domestic market, putting pressure on short-haul fares. Aeroméxico’s competitive strength lies in its global network and premium long-haul service, connecting 52 international cities.

Regulation and infrastructure

The restoration of FAA Category 1 status in 2023 enables further expansion into the US market, though airport capacity in Mexico City remains constrained. Ongoing infrastructure investment, including Felipe Ángeles Airport’s gradual expansion, may ease these limits by 2027.

Strategic partnerships and fleet

Its extended joint venture with Delta Air Lines provides network synergies and revenue stability. Fleet modernisation using Boeing 737 MAX and 787-9 aircraft continues to lower unit costs and emissions, aligning with the company’s net-zero 2050 target.

Industry outlook

The IATA projects Latin-American air traffic growth of about 6% annually to 2030. Mexico remains a key hub for trade and tourism, benefiting from nearshoring trends and limited new aircraft deliveries that are keeping capacity tight, supporting yields into 2026.

Dividend policy

Aeroméxico has stated it will not pay dividends in the near term. Cash flow will instead support debt reduction and fleet renewal. A dividend policy may be introduced once leverage falls below 2× EBITDA and profitability stabilises.

Investor sentiment and valuation

The successful IPO suggests renewed confidence in the airline’s turnaround and Mexico’s aviation sector.

Post-listing performance will depend on oil prices, travel demand, and broader market sentiment. Investors may compare Aeroméxico’s valuation with peers such as Copa Holdings, Delta Air Lines and LATAM Airlines.

You can stay updated with the latest aviation market trends in our news and analysis section.

How to trade Aeroméxico shares via CFDs

Following its listing, you can trade Aeroméxico share CFDs (contracts for difference), allowing you to speculate on price movements without owning the stock.

How to get started

Step 1: Choose a platform Use a trusted broker like Capital.com, offering access to thousands of shares, indices and more.

Use a trusted broker like Capital.com, offering access to thousands of shares, indices and more. Step 2: Open an account Provide your personal details, verify your identity, complete a short suitability questionnaire, and set your trading preferences.

Provide your personal details, verify your identity, complete a short suitability questionnaire, and set your trading preferences. Step 3: Add funds Deposit using card or bank transfer. Start small, and manage your risk carefully.

Deposit using card or bank transfer. Start small, and manage your risk carefully. Step 4: Track Grupo Aeroméxico’s performance Use charts, technical indicators and price alerts to monitor the market and spot trading opportunities.

Use charts, technical indicators and price alerts to monitor the market and spot trading opportunities. Step 5: Go long or short with CFDs Think the price will rise? Go long. Expect a drop? Go short. Apply stop-loss* or take-profit levels to manage your trades.

IPOs can be volatile, especially in the early days of trading. CFDs give you the flexibility to act on price swings in either direction. However, CFDs are traded on margin. Leverage above 1:1 magnifies losses and gains, which amplifies risk. Always use risk-management tools and stay informed with expert insights available on the Capital.com platform and app.

*Standard stop-losses are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-losses incur a fee when activated.

Which aviation stocks can I trade?

If you’re following the sector more broadly, you can also trade CFDs on other aviation companies, including:

Delta Air Lines (DAL) – Aeroméxico’s US partner and SkyTeam co-founder.

– Aeroméxico’s US partner and SkyTeam co-founder. Copa Holdings (CPA) – Panama-based airline with industry-leading margins.

– Panama-based airline with industry-leading margins. United Airlines (UAL) and American Airlines (AAL) – US majors that offer regional exposure to Latin America.

These comparables provide context for valuations and market sentiment around Latin-American aviation.

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