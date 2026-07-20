Capital.com is driven by a mission to provide an engaging and dynamic service to every investor while working in practical and tangible ways to improve financial literacy.

For too long, trading has been dominated by large, traditional institutions and city traders. This has limited the freedom of people to make informed choices about their own financial futures and blunted the rich educational potential that digital trading platforms offer.

Capital.com is unashamedly committed to democratizing access to finance. To achieve this, our trading platform rests on three key pillars – education, fair and transparent pricing and cutting-edge technology and innovation.

Education

Anyone can trade if they are given the right tools, and Capital.com champions education to improve financial literacy for our clients and beyond.

Our free Investmate trading app and webinars and tutorials carried on our YouTube channel Capital.com TV empower investors to trade confidently and responsibly.

Fair and transparent pricing

To achieve our goal of making trading and investing more accessible, it must be affordable.

Capital.com is committed to transparency with no hidden fees and clear pricing at zero commission and with competitive spreads.

Cutting-edge technology and innovation

In an era of dizzying technological change, Capital.com is always seeking new ways to improve our platform, investor experience and services.

We are dedicated to being your trusted investment partner, always putting social, environmental and corporate responsibility at the core of our work. We’ve never rested on our laurels - and we never will.

Education unlocked the door to the world of finance for me. My hope is for Capital.com to be the key that does so for many more.

I am excited by what we have already achieved, but more excited still by what our future holds.

Best wishes

Viktor Prokopenya