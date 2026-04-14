Trade Richemont SA - CFRz CFD
About Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (Richemont) is a Switzerland-based jewelry company. The Company's segments include Jewellery Maisons and Specialist Watchmakers. The Jewellery Maisons segment includes businesses, which are engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of jewelry products. The businesses include Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Giampiero Bodino. Its Specialist Watchmakers segment includes businesses whose primary activity includes the design, manufacture and distribution of precision timepieces. The businesses in the Watchmakers segment include Piaget, A. Lange & Sohne, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Vacheron Constantin, Officine Panerai, IWC Schaffhausen, Baume & Mercier and Roger Dubuis. The Company's other operating segments include Montblanc, Alfred Dunhill, Chloe, Purdey, Shanghai Tang, Peter Millar, investment property companies and other manufacturing entities.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the six months ended 30 September 2021,Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA revenues increased 63% toEUR8.91B. Net income increased from EUR159M to EUR1.23B.Revenues reflect Jewellery Maisons segment increase of 67%to EUR5.1B, Specialist Watchmakers segment increase of 74%to EUR1.68B, USA segment increase from EUR803M to EUR1.73B,China, including Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR segmentincrease of 47% to EUR2.79B.