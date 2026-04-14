Trade IFAST - AIYsg CFD

Keep up-to-date with the iFAST share price using Capital.com’s live chart

iFAST Corporation Ltd (AIY) is a wealth management company based in Singapore. It offers clients a comprehensive range of investment products and fintech services. The company’s client portfolio consists predominantly of financial institutions such as banks and financial advisory firms, but also includes multinational corporations, as well as high net worth investors in Asia.

iFAST Corporation shares are traded on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) under the ticker symbol AIY.

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The company aims to make investing simple and transparent, enabling investors to make better-informed decisions. When the firm was founded in 2000, iFAST understood the difficulties that people faced when trying to research potential investments. The company was initially founded with the launch of its B2C (business to consumer) division Fundsupermart.com, promising customers to “scour the world for the best investment ideas so you can invest profitably”.

In 2001, the company launched its B2B division to provide its services to financial institutions such as banks and financial advisory firms. The business has extended its reach in recent years by establishing offices in Hong Kong, Malaysia, China and India.

Today, iFAST provides investors with access to over 12,000 investment products including stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and more, and had S$14.45bn in AUA (assets under administration) as of December 31, 2020, compared to S$10bn at the end of 2019.

With Capital.com’s comprehensive AIY stock chart, you can not only quickly view the current iFAST Corporation share price, but also trace the company’s share value in historic terms.

The company was publicly listed on the SGX on December 11, 2014, opening at S$0.995 and closing at S$1.01. The share price had remained relatively flat in the years after going public, fluctuating between S$0.50 and S$1.54. The iFAST stock price started to rise significantly in June 2020, peaking at S$7.06 on February 3, 2021, an increase of 894 per cent from the 52-week low of S$0.71. It quickly fell to around S$6 per share and on March 19, 2021, traded at S$5.83.

You can go long or short on the company’s shares and trace all the latest ups and downs of the iFAST stock price using Capital.com’s proprietary trading platform.