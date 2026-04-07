Market data includes various types of information used by traders to make investment decisions, such as prices, volumes, and historical statistics of trading activities.Learn more
Market distortion occurs when external factors, such as taxes or subsidies, artificially affect prices and lead to inefficiencies in supply and demand.Learn more
Market efficiency means that asset prices fully and immediately reflect all available information. It is important because it supports fair and transparent pricing and helps allocate capital efficiently. However, it also means that achieving consistent above-average returns is unlikely.Learn more
Market forces are the interactions between supply and demand that determine how a market functions and how resources are allocated. Their main function is to create a balance between what producers are willing to supply and what consumers are willing to buy. This balance is called market equilibrium.Learn more
A market maker is a firm or individual who actively quotes two-sided markets in a particular security, providing liquidity by being prepared to buy and sell at publicly quoted prices.Learn more
The market price is the current price at which an asset or service can be bought or sold. It is determined by the supply and demand dynamics in the market at any given time.Learn more
Market risk, also known as systematic risk, refers to the potential for investors to experience losses due to factors that affect the overall performance of the financial markets.Learn more
In finance, maturity refers to the final payment date of a loan or other financial instrument, at which point the principal (and all remaining interest) is due to be paid.Learn more
The Unidad de Inversion (UDI) is an index used in Mexico to adjust obligations and credits based on the inflation rate, helping to preserve the real value of financial instruments over time.Learn more
Microfinance involves providing small loans, credit, savings, insurance, and other financial services to individuals or groups in developing countries who lack access to traditional banking services.Learn more
Microprudential regulation focuses on the supervision of individual financial institutions to ensure their safety and soundness, aiming to protect depositors and maintain market confidence.Learn more
The mid price in trading is the midpoint between the bid and ask prices of a stock or other security. It represents a fair price estimate in markets where buy and sell orders are quoted separately.Learn more
The minimum acceptable rate of return, also known as the hurdle rate, is the lowest return on an investment that a manager or investor is willing to accept before undertaking a project or investment.Learn more
Mirror trading is an automated trading method that allows investors to replicate the trading strategies of experienced traders. You select a specific strategy, and your trading platform automatically executes all the trades associated with that strategy. You don’t need to manually enter any buy or sell orders. Instead, you choose a pre-existing algorithm or strategy. This strategy is based on the performance history of a successful trader or group of traders.Learn more
Monetary policy involves the control of money supply and interest rates by central banks to influence economic growth, manage inflation, achieve low unemployment, and maintain currency stability in a country.Learn more
Monetary value refers to the value of an object or service in terms of money; it's the price at which something can be sold in the market.Learn more
Moneyness is a term used in options trading to describe the relationship between the strike price of an option and the current price of the underlying asset. It helps classify options as in the money, at the money, or out of the money.Learn more
A mountain chart is a type of line chart used in market analysis that shows changes in an asset's price over time. The area under the line is shaded, resembling a mountain, to highlight the magnitude of price movements.Learn more