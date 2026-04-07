Face value is the nominal value printed on a bond, note, or other financial instrument and represents the amount due at maturity. It is also used in reference to the value of a stock or other security as stated by the issuer.Learn more
A financial institution (FI) refers to any public or private organisation that is engaged in financial activities such as banking, dealing in stocks and other securities, or providing money services including currency exchange.Learn more
Financial integration refers to when financial markets in neighbouring, regional or global economies are closely linked together - for example, through cross-border capital flows, foreign participation in the domestic financial markets, and information sharing among financial institutions. Legal restrictions can sometimes hinder financial integration.Learn more
A financial market is a location or facility for the trading of financial instruments such as shares, currencies, or commodities. A market may have a physical trading floor or it may exist only online, but in all cases there are rules of conduct and regulatory practices that traders must observe.Learn more
Financial market participants describes the people and institutions that trade or invest across assets like commodities, shares and forex. Institutional traders include organisations such as investment banks, while retail traders are individuals using their own funds to take positions.Learn more
Financial risk modelling is the use of formal econometric techniques to determine the aggregate risk in a financial portfolio. Risk models are often used to assess market, credit and other factors.Learn more
Financial risk refers to the possibility of losing money on financial investments or business operations due to market fluctuations, credit issues, or other financial failures.Learn more
Financial services encompass a broad range of services provided by the finance industry, including banking, insurance, investments, and derivatives brokerages.Learn more
Financial signal processing involves the application of signal processing techniques to financial data, aiming to extract meaningful information and make forecasts or analyses about financial markets.Learn more
A financial statement is a formal record of the financial activities and position of a business, person, or other entity, detailing written reports that quantify the financial strength, performance, and liquidity of the company.Learn more
A fixed deposit is a financial instrument provided by banks that offers investors a higher rate of interest than a regular savings account until the given maturity date.Learn more
Foreign direct investment involves an individual or business entity from one country making an investment into a business or real assets in another country, typically obtaining a controlling interest to influence the management and operations.Learn more
Foreign exchange, or forex, is the market in which currencies are traded, with participants able to buy, sell, exchange, and speculate on currencies. It is the largest market in the world with $7.5+ trillion in volume traded every day.Learn more
Trading forex 24 hours a day, five days a week provides continuous access to the market, enabling traders to respond to global events as they unfold. Some brokers also highlight forex after hours trading options or extended pricing feeds, but the core market remains 24/5. Understanding session characteristics, identifying optimal windows, and applying strategies quoted in UTC can support effective risk management and trading outcomes.Learn more
A founding partner is one of the original group of individuals who start a business or partnership, playing a crucial role in the establishment and early direction of the company.Learn more
Free float refers to the proportion of a company’s shares that are publicly traded and available for investors to buy, excluding locked-in shares held by insiders, governments, and other restricted entities.Learn more
Trading fundamental analysis involves assessing the macroeconomic factors that can impact a security's price. For a share, this might involve scrutinising a company's financial statements and health, while forex traders might consider key data points such as interest-rate decisions, inflation data and GDP releases.Learn more