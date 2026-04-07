Legal risk involves the risk of financial or reputational loss that can result from regulatory actions, legal proceedings, or the inability to enforce contracts or resolve contractual ambiguities.Learn more
Leverage in finance refers to the use of borrowed money to increase the potential return of an investment. It can amplify both gains and losses.Learn more
In financial accounting, a liability is something a person or company owes, typically a sum of money. Liabilities are settled over time through the transfer of economic benefits including money, goods, or services.Learn more
Limits to arbitrage are factors that prevent traders from acting on and thereby eliminating pricing inefficiencies in markets. These can include transaction costs, risk, and regulatory constraints.Learn more
Liquidity refers to the ease with which an asset or security can be converted into ready cash without affecting its market price.Learn more
Companies paying scrip dividends issue additional shares to shareholders instead of paying cash dividends, allowing businesses to preserve cash while still rewarding investors.Learn more
The London Stock Exchange Group is a global financial markets infrastructure business. It operates a range of international equity, bond, and derivatives markets, including the London Stock Exchange.Learn more
A long position in finance refers to the purchase of a stock, commodity, or currency with the expectation that it will rise in value. Investors who hold long positions benefit from price increases.Learn more
Low-risk investments are those that offer lower potential returns but also lower levels of risk, suitable for conservative investors. Examples include government bonds and stable value funds.Learn more