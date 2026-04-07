The Group of Ten (G10) refers to a group of eleven industrialised nations that consult and cooperate on economic, monetary, and financial matters.Learn more
In today’s interconnected markets, a policy shift in one region can ripple across the globe. Understanding global forums like the G20 – what they are, what they do, and why they matter – can help you anticipate market moves and spot opportunities before they unfold.Learn more
GDP per capita is a measure that compares the gross domestic product (GDP) of a country to its population size, reflecting the average economic output per person.Learn more
Global saving glut is a theory suggesting that an excess of saving over investment in well-developed economies can lead to an excess of global capital, affecting economic imbalances.Learn more
A gtd order, or good-til-date/day order is a purchase or sell order that will remain active until a specified date, unless it has been filled or cancelled.Learn more
Green tech, or green technology, encompasses a wide range of technological innovations aimed at creating environmentally friendly solutions, including renewable energy technologies, waste management, and sustainable manufacturing processes.Learn more
Gross asset value refers to the total value of all assets owned by a company or fund, without taking liabilities into account.Learn more
Gross dealer concession is a financial term describing the total revenues that a dealer or brokerage firm expects to earn from a particular security offering.Learn more