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G10

The Group of Ten (G10) refers to a group of eleven industrialised nations that consult and cooperate on economic, monetary, and financial matters.

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G20

In today’s interconnected markets, a policy shift in one region can ripple across the globe. Understanding global forums like the G20 – what they are, what they do, and why they matter – can help you anticipate market moves and spot opportunities before they unfold.

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G7

The Group of Seven (G7) is an organisation of the world's seven largest so-called advanced economies, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US.

G8

Historically, the Group of Eight (G8) included G7 nations plus Russia, focusing on global issues like economic growth and crisis management, global security, energy, and terrorism.

Gaming Finance (GameFi)

Gaming finance refers to the financial practices and methods specific to the gaming industry, including funding game development, managing revenues from games, and financial planning for game companies.

Gamma Squeeze

A gamma squeeze occurs in the options market when the price of the underlying stock rises sharply, forcing more buying activity due to option sellers needing to hedge their positions.

Gas fees

In cryptocurrency, a gas fee is a fee required to successfully conduct a transaction or execute a contract on the Ethereum blockchain platform, compensating for the computing energy required to process and validate transactions.

GDP per Capita

GDP per capita is a measure that compares the gross domestic product (GDP) of a country to its population size, reflecting the average economic output per person.

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General partner (GP)

In a partnership, the general partner is responsible for managing the operations of the partnership and has unlimited liability for its debts.

Geographical diversification

Geographical diversification is an investment strategy that involves spreading investment holdings across various geographic regions to reduce risk and improve potential returns.Learn more

GEOS

Geos generally refers to 'global equity offering services' a term that might be used in contexts involving international equity transactions and offerings.

Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs)

Global Depositary Receipt (GDR) is a bank certificate issued in more than one country for shares in a foreign company. The shares are held by a foreign branch of an international bank.

Global Financial Centres Index

Global financial centres are significant cities like London, New York, and Tokyo, known for hosting large concentrations of financial institutions and services.

Global Industry Classification Standard

Global industry classification standard (GICS), is a standard used to categorise every public company by economic sector and industry group, facilitating consistent investment analysis and allocation.

Global labor arbitrage

Global labour arbitrage is the practice of sourcing labour from around the world that may be more cost-effective than domestic labor, often related to globalisation and outsourcing.

Global Registered Share (GRS)

A global registered share is a share that is traded on multiple stock exchanges around the world but is only registered in one jurisdiction.

Global saving glut

Global saving glut is a theory suggesting that an excess of saving over investment in well-developed economies can lead to an excess of global capital, affecting economic imbalances.

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Gold Standard

The gold standard is a monetary system in which a country's currency or paper money has a value directly linked to gold. Countries on the gold standard agree to convert currency into a fixed amount of gold upon request.

Gold-Silver Ratio

The gold-silver ratio measures the relative strength of gold versus silver prices; it shows how many silver ounces are needed to purchase one ounce of gold.

Golden Cross

A golden cross is a technical analysis term that describes when a shorter-term moving average crosses above a longer-term moving average, often interpreted as a bullish signal.

Golden Handcuffs

Golden handcuffs refer to a collection of financial incentives that are intended to encourage employees to remain with a company for a specified period. These may include stock options, bonuses, or generous severance packages.

Golden Handshake

A golden handshake is a clause in an employment agreement that provides an executive with a significant severance package in the event that the executive loses their job through firing, restructuring, or even scheduled retirement.

Golden parachute

A golden parachute is a substantial benefit or payment guaranteed to company executives upon termination, typically occurring after a merger or takeover.

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base.

Goldman Sachs asset management factor model

The Goldman Sachs asset management model, developed by the investment bank itself, is used for risk assessment and investment management, analysing factors that could affect portfolio returns such as geographical influence, macroeconomic factors, and market dynamics.

Good Till Date (GTD) Order

A gtd order, or good-til-date/day order is a purchase or sell order that will remain active until a specified date, unless it has been filled or cancelled.

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Goods-in-Process

Goods in process refer to the materials that have begun their transformation to finished goods through the manufacturing process but are not yet complete.

Government Bond

A government bond is a type of debt security issued by a government to support government spending and obligations. It typically offers a fixed interest rate and is considered a low-risk investment.

Government investment pool

A government investment pool is a fund established by the government that pools the assets of various governmental entities for investment purposes, offering economies of scale and diversification benefits.

Government risk

Government risk refers to the potential for changes in policy or regulations by a government that could affect an entity's operations, financial performance, or investment values.

Grantor

In legal and financial contexts, a grantor is the individual or entity that establishes a trust or makes a grant of property or rights to others.

Great Recession

The Great Recession refers to the severe global economic downturn that occurred from late 2007 through mid-2009, characterised by widespread financial, real estate, and economic crises.

Greater Fool Theory

The greater fool theory is an investment theory that suggests prices go up because participants are able to sell overpriced securities to a 'greater fool', whether or not they are overvalued, believing they can sell them for a profit later.

Greek government-debt crisis

The Greek government debt crisis was a financial situation that began in 2009, stemming from the accumulation of government debt levels that exceeded the country's GDP and led to financial bailouts and economic reforms.

Green sheet

In finance, a green sheet is typically used in underwriting to outline the details of a corporate offering. It contains data about the issue and serves as a marketing tool for the sales force.

Green Technology

Green tech, or green technology, encompasses a wide range of technological innovations aimed at creating environmentally friendly solutions, including renewable energy technologies, waste management, and sustainable manufacturing processes.

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Green trading

Green trading involves environmentally friendly investment practices, such as trading carbon credits, renewable energy certificates, and other sustainable initiatives that promote environmental goals.

Grey market

The grey market refers to the trade of goods through distribution channels that are legal but unintended by the original manufacturer, or the trade of a commodity through channels that are not official and may involve goods not yet released.

Gross asset value

Gross asset value refers to the total value of all assets owned by a company or fund, without taking liabilities into account.

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Gross dealer concession

Gross dealer concession is a financial term describing the total revenues that a dealer or brokerage firm expects to earn from a particular security offering.

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Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Gross Domestic Product is the total monetary or market value of all the finished goods and services produced within a country's borders in a specific time period, serving as a broad measure of overall domestic production and a gauge of a country's economic health.Learn more

Gross income

Gross income is the total earnings from all sources before any deductions or taxes are subtracted. It includes wages, dividends, capital gains, business income, and other sources.

Gross margin

Gross margin is a company's net sales revenue minus its cost of goods sold (COGS). It is often expressed as a percentage and indicates the efficiency with which a company produces and sells its products.

Gross Profit

Gross profit is the profit a company makes after deducting the costs associated with making and selling its products, or the costs associated with providing its services.

Gross profit margin

Gross profit margin is a financial metric that shows the percentage of revenue that exceeds the cost of goods sold. It is a key indicator of a company’s financial health and its production efficiency.

Gross revenue

Gross revenue refers to the total revenues received by a company from its business activities before any deductions for costs or expenses.

Gross spread

In finance, gross spread refers to the difference between the underwriting price received by the issuer of a security and the price at which the security is sold to the public. It represents the compensation to underwriters.

Growth Stock

A growth stock is a share in a company whose earnings are expected to grow at an above-average rate compared to other companies in the market. These stocks typically do not pay dividends as the firms reinvest earnings into expansion projects.