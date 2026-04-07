The S&P 500 is a market-capitalisation-weighted index of 500 of the largest publicly traded companies in the US, widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap US equities.Learn more
Sales density refers to the revenue a retail business generates per unit area, such as per square foot or square meter of used retail space. It is a common metric in retail analysis.Learn more
A scrip issue, also known as a bonus issue or a capitalisation issue, involves a company issuing additional shares to shareholders without any cost based on the number of shares they already own.Learn more
Securities are financial instruments that represent some type of financial value. They include stocks, bonds, and options.Learn more
The SEC, or Securities and Exchange Commission, is a US government agency responsible for enforcing federal securities laws, proposing securities rules, and regulating the securities industry.Learn more
The securities market is a component of the wider financial market where participants can issue new securities and purchase or sell existing ones—typically in a regulated and formal exchange.Learn more
Security analysis involves examining financial data and economic factors to evaluate the value of various securities. This process helps investors and financial professionals make informed investment decisions.Learn more
Sentiment trading involves making trading decisions based on market sentiment, which is the overall attitude of investors toward a particular security or financial market.Learn more
Phantom shares are a type of deferred compensation plan that gives the employees the right to receive cash payments after a specific period of time or upon meeting certain goals, based on the value of the company’s stock.Learn more
A share buyback, or stock repurchase, occurs when a company buys back its own shares from the marketplace, reducing the number of outstanding shares.Learn more
A shareholder, also known as a stockholder, is an individual or institution that legally owns one or more shares of stock in a public or private corporation, thereby holding a portion of the company’s ownership.Learn more
A short position involves selling securities that one does not own, typically borrowed, with the aim of purchasing them back at a lower price to make a profit.Learn more
Short selling is a trading strategy based on speculation that a stock or other financial instrument's price will decline. It involves borrowing a security and selling it on the open market, planning to buy it back later at a lower price.Learn more
Slippage refers to the difference between the expected price of a trade and the price at which the trade is actually executed, often occurring during periods of higher volatility.Learn more
Socially responsible investing involves choosing investments based on both financial return and social/environmental good to bring about social change.Learn more
Solvent is a way of describing a company or individual when they have enough assets to cover all of their liabilities, indicating financial health and stability.Learn more
Speculative demand refers to the demand for an asset based not on its fundamental value but on the expectation that its price will rise in the future, allowing the speculator to sell at a profit.Learn more
In finance, 'spot' refers to the current price in the marketplace at which a particular asset can be bought or sold for immediate delivery.Learn more
A spot contract is a contract of buying or selling a commodity, security, or currency for immediate settlement on the spot date, which is normally two business days after the trade date.Learn more
Squeeze out is a process where majority shareholders can compel minority shareholders to sell their shares at a fair price, often following a takeover, to consolidate control over the company.Learn more
In cryptocurrency, staking involves holding funds in a cryptocurrency wallet to support the operations of a blockchain network. Participants are typically rewarded with additional cryptocurrency.Learn more
A stock code is a unique series of letters or numbers assigned to a publicly-traded company on a particular stock exchange, also known as a ticker symbol.Learn more
A stock dividend is a dividend payment made in the form of additional shares rather than cash, offering shareholders the option to increase their shareholding without dilution.Learn more
The stock market is the aggregation of buyers and sellers of stocks, which represent ownership claims on businesses; these may include securities listed on a public stock exchange.Learn more
Stock market prediction involves the analysis of data to forecast future movements in stock prices. Techniques range from statistical analysis to machine learning and sentiment analysis.Learn more
A stock split happens when a company increases the number of its shares and lowers the price of each share at the same time. The company’s total market value and its fundamentals stay the same – only the share count and price change.Learn more
Stock valuation is the process of determining the intrinsic value of a stock based on future earnings, market position, and financial health to decide if the stock is priced appropriately.Learn more
Stub period refers to a shorter or irregular period at the beginning or end of a financial schedule or a bond’s accumulation period, often resulting from the alignment of financial calendars.Learn more
Subscription price is the price at which existing shareholders can purchase additional shares in a company during a rights issue. This price is typically set below the current market price to incentivise participation.Learn more
Swap spread is the difference between the fixed interest rate of a swap and the yield of a comparable maturity government bond, used as a benchmark for the swap’s relative value.Learn more
A swap transaction involves exchanging financial instruments or cash flows between two parties on specified dates in the future, according to conditions agreed upon at the start of the contract.Learn more
Systematic trading involves using computer algorithms to trade based on technical and statistical criteria, often with little or no human intervention beyond the programming and monitoring stages.Learn more