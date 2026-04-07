Target price is the projected price level of a stock stated by an analyst or advisor, based on assumptions of future activity. Investors use it to assess the potential investment risk and return.Learn more
A tax transparent fund is a fund structure that allows investors to be taxed on an individual basis as if they directly owned a share of the underlying assets, rather than being taxed at the fund level.Learn more
In finance, top-ups usually refer to additional investments or contributions made into an existing investment or fund to increase the total capital or maintain the proportionate ownership.Learn more
A trader is an individual or entity engaged in the buying and selling of financial assets in any financial market, either for themselves, or on behalf of a financial company.Learn more
The trading floor is the area of a stock exchange where traders and brokers buy and sell securities. The term is synonymous with the hectic, bustling environment typical of stock exchanges.Learn more
Trailing stops are a type of stop order that moves with the market price. They are set at a percentage or a dollar amount below the market price for a long position and lock in profit while protecting against significant losses.Learn more
Transferable securities are investment assets such as shares or debt securities that can be transferred from one party to another without the need for a new contract between the issuer and the investor.Learn more
A tri-party agreement is a business agreement between three separate parties. In the finance industry, these can often involve transactions involving collateral or intermediary services.Learn more
Triangular arbitrage is the process of converting one currency to another, to a third currency, and finally back to the original currency in a short amount of time to exploit differences in rates for a profit.Learn more
The TSX 60 Index is a stock market index of the 60 largest companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, representing leading companies in various industries of the Canadian economy.Learn more