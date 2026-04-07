A replicating strategy involves constructing a portfolio or choosing financial instruments that emulate the performance of a particular index, asset, or benchmark.Learn more
In technical analysis, retracement refers to a temporary reversal in the direction of a stock's price that goes against the prevailing trend, typically seen as a short-term dip in a longer-term trend.Learn more
Return on equity is a measure of financial performance calculated by dividing net income by shareholders' equity. It indicates how effectively management is using a company’s assets to create profits.Learn more
In finance, returns refer to the profit or loss derived from investing or saving.Learn more
Revenue is the total amount of money earned by a company from its normal business operations, typically from the sale of goods and services to customers.Learn more
The reversal effect is a phenomenon in financial markets where securities that have performed well over a certain period tend to underperform in subsequent periods, and vice versa.Learn more
Risk in financial terms refers to the potential for losing some or all of an investment. It is often quantified as the standard deviation of returns or potential financial loss in an investment.Learn more
Risk tolerance is the degree of variability in investment returns that an investor is willing to withstand. It reflects the investor's capacity to accept losses in their portfolio.Learn more
A rule of thumb is a general guideline or principle that provides practical instructions for determining a course of action or making estimations, not based on rigorous research or exact measurement.Learn more