Operar Cocoa US Future CFD The N.Y. Cocoa contract serves as a price benchmark for the world’s cocoa prices. 16 out of 20 top chocolate consuming countries are from Europe, with Americans enjoying 3 billion pounds of chocolate every year.

The top 5 chocolate manufacturers include the Ivory Coast, Indonesia, Cameroon, Nigeria and Ghana. Together they account for 70% of the world’s cocoa production. Chocolate consumption is seasonal and the demand for chocolate creates a direct demand for cocoa. Cocoa futures are traded New York Board of Trade (NYBOT), a subsidiary of the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).



Settlement is determined by the official settlement price of the ICE NYBOT Cocoa future on the expiry date shown, adjusted for spread.



Expiry Time: 11:30 Eastern Time