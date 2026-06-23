Learn about Beta Technologies and its IPO, the factors that may affect its share price, and how to trade Beta Technologies stock via CFDs now that it’s listed.

IPO stocks are often highly volatile, and early trading can involve rapid price swings and significant risk.

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When is the Beta Technologies IPO date?

The Beta Technologies IPO took place on 4 November 2025. The Vermont-based electric aircraft manufacturer – a major rival to Joby Aviation, Archer Aviation, and Lilium – successfully completed its initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange, raising approximately $1.02 billion.

Shares were priced at $34 each, above the expected range, reflecting strong investor demand. Trading began the same day under the ticker symbol ‘BETA’, with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs acting as lead book-running managers.

The offering included 29,852,941 shares, with underwriters granted an option to purchase up to an additional 4,477,941 shares within 30 days. The IPO valued Beta Technologies at around $6.57 billion.

Founded in 2017 by entrepreneur Kyle Clark, Beta Technologies has grown rapidly as one of the leading US developers of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Its two flagship models – ALIA-250 (cargo and passenger variants) – are designed to make regional air transport more efficient and lower-emission.

Preparations for IPO

Beta raised over $400m in Series B funding in 2023 from investors including Fidelity, TPG Rise Climate, and Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, valuing the company at roughly $2.4bn.

In 2024, the company received a $300m strategic investment from GE Aerospace, which also became a cornerstone investor in the IPO. GE Aerospace and Beta are co-developing a hybrid-electric turbogenerator for commercial and defence applications.

Why IPO now?

Several factors aligned to make late 2025 a suitable time for Beta Technologies to go public:

Commercial readiness: the company is moving closer to FAA certification for its ALIA aircraft, targeting initial commercial operations by 2026-2027.

the company is moving closer to FAA certification for its ALIA aircraft, targeting initial commercial operations by 2026-2027. Capital needs: scaling production and certification requires significant funding; going public provides the capital needed to expand.

scaling production and certification requires significant funding; going public provides the capital needed to expand. Sector momentum: competitors such as Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation have already gone public, raising investor awareness of eVTOL opportunities.

competitors such as Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation have already gone public, raising investor awareness of eVTOL opportunities. Policy support: governments worldwide continue to support sustainable aviation through climate initiatives and tax incentives.

Despite broader market uncertainty and the potential for a US government shutdown, Beta’s IPO went ahead in November 2025, reflecting sustained investor confidence in electric aviation.

What is Beta Technologies?

Beta Technologies is an American aerospace and energy company based in Burlington, Vermont. It designs, manufactures, and operates electric aircraft and charging infrastructure aimed at transforming regional air and cargo transport.

Founded by Kyle Clark, a former F-16 pilot and MIT graduate, the company’s mission is to build a sustainable, accessible air transport ecosystem powered entirely by electric propulsion.

How does Beta Technologies make money?

Beta’s business model combines aircraft sales, charging infrastructure, and data services, creating multiple revenue streams.

Revenue stream Description Aircraft sales and leasing Beta sells or leases ALIA aircraft to logistics firms, regional airlines, and government agencies. Charging and energy infrastructure The company operates a proprietary charging network – with more than 60 stations under construction as of 2025 – generating revenue from usage fees, maintenance, and energy sales. Software and data services Beta’s aircraft and charging systems use cloud-based software for flight data analytics, predictive maintenance, and operational optimisation. The company expects this recurring SaaS revenue to grow as fleets scale. Government and defense contracts Beta receives funding and test-contract revenue from the US Department of Defense and Air Force research programmes, contributing to steady near-term income during pre-commercial operations. Training and operations support Once its aircraft are in service, Beta intends to generate income through pilot training, certification services, and long-term maintenance contracts, creating a full lifecycle revenue model.

Financial position

In its IPO filing, Beta reported a net loss of $25.57 per share for the six months ended 30 June 2025, compared with $19.38 per share a year earlier, reflecting continued investment in certification and production capacity. IPO proceeds will primarily be used for general corporate purposes, including scaling aircraft manufacturing and developing supporting infrastructure.

What might influence the Beta Technologies stock price?

The Beta Technologies stock price will depend on investor sentiment towards clean technology, aerospace innovation, and broader market conditions.

Macroeconomic and sector trends

Beta operates in a capital-intensive, high-growth eVTOL sector. Factors likely to affect share price movements include:

Interest rates: rising rates make capital more expensive for manufacturing-heavy firms.

rising rates make capital more expensive for manufacturing-heavy firms. Oil prices: higher fossil fuel prices enhance the relative appeal of electric aviation.

higher fossil fuel prices enhance the relative appeal of electric aviation. Sustainability policies: government support for zero-emission transport boosts industry valuations.

Market sentiment towards clean-energy and advanced mobility stocks will also play a key role.

Company fundamentals and certification progress

FAA certification of the ALIA aircraft, expected in 2026, remains the company’s most significant milestone. Progress toward certification or new contracts could support the share price, while delays may weigh on investor confidence.

Competition and market share

The eVTOL landscape is crowded, with players such as:

Joby Aviation – focusing on urban air taxis.

– focusing on urban air taxis. Archer Aviation – building air-taxi networks with United Airlines.

– building air-taxi networks with United Airlines. Lilium – Europe-based eVTOL maker developing regional aircraft.

– Europe-based eVTOL maker developing regional aircraft. EHang – China-based autonomous air mobility company.

Beta’s competitive advantage lies in its focus on regional logistics and infrastructure, rather than crowded urban taxi markets. Its dual model – selling aircraft and operating charging networks – differentiates it from peers reliant solely on passenger flights.

Supply chain and production

Like any aerospace manufacturer, Beta is exposed to supply-chain risk in materials, electronics, and batteries. Managing production scaling without cost overruns will be essential for long-term profitability.

Valuation scenarios

The IPO valued Beta Technologies at around $6.57 billion, more than double its 2023 private valuation of $2.4bn. Over time, profitability will depend on scaling aircraft deliveries and utilisation of its charging network.

You can stay informed about market developments with insights from our in-house analysts in the news and analysis section.

How to trade Beta Technologies shares via CFDs

Now that Beta Technologies is listed, trading its shares via contracts for difference (CFDs) allows you to speculate on price movements – without owning the underlying stock.

How to get started

Step 1: Choose a platform Use a trusted broker like Capital.com, offering access to thousands of shares, indices and more.

Use a trusted broker like Capital.com, offering access to thousands of shares, indices and more. Step 2: Open an account Provide your personal details, verify your identity, complete a short suitability questionnaire, and set your trading preferences.

Provide your personal details, verify your identity, complete a short suitability questionnaire, and set your trading preferences. Step 3: Add funds Deposit using card or bank transfer. Start small, and manage your risk carefully.

Deposit using card or bank transfer. Start small, and manage your risk carefully. Step 4: Track Beta Technologies’s performance Use charts, technical indicators and price alerts to monitor the market and spot trading opportunities.

Use charts, technical indicators and price alerts to monitor the market and spot trading opportunities. Step 5: Go long or short with CFDs Think the price will rise? Go long. Expect a drop? Go short. Apply stop-loss* or take-profit levels to manage your trades.

IPOs can be volatile, especially in the early days of trading. CFDs allow you to act on price movements in either direction. However, CFDs are traded on margin, which magnifies both gains and losses. Always use risk-management tools and stay informed with expert insights on the Capital.com platform and app.

*Standard stop-losses are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-losses incur a fee when activated.

Which clean-energy and aviation stocks can I trade?

Until Beta Technologies establishes a trading history, investors can look at other listed companies in related sectors:

Joby Aviation (JOBY) – leading U.S. eVTOL developer with strong backing from Toyota and Delta.

– leading U.S. eVTOL developer with strong backing from Toyota and Delta. Archer Aviation (ACHR) – American electric aircraft manufacturer partnering with United Airlines.

– American electric aircraft manufacturer partnering with United Airlines. Tesla (TSLA) – while not in aviation, Tesla’s success in electrification and energy storage parallels investor interest in similar technologies.

These stocks provide exposure to the broader themes of electrification and advanced mobility that underpin Beta’s long-term potential.

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