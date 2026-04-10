Trade Zinc CFD

Trade Zinc (MZN3) CFDs

Zinc (ticker: MZN3) is a commodity market instrument that reflects the price of a specific raw material or natural resource. On Capital.com, it can be traded as a contract for difference (CFD) which lets you speculate on price changes without taking ownership of the physical asset. This means you can go long or short depending on how you think the market will move.*

Many traders follow the Zinc price today to stay alert to short-term shifts in market sentiment.

*CFDs are traded on margin. Leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

Zinc price today

The instrument is quoted in $ and is currently trading around 3329.

Live price overview

Below is an overview of the current Zinc price and its recent trading ranges.

Daily range: 3293.9 – 3335.4

3293.9 – 3335.4 Daily movement: +6.3 (+0.19%)

+6.3 (+0.19%) Weekly range: 3242 – 3362.3

3242 – 3362.3 Monthly range: 3021.6 – 3376.9

3021.6 – 3376.9 Yearly range: 2542.6 – 3572.6

Why trade commodity CFDs on the price of Zinc with Capital.com?

Capital.com provides tools and features designed to support informed decision-making when analysing live market prices.

Advanced charting and analysis

Use interactive tools to study the Zinc price chart in detail.

Access 100 technical indicators

Choose from 12 chart types

Analyse fast, interactive charting tools

Wide market offering

Join over 845,000 global traders and explore a wide range of markets:

4,000 stock CFDs

60 commodity CFDs

30 index CFDs

120 forex pairs

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What influences the price of Zinc?

The Zinc (MZN3) price may be influenced by several market factors, including:

Supply and demand dynamics

Global economic conditions

Geopolitical events affecting production or transport

Seasonal trends

Market sentiment and risk appetite

Currency fluctuations

These factors can interact in complex ways, contributing to both short-term movements and longer-term trends.

Zinc price forecasts

Zinc price forecasts commonly reference recent news, company updates, and broader economic factors rather than fixed price targets. You can use a combination of technical analysis and fundamental insights to form a view of potential future price movements. However, analyst forecasts are often inaccurate and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Instead of relying on a single outlook, some traders monitor ongoing analysis and real-time data to respond to changing market conditions.

How to trade Zinc commodity CFDs

With CFDs, you can trade without owning the underlying physical commodity:

Go long (buy) if you expect prices to rise

Go short (sell) if you expect prices to fall

Leverage allows increased exposure but also magnifies losses.

Risks of trading commodity CFDs

Key risks include: