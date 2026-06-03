A rounding top can develop gradually, so identifying it relies on reading the full price structure rather than reacting to a single candle. The sections below explain how the pattern forms, what confirms it, and how traders may assess it alongside volume, indicators and CFD-specific risk controls.

Takeaways The rounding top is a bearish reversal pattern forming a smooth dome-shaped arc at a price peak, also known as an inverted saucer.

It requires a clear prior uptrend and typically develops over several weeks to months on a daily chart.

The pattern is only confirmed when price closes below the neckline – the horizontal support level at the base of the arc – on meaningful volume.

The measured move target is calculated by projecting the arc's height downward from the neckline breakout point.

RSI bearish divergence during the arc formation is a useful early warning of momentum erosion before the neckline breaks.

A close back above the neckline after an apparent break invalidates the pattern – exiting and reassessing is the appropriate response.

What is the rounding top?

The rounding top is a bearish reversal chart pattern that forms when a price advance gradually loses momentum and curves back downward in a smooth, arc-like shape. Rather than reversing abruptly, the price makes a series of progressively weaker highs before beginning to decline at roughly the same rate it was previously rising, producing the characteristic rounded, dome-shaped curve that gives the pattern its name. It is also referred to as an inverted saucer.

The pattern reflects a gradual shift in the supply-demand balance at a price peak. Buyers sustain the advance for a period, then progressively reduce their activity as the price reaches levels where fewer participants are willing to commit. Sellers begin to take over incrementally rather than all at once, with no panic, no sharp catalyst, and just a slow transfer of control. This is why the rounding top tends to develop over extended timeframes, often over weeks to months on a daily chart, and is generally considered a longer-term signal than sharp reversal patterns such as an engulfing candle or a shooting star.

The rounding top is a longer-forming pattern and can be difficult to identify while it is still developing. Many arcs that resemble rounding tops resolve as continuations rather than reversals. Waiting for a confirmed neckline break before drawing conclusions can help reduce the risk of acting on an incomplete pattern. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

How do you identify a rounding top on a chart?

Identifying a rounding top involves verifying several structural features across the price action and, ideally, volume. No single bar makes the pattern, as it is the overall arc that matters.

Step 1: Confirm a prior uptrend

The rounding top is a reversal pattern. There must be a meaningful uptrend preceding the formation for the pattern to carry a reversal interpretation. An arc forming in a choppy or sideways market has no clear directional context and is less significant.

Step 2: Look for a gradual, curved price arc

The defining feature is the smooth rounded peak. The price should rise gradually, slow, flatten, and then begin declining at a similar rate, forming a dome or arc shape. Jagged, irregular price action at the peak weakens the pattern.

The defining feature is the smooth rounded peak. The price should rise gradually, slow, flatten, and then begin declining at a similar rate, forming a dome or arc shape. Jagged, irregular price action at the peak weakens the pattern. Step 3: Check for approximate symmetry

The left side (the rise) and the right side (the decline) of the arc should be broadly similar in duration and slope. A sharp, fast left side combined with a slow, drawn-out right side reduces the classic symmetry and may indicate a different formation.

The left side (the rise) and the right side (the decline) of the arc should be broadly similar in duration and slope. A sharp, fast left side combined with a slow, drawn-out right side reduces the classic symmetry and may indicate a different formation. Step 4: Identify the neckline

The neckline is the horizontal support level at the base of the arc, usually the level from which the price initially rose to form the pattern. It is the key reference level for breakout confirmation. Draw a horizontal line across the swing lows at the start of the arc’s left side; this establishes the neckline.

The neckline is the horizontal support level at the base of the arc, usually the level from which the price initially rose to form the pattern. It is the key reference level for breakout confirmation. Draw a horizontal line across the swing lows at the start of the arc’s left side; this establishes the neckline. Step 5: Monitor volume

Volume typically declines as the price approaches and passes through the peak of the arc, then picks up as the price descends the right side. A spike in volume when price breaks below the neckline is a key confirmation signal. Low volume on the neckline break weakens the signal.

Volume typically declines as the price approaches and passes through the peak of the arc, then picks up as the price descends the right side. A spike in volume when price breaks below the neckline is a key confirmation signal. Low volume on the neckline break weakens the signal. Step 6: Wait for neckline confirmation

The pattern is not confirmed until the price closes below the neckline on meaningful volume. A break that is intraday only, or that closes back above the neckline in the same session, should not be treated as confirmation.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Rounding tops can be subjective: a smooth arc on one timeframe may look jagged on another, and many rounded-looking peaks are not true rounding tops. Checking multiple timeframes and requiring volume confirmation before acting can help reduce the false-signal rate.

Is the rounding top bullish or bearish?

The rounding top is a bearish reversal pattern. It signals the gradual end of an uptrend and the potential beginning of a sustained downward move. When the price closes below the neckline, the prior uptrend is considered structurally compromised and a bearish continuation may become the working interpretation.

The bearish interpretation stems from the mechanics of the pattern: the arc represents the buying pressure that drove the prior uptrend slowly exhausting itself. By the time the right side of the arc forms, buyers have retreated and sellers may have taken control, with the arc providing visual evidence of this transition. The confirmation at the neckline provides the entry point: it is the level where the support that previously held throughout the uptrend has finally given way.

How to trade the rounding top

Trading the rounding top involves waiting for the pattern to complete, confirming the neckline break, and defining risk before considering any position. The steps below outline a structured approach rather than a recommendation to trade.

Step 1: Wait for the full arc to form

Patience is essential. Do not attempt to anticipate the pattern while the arc is still forming. Many rounded-looking formations at a peak resolve as pauses within the trend rather than true reversals. Let the price trace the right side of the arc fully and approach the neckline before taking any action

Step 2: Identify the neckline level precisely

Draw the neckline as a horizontal line across the swing lows at the base of the arc. The more times price has touched or tested this level without breaking it, the more significant the support may be and the more meaningful its eventual break may become. Mark the exact neckline level clearly before watching for a break.

Step 3: Wait for a confirmed close below the neckline

Confirmation requires a candle close below the neckline, ideally on above-average volume. Do not act on intraday breaches; the session must close below the neckline to confirm the break. A confirmed close removes some of the ambiguity of an intraday spike.

Step 4: Choose an entry approach

Two entry approaches are commonly used after neckline confirmation:

Breakout entry : enter a short position on the candle that closes below the neckline, or at the open of the following session. This approach risks entering on a false break if price recovers quickly.

: enter a short position on the candle that closes below the neckline, or at the open of the following session. This approach risks entering on a false break if price recovers quickly. Retest entry: wait for price to pull back up toward the neckline from below, which retests the broken support as new resistance, and enter the short position at that level. This provides a tighter entry and a more defined stop, but risks missing the move if no retest occurs.

Step 5: Place the stop-loss

The stop-loss is typically placed above the neckline or above the right-side swing low that immediately preceded the break. The exact placement depends on the entry approach: a breakout entry may use a stop just above the neckline; a retest entry may use a stop above the high of the retest candle.

Stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Step 6: Set the price target using the measured move

The conventional price target for the rounding top is the measured move: the vertical height of the pattern, from the peak of the arc to the neckline, is projected downward from the neckline breakout level.

Example: if the arc peaks at 4,550 and the neckline is at 4,100, the pattern height is 450 points. The measured move target would be 4,100 − 450 = 3,650. This is a reference target; the actual move may be shorter or longer. Conversely, if the price moves back above the neckline after the break, the bearish setup may be invalidated, and traders may reassess rather than continue to rely on the measured move projection. Consider taking partial profits at intermediate support levels rather than expecting price to reach the full target in one move.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

What is a failed rounding top?

A failed rounding top occurs when the price completes a convincing arc and breaks below the neckline, then reverses and closes back above it. The pattern that appeared to confirm as bearish has failed, and the failure itself becomes information.

A genuine neckline break followed by a swift return above it suggests that selling pressure was insufficient to sustain the move. Sellers who acted on the break are being squeezed out, and buyers who were waiting for a retest of the prior support-turned-resistance level are re-entering. The combination of a failed pattern and a strong recovery close above the neckline can signal a resumption of the prior uptrend.

Traders monitoring a rounding top should always have defined criteria for failure: specifically, a close back above the neckline after the pattern appeared to confirm. When that failure occurs, the short trade thesis is invalidated. Exiting and reassessing is the appropriate response; attempting to hold through the failure in the hope of a second breakdown significantly increases risk.

Failed patterns are common in chart analysis. A rounding top that fails to confirm at the neckline and subsequently rallies strongly is not a loss of opportunity, but information that the bearish thesis was incorrect. Treating pattern failures as signals in their own right, rather than as errors, is part of a disciplined approach to technical analysis.

Best indicators to use with the rounding top

Indicators can help provide additional context for a rounding top, but they should not be treated as confirmation on their own. Volume, momentum tools, and moving averages are most useful when they support the pattern’s price structure.

Volume Volume is the primary confirmation tool for the rounding top. The textbook volume signature, with declining volume during the arc and expanding volume on the neckline break, provides the clearest confirmation that the pattern reflects genuine deterioration in buying interest rather than a temporary pause. A neckline break on thin volume is a meaningful warning that the breakdown may not have broad selling participation behind it.

RSI RSI used alongside a rounding top can reveal bearish divergence during the arc itself: the oscillator may begin making lower highs while price is still pushing to new highs in the early arc phase. This divergence is a leading indication of momentum erosion that reinforces the pattern. An RSI reading that remains elevated at the neckline break but then fails to recover on a retest adds confirmation to the short case.

MACD The MACD histogram is useful for monitoring momentum decay during the arc formation. A histogram that begins shrinking toward zero while price is still making new highs on the left side of the arc provides early evidence that the rally is losing internal force. A bearish MACD crossover, where the signal line crosses below the MACD line, that coincides with the neckline break adds confirmation.

Moving averages A key moving average, such as the 50-day or 200-day, can serve as both a confirmation and a target level. If the neckline of a rounding top aligns with a major moving average and price breaks below both simultaneously, the confluence of two significant support levels giving way at once may strengthen the bearish signal. A declining 50-day moving average that price is falling toward on the right side of the arc adds structural confirmation.

Discover more indicators on our technical analysis page.

Rounding top vs rounding bottom

The rounding top and rounding bottom are closely related patterns that use similar chart logic in opposite directions. Comparing them helps clarify how the same structure can carry different implications depending on where it forms and how price confirms it.

The rounding bottom, also known as the saucer or cup pattern, is the direct mirror image of the rounding top. Where the rounding top forms at a price peak and signals a potential bearish reversal, the rounding bottom forms at a price trough and signals a potential bullish reversal. Both patterns share the same structural characteristic: a gradual, smooth arc that reflects a slow shift in supply-demand balance rather than a sudden turning point.

Feature Rounding Top Rounding Bottom Also called Inverted saucer Saucer, cup Signal Bearish reversal Bullish reversal Preceding trend Prior uptrend Prior downtrend Arc direction Dome-shaped, arcs down Bowl-shaped, arcs up Volume pattern Declining toward peak, spike on breakdown Declining toward trough, spike on breakout Entry Short on close below neckline Long on close above neckline Target direction Downward measured move Upward measured move

The key practical distinction is the direction of the entry and target, not the structural analysis process. Both patterns are identified and traded using similar methods, including the neckline, arc symmetry, volume confirmation, and measured move calculation, applied in opposite directions. A trader comfortable with one pattern is mechanically equipped to trade the other.

Rounding top chart examples

The following illustrative examples describe typical rounding top formations. Both use synthetic data and are for educational purposes only. They also show where the bearish interpretation may weaken if price action develops in the opposite direction.

Example 1: Daily chart rounding top with volume confirmation

On a daily chart, an equity index had been in a sustained uptrend for several months. Over an eight-to-ten-week period, the price advance began to slow: each successive high was marginally higher than the last but gained less ground per week. Volume declined steadily as the index approached its peak.

After reaching a high point, the index began to pull back in increments, at roughly the same rate it had been rising. By the time the right side of the arc had traced out over a similar period to the left side, the index was approaching a clear horizontal support level that had previously contained pullbacks during the uptrend.

Volume had remained subdued throughout the arc but picked up sharply as the index tested that support level. When a daily candle closed below the support level, the neckline break was confirmed. The measured move target was calculated at the pattern height below the neckline. Conversely, if the index had closed back above the neckline shortly after the break, the rounding top would have weakened as a bearish signal and the failed breakdown would have required reassessment.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Example 2: Rounding top with RSI bearish divergence

On a daily chart, a price advance formed a clear left side of a rounding arc while RSI reached above 70. As the price continued to push to new highs in the peak zone of the arc, RSI was already making progressively lower highs, showing classic bearish divergence between price and momentum.

By the time the right side of the arc had formed and price was falling back toward the neckline, RSI had declined well below 60 and was pointing lower. The RSI divergence had provided early evidence of momentum erosion while the arc was still forming. The neckline break, accompanied by above-average volume, confirmed the pattern. Conversely, if price had held above the neckline while RSI stabilised or began to recover, the bearish divergence would have carried less weight, and the pattern would have remained unconfirmed.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Common mistakes when trading the rounding top

Many rounding top errors come from treating an incomplete shape as a confirmed signal. The points below focus on where interpretation, confirmation, and risk management can become misaligned.

Entering before neckline confirmation : a rounded peak can look convincing before the pattern completes. Waiting for a neckline break helps reduce the risk of trading a pause as if it were a reversal.

: a rounded peak can look convincing before the pattern completes. Waiting for a neckline break helps reduce the risk of trading a pause as if it were a reversal. Misidentifying the neckline : the neckline should be a clear horizontal level with structural significance, ideally tested more than once. An inaccurate neckline can distort the entry, stop and target.

: the neckline should be a clear horizontal level with structural significance, ideally tested more than once. An inaccurate neckline can distort the entry, stop and target. Setting the stop too tightly : placing a stop just above the neckline can leave it exposed to normal price noise. Traders may use a wider buffer or place the stop above the right-side swing low that came before the break. Stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

: placing a stop just above the neckline can leave it exposed to normal price noise. Traders may use a wider buffer or place the stop above the right-side swing low that came before the break. Stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated. Ignoring volume : a low-volume neckline break may lack selling pressure and follow-through. Stronger volume can suggest broader participation, so volume should be considered as part of confirmation.

: a low-volume neckline break may lack selling pressure and follow-through. Stronger volume can suggest broader participation, so volume should be considered as part of confirmation. Confusing a pullback with a rounding top: in an uptrend, a dip may simply be a retracement. If price holds well above the neckline and volume stays contained, the move may be more likely to be a normal pullback than a rounding top.

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