Shares news

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NVIDIA ignites risk appetite as markets close the week on a stronger footing
NVIDIA's strong results drive sentiment higher as investors had began to doubt the AI narrative.
11:43, 26 February 2026
Siemens Energy stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Siemens Energy AG is a Germany-based energy technology company listed in Frankfurt, supplying equipment and services across power generation, grids and energy-transition projects. Explore third-party ENR price targets and technical analysis.
15:04, 3 February 2026
BYD Company stock forecast: Third-party price targets
BYD Company is a Hong Kong–listed automotive manufacturer focused on electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, with operations covering vehicle production, batteries and related technologies across domestic and overseas markets. Explore third-party 1211 price targets and technical analysis.
14:23, 3 February 2026
Apple Earnings Preview: services strength to offset hardware headwinds
Apple is expected to deliver solid growth but focus will be on forwards guidance and AI profitability.
11:03, 27 January 2026
Tesla profits expected to slide but focus remains on automation and battery growth
Tesla earnings are tipped fall but share price will be driven by outlook for robotics and batteries.
03:33, 27 January 2026
United Health stock forecast: Third-party price targets
UnitedHealth Group is a large US healthcare company, and its share price is closely followed as traders assess earnings releases, guidance updates and regulatory developments alongside wider market conditions. Explore UNH’s recent price action, third-party price targets and technical analysis.
13:45, 23 January 2026
Fincantieri stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding group listed in Milan, with operations spanning cruise, naval and offshore vessels. Explore FCT’s recent price action, third-party price targets and technical analysis.
10:57, 23 January 2026
BPER Banca stock forecast: Third-party price targets
BPER Banca is an Italian-listed banking group, with its share price influenced by developments in the domestic banking sector, broader market conditions and company-specific updates. Explore BPE’s price action, third-party price targets and technical analysis.
10:17, 23 January 2026
Nel ASA stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Nel ASA is a Norwegian hydrogen technology company focused on electrolyser solutions. Explore NEL’s recent price action, third-party price targets and technical analysis.
09:37, 23 January 2026
UniCredit stock forecast: Third-party price targets
UniCredit is a major European banking group, with its shares reflecting developments in earnings, capital policy, interest rates and broader conditions across the Italian and European banking sector. Explore UCG’s recent price action, third-party price targets and technical analysis.
16:18, 22 January 2026