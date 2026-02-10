Forex news
Why aren't rising geopolitical risks driving gold prices higher?
Gold prices have slid despite rising geopolitical risks stemming from conflict in the Middle East.
03:24, 20 March 2026
Market Mondays: Energy Shock Dominates Markets as Central Banks Face Stagflation Dilemma
Markets remain focused on the developments in the Middle East as central banks will be put on the spotlight this week.
12:34, 16 March 2026
US assets outperform as geopolitical shock reshapes markets
The US dollar has emerged as the preferred safe haven as investors retreat from risk assets amidst the rising geopolitical uncertainty.
10:44, 5 March 2026
Market Mondays: Energy Shock, Risk-Off Sentiment and a Shifting Tech Narrative
Risk-off flows spread through markets as the escalation of attacks in the Middle East increases the risk premium.
13:02, 2 March 2026
Crude gaps higher, gold rises and risk assets slide as war escalates in the Middle East
Volatility spikes on escalating geopolitical risks in the Middle East.
00:04, 2 March 2026
NVIDIA ignites risk appetite as markets close the week on a stronger footing
NVIDIA's strong results drive sentiment higher as investors had began to doubt the AI narrative.
11:43, 26 February 2026
Market Mondays: Markets Rattled as Tariff Uncertainty Returns
Markets digest the latest ruling on Trump's tariffs and how the administration may look for other avenues to impose higher duties.
11:32, 23 February 2026
Cooling but not cracking: The UK’s delicate economic balance
The UK economy is showing signs of fatigue with minimal growth and a slowing labour market, but inflation still remains above target.
10:38, 18 February 2026
USD/JPY Under Pressure: dollar weakness meets yen intervention fears
Dollar weakness and intervention fears in Japan drive USD/JPY lower as key US data is to be released.
10:29, 11 February 2026
US Dollar slides on “sell America” trade and ahead of critical economic data
The latest batch of US jobs and inflation data could inform the timing of the next Fed cut
05:43, 10 February 2026