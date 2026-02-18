Indices news
Market Mondays: Markets on edge as war narrative resets and earnings loom
Markets face renewed uncertainty about the Middle East conflict as the US and IRan are unable to reach an agreement, with both threatening further action.
10:13, 13 April 2026
Equity markets remain optimistic about de-escalation as earnings season approaches
Equities continue to trade the optimism around the ceasefire agreement in the Middle East despite its fragility as focus shifts towards earnings season.
11:28, 10 April 2026
Market Mondays: markets on edge as Middle East conflict reaches critical juncture
Markets face a binary outcome as Trump imposes a timeline for Iran to unblock the Strait of Hormuz
13:51, 23 March 2026
Market Mondays: Energy Shock Dominates Markets as Central Banks Face Stagflation Dilemma
Markets remain focused on the developments in the Middle East as central banks will be put on the spotlight this week.
12:34, 16 March 2026
Market Mondays: Markets on edge as Middle East escalation triggers oil shock and policy uncertainty
Oil prices jump higher as Iran elects a new leader, dragging out the conflict as the Strait of Hormuz faces continued disruption.
11:25, 9 March 2026
US assets outperform as geopolitical shock reshapes markets
The US dollar has emerged as the preferred safe haven as investors retreat from risk assets amidst the rising geopolitical uncertainty.
10:44, 5 March 2026
Market Mondays: Energy Shock, Risk-Off Sentiment and a Shifting Tech Narrative
Risk-off flows spread through markets as the escalation of attacks in the Middle East increases the risk premium.
13:02, 2 March 2026
NVIDIA ignites risk appetite as markets close the week on a stronger footing
NVIDIA's strong results drive sentiment higher as investors had began to doubt the AI narrative.
11:43, 26 February 2026
Market Mondays: Markets Rattled as Tariff Uncertainty Returns
Markets digest the latest ruling on Trump's tariffs and how the administration may look for other avenues to impose higher duties.
11:32, 23 February 2026
Cooling but not cracking: The UK’s delicate economic balance
The UK economy is showing signs of fatigue with minimal growth and a slowing labour market, but inflation still remains above target.
10:38, 18 February 2026