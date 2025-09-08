Intel stock forecast: What’s next for INTC after poor earnings?Intel shares rose after the company reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $16.13bn, adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share and new foundry engagements. Explore third-party INTC price targets and technical analysis.
Intel Corporation (INTC) was trading at $106.28 as of 10:02am UTC on 24 July 2026, within an intraday range of $99.32–$112.05. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Shares rose further after Intel reported its second-quarter 2026 results on 23 July 2026 (Intel Newsroom, 23 July 2026). The company posted adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share on revenue of $16.13bn, compared with the FactSet consensus estimate of $0.22 per share (Investors.com, 23 July 2026). Management also said the foundry business had secured several new engagements and improved production execution. The comments contributed to an extended-hours gain of around 8%–9.5% (Bloomberg Television, 23 July 2026).
The broader market picture was mixed. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both fell during the same session amid pressure on large technology companies, while Intel advanced on company-specific developments (Bloomberg via YouTube, 23 July 2026).
Third-party Intel outlook: earnings beat, foundry progress
As of 24 July 2026, third-party Intel stock predictions show a wide range of 12-month price targets. This reflects different assessments of the company's foundry strategy, manufacturing execution and exposure to AI-related demand. The following forecasts are ordered from the lowest to the highest average or individual target.
Public.com: analyst consensus
Public.com reports an average 12-month price target of $91.03, based on forecasts from 32 analysts and a consensus Hold rating. Of the analysts included, 25% assign the stock a strong buy rating and 66% assign it a hold rating, with the remainder falling into other rating categories listed by the source (Public.com, 21 July 2026).
Investing.com: consensus overview
Investing.com reports an average 12-month target of $100.88, with estimates ranging from $45 to $200. The projection carries a Neutral consensus rating, with the source listing 13 buy, 32 hold and four sell recommendations, across a total of though these figures exceed the stated total of 49 analysts and should be checked against the original data before publication (Investing.com, 20 July 2026).
MarketBeat: analyst consensus
MarketBeat reports an average 12-month price target of $102.77, based on 49 analysts, with estimates ranging from $30 to $200. The spread reflects differing views on whether Intel can scale its foundry business profitably while responding to demand for AI-related infrastructure (MarketBeat, 22 July 2026).
Stifel: broker update
Stifel raised its Intel price target from $75 to $120 while maintaining a Hold rating. The broker cited Intel's multi-year turnaround under chief executive Lip-Bu Tan, including expected improvements in cost discipline and manufacturing execution (Yahoo Finance, 13 July 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Intel's latest earnings
Intel reported its second-quarter 2026 results on 23 July 2026 after the market closed, following an advance announcement from the company (Intel Newsroom, accessed 24 July 2026)... Quarterly revenue reached $16.13bn, above the analyst consensus estimate of $14.34bn compiled by third-party data providers before the release. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.42, compared with a consensus estimate of $0.21, while non-GAAP gross margin stood at 41.8% (MarketBeat, 22 July 2026).
Management held an earnings call at 2pm PDT on the same day to discuss the results, as outlined in Intel's advance notice published on 29 June 2026 (Intel Newsroom, accessed 24 July 2026)... The company later made the earnings release and accompanying presentation available on its Investor Relations website (Intel Newsroom, accessed 24 July 2026).
As of 24 July 2026, Intel has not formally announced the date of its third-quarter earnings report (Wall Street Horizon, accessed 24 July 2026). Based on the company's historical reporting schedule, third-party calendars estimate that the release could take place in late October 2026 (MarketBeat, 22 July 2026). Intel has not confirmed this date (Wall Street Horizon, accessed 24 July 2026).
INTC stock price: technical overview
The INTC stock price trades at $106.28 as of 10:02am UTC on 24 July 2026. According to TradingView, the price is above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) of around $65 and the 100-day SMA of around $90. It remains below the 20-day and 50-day SMAs of approximately $113 and $116, respectively.
The stock is also below the 20-day exponential moving average of around $109. Together, these readings indicate a mixed technical structure rather than a clear short-term trend.
The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands at 41.89, within the commonly used neutral range of 30–70. The 14-day average directional index (ADX) stands at 20.55, suggesting limited trend strength under TradingView’s methodology.
TradingView’s classic pivot resistance levels stand at $155.21 for R1 and $170.79 for R2. These are technical reference points rather than forecasts, and the price would need to rise substantially from its current level before reaching them.
The classic pivot point of $126.77 is also above the current price, so it does not presently represent support. Below the market, the 100-day SMA near $90 provides another reference point. A move below this average could shift attention towards previous lows, although technical indicators cannot determine future price direction (TradingView, 24 July 2026).
This technical analysis is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Intel share price history (2024–2026)
INTC’s stock price began July 2024 at around $31. In August, the share price fell to approximately $19 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings and investors reassessed its foundry strategy.
The stock traded mainly between the high teens and low $20s during the remainder of 2024 and much of 2025. It closed 2024 at $20.05 before rising gradually through 2025 to end the year at $36.90 (London Stock Exchange).
Intel opened 2026 at around $40. The share price then rose during April, May and June as investors assessed the company’s foundry plans and AI chip roadmap, reaching $139.45 on 30 June.
During this period, the stock also recorded a 2026 low of around $61 in April before recovering (London Stock Exchange).
Intel was trading at around $106.25 on 24 July 2026., below its June high but approximately 166% above its level at the start of the year.
The previously stated 288% year-to-date increase does not align with a rise from around $40 to $106.25 and should be recalculated before publication. The stock was also more than 180% higher year on year, subject to confirmation against the underlying historical price data.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Intel (INTC): Capital.com analyst view
Intel’s 2026 share price performance marks a significant change from its April low. The stock rose as market participants assessed the company’s foundry progress, manufacturing plans and exposure to AI-related chip demand.
Better-than-expected quarterly figures, including the second-quarter results reported on 23 July, formed part of this backdrop. Broader interest in semiconductor companies linked to AI infrastructure spending may also have influenced sentiment.
However, the scale and speed of the increase have raised questions about whether the valuation reflects expectations beyond Intel’s near-term financial performance. The foundry business remains at an earlier stage of execution than those of some established competitors, and its path to sustained profitability remains uncertain.
The stock has also recorded substantial moves in both directions, often following earnings releases or changes in analyst targets. The wide range of forecasts reflects uncertainty around the timing, cost and potential financial impact of Intel’s manufacturing strategy.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Intel CFDs
As of 24 July 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Intel CFDs is weighted towards long positions, with 87.6% of open positions held by buyers and 12.4% by sellers. This places buyers 75.2 percentage points ahead of sellers. These figures reflect the distribution of open Intel positions among Capital.com clients at the time of measurement. They do not represent wider market positioning or predict future price movements. Client sentiment can change.
Summary – Intel 2026
- Intel traded near $106.28 at 10:02am UTC on 24 July 2026, above its 2024–2025 lows but below its June 2026 high of $139.45.
- TradingView indicators were mixed. The price was below its 20-day and 50-day moving averages, but above its 100-day and 200-day averages. RSI was neutral at 41.89, while ADX at 20.55 suggested limited trend strength.
- Analysts are monitoring Intel’s foundry execution, manufacturing costs, AI chip demand and path to profitability. Price targets ranged from $30 to $200, reflecting widely varied expectations.
- Intel’s second-quarter results, released on 23 July 2026, beat the cited consensus estimates for revenue and adjusted earnings per share. The shares rose after the announcement, but future performance remains dependent on company and market developments.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most Intel stock?
The article does not identify Intel’s largest shareholder. Ownership can also change as institutional investors adjust their holdings and companies update regulatory filings. To check the latest position, readers should review Intel’s most recent shareholder disclosures and official filings. Institutional ownership may indicate how widely the stock is held, but it does not show how those investors expect the share price to perform.
What is the five-year Intel share price forecast?
The article focuses on 12-month analyst targets rather than a five-year INTC stock forecast. Published estimates cited in the article range from $30 to $200, showing substantial disagreement even over the shorter term. A five-year outlook would depend on factors including foundry execution, manufacturing costs, AI-related demand and profitability. As these variables can change, long-term forecasts remain uncertain and should not be treated as reliable predictions.
Is Intel a good stock to buy?
The article does not assess Intel as a good or bad stock to buy. It presents a mixed picture, including stronger-than-expected quarterly results, progress in parts of the foundry business and exposure to AI-related demand. It also highlights execution risk, valuation uncertainty and a wide range of analyst targets. Whether the stock is suitable depends on an individual’s objectives, experience, risk tolerance and financial circumstances.
Could Intel stock go up or down?
Yes. Intel’s share price could move in either direction. Positive developments, such as stronger earnings, improved manufacturing execution or higher AI-related demand, could support the price. However, delays in the foundry strategy, weaker profitability, valuation concerns or broader market declines could weigh on it. The article also notes substantial volatility and a wide spread of analyst forecasts, underlining the uncertainty around future price movements.
Should I invest in Intel stock?
The article does not recommend investing in Intel or any other stock. It provides factual information on recent performance, earnings, analyst targets and technical indicators. Before making any decision, investors should consider their own financial circumstances, investment horizon and ability to absorb losses. They may also wish to seek independent professional advice. Past performance and analyst forecasts are not reliable indicators of future results.
Can I trade Intel CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Intel CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.