IREN Stock Forecast

IREN Limited (IREN) is trading near $40.53 in early European trading as of 9.16am UTC on 27 July 2026, after moving within a reported intraday range of $36.98–$39.69. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Interest in the stock has followed reports that IREN signed $2.8bn in new customer contracts with AI developers and raised its 2026 annualised recurring revenue target to more than $4bn (StockTitan, 20 July 2026).

Third-party IREN outlook: $2.8bn AI contracts

As of 27 July 2026, third-party IREN Limited stock predictions span a wide range, reflecting differences in methodology, publication date and forecast period. The following targets summarise selected third-party projections published from 25 June to 23 July 2026.

Zacks: analyst price target

Zacks reports an average IREN price target of $19.52 across its short-term forecasts as of 7 July 2026, with estimates ranging from $12 to $24. It presents this as an implied gain from the prior closing price of $16.95 used in its calculation (Zacks, 7 July 2026).

TradingView: analyst consensus

TradingView reports analyst estimates ranging from $46 to $126 over the coming year, based on aggregated opinions as of 25 June 2026. Rather than publishing a single average, the platform presents a range that reflects differences between analysts' forecasts (TradingView, 25 June 2026).

Public.com: consensus price target

Public.com reports a consensus price target of $77.75 for IREN as of 6 July 2026, based on ratings from 12 analysts. Of those, 58% assigned the stock a 'Strong Buy' rating. Public.com links the consensus outlook partly to the company's expanding AI cloud contract base (Public.com, 23 July 2026).

Stock Analysis: analyst consensus

Stock Analysis reports an average 12-month price target of $81.07 for IREN as of 21 July 2026. This represents an implied increase of 118.69% from the reference price used in its calculation and is based on ratings from 16 analysts, averaging to a 'Buy'. The source links these forecasts partly to expectations of continued growth in the company's AI cloud revenue (Stock Analysis, 21 July 2026).

Investing.com: analyst consensus

Investing.com reports an average 12-month price target of $80.93 for IREN as of 23 July 2026, based on estimates from 15 analysts. Forecasts range from $41 to $126. The platform calculates an implied increase of 84.32% from the reference price used in its model and links the outlook partly to expectations for the company's compute contract pipeline (Investing.com, 23 July 2026).

Takeaway: third-party projections for IREN vary substantially. The Zacks short-term average sits below the quoted market price, while the longer-term consensus targets from Public.com, Stock Analysis and Investing.com fall mainly within the high-$70s to low-$80s.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

IREN Limited: upcoming earnings

IREN Limited last reported its third-quarter 2026 financial-year results on 7 May 2026 . The company posted a loss per share of $0.30, compared with analysts' forecast loss of $0.22, while revenue of $144.8m fell short of the $219.87m estimate (Investing.com, 27 July 2026).

The report showed a net loss of $247.8m for the quarter. AI cloud services revenue, however, rose 94.2% from the previous quarter as the company continued its shift from bitcoin mining towards AI infrastructure. IREN also reported a cash position of $2.6bn and referred to potential future revenue from its Microsoft contract and planned graphics processing unit (GPU) deployments (Investing.com, 27 July 2026).

Third-party sources estimate that IREN's next quarterly results could be released on 26 or 27 August 2026, based on its historical reporting schedule (MarketBeat, 17 July 2026). Available analyst forecasts point to a projected loss per share of $0.16–$0.38 (Stock Market Guides, 27 July 2026).

As of 10.23am BST on 27 July 2026, IREN had not confirmed the exact earnings date through its investor relations channel (MarketBeat, 17 July 2026).

IREN stock price: technical overview

The IREN stock price was quoted at $40.53 as of 9.16am UTC on 27 July 2026. At that level, it sat below its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), which were approximately $41, $51, $47 and $49, respectively. The 20-day SMA was closest to the market price, while the mixed order of the averages did not indicate a consistent bullish or bearish alignment.

Momentum indicators also presented a mixed picture. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood near 39, placing it in lower-neutral territory, while the 14-day average directional index (ADX) of around 29 suggested an established trend without indicating its direction. A moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reading near –3.50 and a negative Awesome Oscillator reading pointed to weaker recent momentum, although neither indicator can determine future price direction.

The classic pivot point near $53 stood above the quoted market price and represented the first overhead reference level. Beyond it, the R1 and R2 resistance levels were near $63 and $80, respectively. On the downside, the S1 pivot near $36 provided a lower reference level. The 100- and 200-day SMAs, at approximately $47 and $49, also remained above the quoted price rather than acting as support beneath it (TradingView, 27 July 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

IREN Limited (IREN): Capital.com analyst view

IREN’s price performance through 2026 has included substantial fluctuations, moving from around $54 in January to the mid-$30s before returning to approximately $40.53 by 27 July 2026.

This movement has coincided with the company’s shift from bitcoin mining towards AI cloud and data-centre services. The transition has attracted additional analyst coverage, while published price targets remain widely dispersed, ranging from approximately $46 to $126. Some market participants view the company’s expanding AI compute contracts as supportive of its strategy. Others point to execution risk, high capital requirements and competition from larger cloud providers as factors that could affect the pace and scale of the transition.

The technical picture reflects this uncertainty, with the price below a broad group of moving averages and no consistent directional signal. While recent contract announcements may indicate progress in the company’s AI infrastructure strategy, IREN still faces the challenge of expanding and diversifying its AI-related revenue at scale.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Summary – IREN Limited 2026

As of 9.16am UTC on 27 July 2026, IREN was quoted near $40.53, above the stated session high of $39.69, suggesting the figures may reflect different timestamps. The shares remained below their January 2026 high of about $54.

Technical indicators were mixed. The 14-day RSI stood near 39, while the price remained below several moving averages without a clear directional alignment.

Key factors include IREN’s shift towards AI cloud and data-centre services, its recent AI contracts, the capital required to execute its strategy and the wide range of third-party price targets.

Recent news has centred on reported AI contracts worth $2.8bn, a higher 2026 annualised recurring revenue target and quarterly results expected by third-party sources in late August 2026.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

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