Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) last traded near $610.30 on the Capital.com quote feed, within its intraday range of $598.06–$620.05 in early trading as of 9.41am UTC on 24 July 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Attention is focused on Meta's second-quarter 2026 results, due after the US market closes on 29 July 2026. The company's investor relations team has confirmed the release date and conference call details, stating the call will take place at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day (Investing News Network, 14 July 2026).

Coverage has also centred on Meta's reported plans for a new AI cloud infrastructure business, Meta Compute (Bloomberg, 1 July 2026). Market commentary linked the reports to the stock's rise from around $550 in late June to higher levels in mid-July (StocksToTrade, 10 July 2026). Meta has continued to expand its AI computing capacity, which analysts expect to require higher capital spending (Techzine, 1 July 2026).

Third-party Meta Platforms outlook: AI spending

As of 24 July 2026, third-party Meta Platforms stock predictions show a broad range of 12-month expectations for Meta. The projections largely reflect differing views on artificial intelligence infrastructure spending, advertising growth and the company's upcoming results. The following summaries are ordered from lower to higher target.

24/7 Wall St – independent research target

24/7 Wall St projects that Meta shares could reach $828.63 within 12 months, and assigned the stock a buy rating with a stated high level of confidence. Its bull scenario places the shares at $868.79, based on expectations for continued advertising revenue growth and the rollout of artificial intelligence products (24/7 Wall St, 8 July 2026).

MarketBeat – analyst consensus overview

MarketBeat's tracked consensus places Meta's average 12-month price target at $835.64, with an overall rating of "moderate buy," as of 22 July 2026. The projection reflects expectations surrounding Meta's upcoming results and continued capital expenditure on artificial intelligence infrastructure (MarketBeat, 22 July 2026).

Benzinga – analyst rating tracker

Benzinga reports that Raymond James raised its price target for Meta to $850. The firm linked the revision to expectations for continued growth in Meta's advertising business ahead of its next earnings report (Benzinga, 21 July 2026).

CNN – analyst rating tracker

CNN reports that Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its Meta price target from $900 to $1,000 as of 20 July 2026. The projection reflects expectations for growth in Meta's artificial intelligence-driven advertising business and continued infrastructure expansion (CNN, 20 July 2026).

TradingView – analyst consensus overview

TradingView's compiled estimates show a maximum 12-month target of $1,015 and a minimum of $697.47 as of 23 July 2026. The range reflects differing analyst views on the pace of Meta's artificial intelligence monetisation and cloud infrastructure expansion (TradingView, 23 July 2026).

Overall, forward-looking targets span $697.47–$1,015 on a 12-month basis. Artificial intelligence spending and advertising growth feature consistently across the projections.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Meta Platforms upcoming earnings

Meta Platforms has confirmed that it will release its second-quarter 2026 financial results after the US market closes on Wednesday, 29 July 2026. A conference call is scheduled for 4.30pm ET on the same day, according to the company's investor relations press release (Meta Investor Relations, 14 July 2026).

Meta reported its first-quarter 2026 results on 29 April 2026. Revenue reached $56.31bn, up 33% year on year, while operating income totalled $22.9bn, representing an operating margin of 41%, according to the official release (Meta Investor Relations, 29 April 2026).

For the second quarter, Meta guided for total revenue of $58bn–$61bn (MarketScreener, 29 April 2026). It also projected full-year 2026 expenses of $162bn–$169bn, according to its earnings call transcript (Meta, 29 April 2026).

Coverage ahead of the release has focused heavily on capital expenditure. At its first-quarter update, Meta raised its 2026 forecast from $115bn–$135bn to $125bn–$145bn (Reuters, 29 April 2026).

META stock price: technical overview

As of 9.41am UTC on 24 July 2026, the META stock price trades at $610.30, within a cluster of moving averages around its current price. According to TradingView, the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) stand at approximately $618, $606, $616 and $639, respectively.

The 20-day SMA sits above the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) of $615.38, while the price remains below the 200-day SMA near $639. Together, these levels do not provide a clear directional signal.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands at 46.30, within the neutral range. It therefore does not indicate that META is either overbought or oversold, according to TradingView. The 14-day average directional index (ADX) stands at 15.33, a reading generally associated with limited trend strength.

Under the classic pivot framework, the first resistance level (R1) stands at $623.73. The second resistance level (R2), near $684, would provide a further reference point if the price moved and remained above R1.

On the downside, the classic pivot point (P) at $581.96 provides a reference below the current price. The 50-day SMA near $606 forms a closer technical level, while the first support level (S1) stands at $542.91.

These levels may help traders assess possible price scenarios, but they do not predict future movements.

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument (TradingView, 24 July 2026).

Meta Platforms share price history (2024–2026)

META’s stock price closed 2024 near $585.83 after rising through much of the year amid advertising revenue growth and market interest in the company’s artificial intelligence rollout.

The stock continued higher into early 2026, reaching an all-time high of $744.05 on 28 January. It then fell after Meta released its first-quarter results and raised its capital expenditure forecast to $125bn–$145bn, reaching an intraday low of $637.74 during the same session.

Volatility continued through the spring. META fell to $525.01 on 27 March 2026 amid broader market uncertainty before recovering above $670 by mid-April, as commentary focused on the potential monetisation of Meta’s artificial intelligence products.

The shares declined again to $550.05 on 26 June before rising to $669.05 by 10 July. Reports of Meta’s planned AI cloud business, Meta Compute, were among the developments cited in coverage of the move.

Following another pullback ahead of earnings, META closed at $610.43 on 24 July 2026. This left the stock roughly 4.2% higher year to date but below its January peak, with attention shifting to the second-quarter results due on 29 July.