Learn about the Snyk IPO, the factors that may affect its share price, and how to trade Snyk stock via CFDs once it lists. IPO stocks are often highly volatile, and early trading can involve rapid price swings and significant risk.

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When is the Snyk IPO date?

Snyk has been considering an initial public offering (IPO) since at least 2021, and while there is no exact date for the listing, the company has revealed an IPO is still on the horizon, potentially for 2026 (source: TechCrunch). In 2021, the company raised funding at a valuation of $8.5bn, cementing its position as a global cybersecurity ‘unicorn’. But as the tech IPO market cooled and SaaS multiples compressed, Snyk deferred early IPO plans.

Current expectations

If the company were to list in 2026, the timing would allow Snyk to:

Reach sustained positive operating cash flow.

Benefit from renewed investor appetite for cybersecurity and AI-linked software IPOs.

Time its debut alongside stronger comps such as CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, or Palo Alto Networks.

Strategic rationale for going public

Liquidity for investors : Snyk has raised more than $1.5bn from Accel, Tiger Global, BlackRock, and others. Public listing would allow them to monetise holdings.

: Snyk has raised more than $1.5bn from Accel, Tiger Global, BlackRock, and others. Public listing would allow them to monetise holdings. Brand credibility : as enterprises consolidate vendors, being a public company increases trust and procurement acceptance.

: as enterprises consolidate vendors, being a public company increases trust and procurement acceptance. Acquisition currency : IPO stock can be used to acquire smaller DevSecOps and cloud security startups.

: IPO stock can be used to acquire smaller DevSecOps and cloud security startups. Employee retention: public equity refreshes compensation and incentivises retention in a highly competitive talent market.

Market backdrop

Cybersecurity IPOs have had mixed records. SentinelOne listed in 2021 but later struggled to hold its valuation. CrowdStrike and Palo Alto have performed better, showing that execution matters more than sector alone. Investors will be cautious with valuations but keen to own category leaders with developer adoption.

What is Snyk?

Snyk is a developer-first security platform founded in 2015 in London by Israeli security expert Guy Podjarny, later joined by Assaf Hefetz, Danny Grander, and others. Its mission is to integrate security directly into the software development lifecycle (SDLC), empowering developers to fix vulnerabilities before code reaches production.

Origins

Traditional application security tools were designed for security teams and often slowed down developers. Snyk flipped the model by focusing on developers themselves, embedding vulnerability scanning and fixes into everyday tools like GitHub, GitLab, and IDEs. This ‘shift-left’ approach has since become an industry standard.

Product suite

Snyk Open Source : scans dependencies for vulnerabilities.

: scans dependencies for vulnerabilities. Snyk Container : secures container images.

: secures container images. Snyk Infrastructure as Code : ensures IaC files (Terraform, Kubernetes) follow security best practices.

: ensures IaC files (Terraform, Kubernetes) follow security best practices. Snyk Code : static application security testing (SAST) for custom code.

: static application security testing (SAST) for custom code. Snyk Cloud: secures cloud configurations and runtime environments.

All products are delivered as SaaS with developer-friendly integrations.

Customers

Snyk serves thousands of organisations worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies. It is popular among engineering teams at major enterprises, startups, and governments.

Key milestones

2015 – founded in London.

2017 – expands to the US, integrates with GitHub and CI/CD tools.

2019 – hits unicorn status at $1bn valuation.

2021 – valued at $8.5bn in funding round led by Tiger Global and Accel.

2022 – acquires FossID and CloudSkiff to expand capabilities.

2023 – restructures workforce amid SaaS downturn.

2024 – refocuses on efficiency and enterprise expansion.

2026 – expected to target IPO readiness.

Snyk’s key features

Developer-first design : built to be loved by engineers, not just CISOs.

: built to be loved by engineers, not just CISOs. Comprehensive coverage : secures code, dependencies, containers, IaC, and cloud.

: secures code, dependencies, containers, IaC, and cloud. Integrations : works inside Git repos, CI/CD pipelines, and IDEs.

: works inside Git repos, CI/CD pipelines, and IDEs. Global reach : offices in the US, UK, Israel, Canada, Singapore, and beyond.

: offices in the US, UK, Israel, Canada, Singapore, and beyond. Ecosystem: partnerships with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, GitHub, Atlassian.

Snyk is often regarded as a key player in DevSecOps, bridging the gap between fast software development and security assurance.

How does Snyk make money?

Snyk is a SaaS business, earning revenue from recurring subscriptions.

Revenue stream Description Subscription ARR Recurring software fees from developer seats and enterprise contracts — the core of Snyk’s business. Enterprise services Revenue from training, onboarding, and premium support for large customers. Usage-based add-ons Extra charges for modules like container and IaC scans, scaling with customer use. Ecosystem and partnerships Indirect income and stickiness from integrations with cloud and DevOps partners.

Pricing model

Seat-based : customers pay per developer seat.

: customers pay per developer seat. Usage-based : some modules (eg container scans) scale with usage volume.

: some modules (eg container scans) scale with usage volume. Enterprise tiers: large accounts negotiate customised contracts with premium support, SLAs, and integrations.

Revenue streams

Subscription ARR : core SaaS fees across products.

: core SaaS fees across products. Enterprise services : training, premium support, professional services.

: training, premium support, professional services. Marketplace/ecosystem: partner integrations may yield indirect revenue.

Financial profile

Exact figures are not public, but estimates put ARR at several hundred million dollars as of 2024. Snyk has prioritised growth over profitability, but recent restructuring suggests it is targeting positive cash flow by 2025.

Key metrics investors will watch

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and growth rate.

and growth rate. Net Revenue Retention (NRR) – critical for SaaS multiples.

– critical for SaaS multiples. Gross margin – typically high for SaaS (~70%+).

– typically high for SaaS (~70%+). Sales efficiency – payback period on customer acquisition.

What might influence the Snyk live stock price?

The factors shaping Snyk’s valuation post-IPO will be a combination of sector dynamics and company execution.

Macroeconomic and sector trends

Investor appetite for cybersecurity IPOs will set the baseline. Security remains a top IT spend priority, even in downturns. However, valuation discipline has returned; investors now reward profitability and predictable SaaS metrics over raw growth. If the 2025-2026 IPO window coincides with lower interest rates and stable markets, Snyk may benefit.

Company fundamentals

Investors will focus on Snyk’s ARR growth, NRR, gross margin, and free cash flow. A strong showing on subscription ARR and efficient enterprise sales will support higher multiples. Misses on these metrics could see the stock trade more like a mid-tier SaaS vendor.

Competitive landscape

Snyk faces rivals such as GitHub Dependabot, Checkmarx, Sonatype, Palo Alto Networks (Prisma), and emerging DevSecOps startups. Its differentiation is developer-centric design and breadth of coverage. If it maintains market share among developers while expanding into enterprise security budgets, it strengthens its narrative.

Product adoption and innovation

Success of modules like Snyk Cloud will influence investor confidence. AI-assisted code security, an area of active investment, could create tailwinds if Snyk demonstrates leadership.

Governance and execution

Public investors will assess whether Snyk can transition from private “growth at all costs” to the discipline of quarterly reporting, transparency, and sustainable operations. Layoffs and restructuring show management is already pivoting.

Valuation scenarios

If Snyk can show $500m+ ARR with strong margins and positive cash flow, a $10-12bn IPO valuation is plausible. If growth slows or cash burn persists, valuations could compress to single-digit billions.

Investor sentiment

Anchor investor support and IPO allocation dynamics will influence early trading. A strong book of long-only institutional investors would support stability; heavy selling by late-stage VCs could create volatility.

You can keep your finger on the pulse of the markets with expert insight from our in-house analysts. Check out our news and analysis section for more.

How to trade Snyk shares via CFDs

When Snyk launch date arrives, contracts for difference (CFDs) will allow traders to speculate on its stock price without owning the underlying shares.

How to get started

Step 1: Choose a CFD broker offering Snyk once it’s listed.

Choose a CFD broker offering Snyk once it’s listed. Step 2: Open an account, verify identity, and fund it.

Open an account, verify identity, and fund it. Step 3: Monitor IPO details: filing, roadshow demand, price range, anchor investors.

Monitor IPO details: filing, roadshow demand, price range, anchor investors. Step 4:Consider trading long if you expect IPO enthusiasm and cybersecurity tailwinds; short if you anticipate valuation pressure. Apply stop-loss* and take-profit tools.

Note: the Snyk IPO, like all IPOs, may be volatile, especially in the early days of trading. CFDs let you act on price swings in either direction, but always apply risk management. CFDs are traded on margin, and leverage higher than 1:1 magnifies potential losses and gains. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Learn more about contracts for difference in our CFDs trading guide.

*Standard stop-losses are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-losses incur a fee when activated.

Which cybersecurity stocks can I trade?

Until Snyk becomes public, traders can consider peers:

These names serve as sector benchmarks for how investors are valuing growth, margins, and cash flow in security.

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