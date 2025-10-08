Learn about Alliance Laundry and its completed IPO, the factors that may affect its share price, and how to trade Alliance Laundry stock via CFDs when it lists.

IPO stocks are often highly volatile, and early trading can involve rapid price swings and significant risk.

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When is the Alliance Laundry IPO date?

Alliance Laundry’s IPO took place on 8 October 2025, listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘ALH’, and shares officially began trading publicly the following day. The Wisconsin-based manufacturer of commercial laundry systems completed its initial public offering (IPO) at $22 per share, raising $826.3 million and selling 34.1m shares, with BDT Capital Partners as the main seller (Reuters, 8 October 2025).

Current expectations

The Alliance Laundry listing coincided with a modest rebound in US industrial and manufacturing IPOs, as investor demand shifted back towards sectors offering tangible assets and steady cash flows.

Why IPO now?

Private equity timeline: BDT acquired its controlling stake in 2015, and a typical 8–10-year investment horizon meant 2025 was an opportune moment for an exit.

BDT acquired its controlling stake in 2015, and a typical 8–10-year investment horizon meant 2025 was an opportune moment for an exit. Industry leadership: Alliance is the dominant name in commercial laundry equipment worldwide, offering an established business with predictable demand.

Alliance is the dominant name in commercial laundry equipment worldwide, offering an established business with predictable demand. Attractive market: industrial IPOs have outperformed tech IPOs in recent cycles, as investors seek cash flow stability and tangible assets.

industrial IPOs have outperformed tech IPOs in recent cycles, as investors seek cash flow stability and tangible assets. Expansion capital: a public listing gives Alliance the ability to fund global growth, new manufacturing sites, and sustainability initiatives.

Bottom line: Alliance Laundry completed its IPO on 8 October 2025, raising $826.3 million at $22 per share, marking one of the largest industrial IPOs in the US manufacturing sector in recent years.

What is Alliance Laundry?

Alliance Laundry Systems is a global leader in commercial and industrial laundry equipment. The company designs, manufactures, and services washers, dryers, and laundry systems used by laundromats, hotels, hospitals, universities, correctional facilities, and multi-housing properties.

Founded in 1908, the company traces its origins to Barlow & Seelig Manufacturing Company, which created some of the earliest mechanical washing machines in the US. In 1928, it launched the Speed Queen brand – a name that would go on to become synonymous with quality and reliability in both commercial and residential laundry.

A century of innovation

Over more than 100 years, Alliance has evolved through mergers, acquisitions, and innovation. The company grew rapidly during the post-war industrial boom and, in the 1990s, consolidated its commercial laundry operations under the Alliance Laundry Systems name.

Today, Alliance’s products are sold in more than 140 countries, and it operates manufacturing and distribution hubs across North America, Europe, and Asia. The company employs over 3,000 people globally.

Brands under the Alliance umbrella

Speed Queen – commercial and consumer washers/dryers with a global following.

– commercial and consumer washers/dryers with a global following. UniMac – industrial-grade laundry systems used in hotels, prisons, and hospitals.

– industrial-grade laundry systems used in hotels, prisons, and hospitals. Huebsch – coin and card-operated laundry machines for multi-housing.

– coin and card-operated laundry machines for multi-housing. Primus – European-focused commercial laundry solutions.

– European-focused commercial laundry solutions. IPSO – widely used in Asia and emerging markets.

These brands cover every major market segment, from high-volume industrial laundries to retail and hospitality customers, providing Alliance with diversified revenue streams.

Global presence and reach

Alliance has production facilities in the US, the Czech Republic, China, and India. Its distribution model includes independent dealers, franchise laundromats, and OEM partners. The company’s products are known for durability, water and energy efficiency, and strong aftersales support.

Key milestones

1908 – Company founded in Ripon, Wisconsin.

1928 – Speed Queen brand launched.

1998 – Formation of Alliance Laundry Systems.

2015 – Acquired by BDT Capital Partners.

2020s – Rapid expansion into Asia-Pacific and Europe.

2025 – Completed IPO at $22 per share, raising $826.3 million.

How does Alliance Laundry make money?

Alliance Laundry’s revenue comes from a diversified mix of equipment sales, services, parts and franchise fees.

Revenue stream Description Equipment sales Commercial and industrial washers, dryers, and related systems form the core business. These are sold to laundromats, hotels, hospitals, educational institutions, and property managers. Parts and consumables Replacement parts, water-treatment systems and maintenance supplies provide a steady, high-margin recurring income stream. Franchising and retail operations Through the Speed Queen brand, Alliance licences its name to franchised laundromats, earning franchise fees while promoting its equipment directly. Aftermarket services and maintenance Service contracts, dealer support, and extended warranties generate stable, recurring revenue and strengthen long-term client relationships.

This resilient business model means Alliance is less dependent on single-market cycles. During downturns, parts and services tend to remain steady, providing a counterbalance to slower capital purchases.

What might influence the Alliance Laundry stock price?

The Alliance Laundry share price since IPO will depend on a range of macroeconomic, sectoral and company-specific factors.

Macroeconomic and sector trends

Alliance Laundry operates in an industrial sector that follows global manufacturing and capital expenditure trends. Economic expansions tend to drive equipment upgrades and new installations, while recessions can delay purchasing decisions. However, laundry is a non-discretionary service, making demand relatively stable even during downturns.

Inflation, energy prices, and supply chain conditions will all influence margins. The company relies on materials such as steel and electronic components, and disruptions – as seen during the 2020-2022 pandemic period – can affect production costs. A decline in inflation and stable commodity prices could boost profitability and support the Alliance Laundry stock price.

Company fundamentals

Investors will look closely at Alliance’s financial health: revenue growth, EBITDA margins, and cash flow. The company has an extensive installed base that generates repeat business from service contracts and spare parts — a key advantage over competitors. Consistent free cash flow makes Alliance a potential dividend candidate, which could attract long-term investors.

Competition and differentiation

Alliance competes with major appliance firms like Whirlpool, Electrolux, and LG in certain segments, but few rivals have its commercial scale. Its brands, dealer network, and aftermarket business create strong barriers to entry. Its innovation in energy efficiency, water-saving systems, and digital monitoring solutions will be a focus for investors looking for ESG-aligned industrial assets.

Regulation and environmental factors

Environmental regulations around water and energy efficiency are tightening globally. Alliance’s R&D focus on compliance – including products that meet Energy Star and EU efficiency standards – positions it well. Still, stricter rules or tariffs could add costs. Investors will also watch for progress on sustainability initiatives, a growing expectation for industrial companies.

Investor sentiment

Industrial offerings are often valued for stability over high-growth profiles. With the IPO now behind it, Alliance’s steady margins and recurring revenues may continue to attract strong institutional demand. Conversely, a shift toward higher-risk, higher-growth sectors could soften appetite for industrial stocks.

You can keep your finger on the pulse of the markets with expert insight from our in-house analysts. Check out our news and analysis section for more.

How to trade Alliance Laundry shares via CFDs

Since Alliance Laundry is now listed, trading its shares via contracts for difference (CFDs) allows you to speculate on its price movements – without owning the underlying stock.

How to get started

Step 1: Choose a platform Use a trusted, regulated broker like Capital.com, offering access to thousands of shares, indices and more.

Use a trusted, regulated broker like Capital.com, offering access to thousands of shares, indices and more. Step 2: Open an account Provide your personal details, verify your identity, complete a short suitability questionnaire, and set your trading preferences.

Provide your personal details, verify your identity, complete a short suitability questionnaire, and set your trading preferences. Step 3: Add funds Deposit using card or bank transfer. Start small, and manage your risk carefully.

Deposit using card or bank transfer. Start small, and manage your risk carefully. Step 4: Track Alliance Laundry’s performance Use charts, technical indicators and price alerts to monitor the market and spot trading opportunities.

Use charts, technical indicators and price alerts to monitor the market and spot trading opportunities. Step 5: Go long or short with CFDs Think the price will rise? Go long. Expect a drop? Go short. Apply stop-loss* or take-profit levels to manage your trades.

IPOs can be volatile, especially in the early days of trading. CFDs give you the flexibility to act on price swings in either direction. However, CFDs are traded on margin. Leverage above 1:1 magnifies losses and gains, which amplifies risk. Always use risk-management tools and stay informed with expert insights available on the Capital.com platform and app.

*Standard stop-losses are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-losses incur a fee when activated.

Which industrial and manufacturing stocks can I trade?

Since Alliance Laundry is now listed, traders can gain exposure to similar industrial companies:

Alliance Laundry (ALH) – commercial laundry equipment maker, known for its Speed Queen brand.

– commercial laundry equipment maker, known for its Speed Queen brand. Whirlpool (WHR) – global appliance maker, competitor in the commercial and consumer markets.

– global appliance maker, competitor in the commercial and consumer markets. Electrolux (ELUXY) – Swedish multinational with home and professional laundry systems.

– Swedish multinational with home and professional laundry systems. Honeywell (HON) – industrial conglomerate with automation and sustainability solutions.

– industrial conglomerate with automation and sustainability solutions. Illinois Tool Works (ITW) – diversified industrial products firm with steady growth.

– diversified industrial products firm with steady growth. General Electric (GE) – legacy industrial giant with manufacturing exposure.

For diversified access, ETFs such as the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) can provide broad exposure to the sector.

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