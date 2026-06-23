Learn about Navan’s October 2025 IPO, how its shares performed post-listing, what could influence its price, and how to trade exposure to travel and fintech stocks via CFDs.

IPO stocks are often highly volatile, and early trading can involve rapid price swings and significant risk.

Create an account Open a demo account

When was the Navan IPO date?

Navan went public on 30 October 2025, listing on Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker ‘NAVN’. The initial public offering (IPO) was priced at $25 a share, raising about $923m at a valuation near $6.2bn. The stock closed its first day 20% lower at $20, reflecting market caution and profitability concerns.

As of 31 October 2025, the offering has closed, with shares trading below the IPO price and the company valued at around $4.7–$5.9bn.

Why did Navan list in 2025?

Navan had long been seen as an IPO candidate but said it would list only once it achieved scale and more predictable earnings. After raising $300m in Series G funding in 2022, led by Greenoaks, Coatue and Zeev Ventures, Navan stated it would be IPO-ready when conditions improved.

Main motivations

Liquidity for investors: Navan raised nearly $2bn in equity and debt from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Greenoaks. A public listing provided partial liquidity.

Navan raised nearly $2bn in equity and debt from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Greenoaks. A public listing provided partial liquidity. Brand credibility: competing with SAP Concur and Amex GBT, a Nasdaq listing boosts enterprise trust.

competing with SAP Concur and Amex GBT, a Nasdaq listing boosts enterprise trust. Acquisition currency: listed shares offer flexibility for future M&A activity.

listed shares offer flexibility for future M&A activity. Employee equity: the float supports staff retention by providing share liquidity.

Market backdrop

The IPO came amid a gradual recovery in corporate travel and mixed sentiment around tech listings. Investors were cautious after other travel-sector IPOs, and fintech valuations had reset since 2021. Navan priced its offer conservatively to attract demand.

What is Navan?

Navan is a corporate travel and expense-management platform, founded in 2015 in Palo Alto by Ariel Cohen and Ilan Twig. Formerly known as TripActions, it rebranded in 2023 to reflect a broader focus on payments and automation.

Product suite

Travel management : flight, hotel, rail, and car booking through Navan’s app and web platform.

: flight, hotel, rail, and car booking through Navan’s app and web platform. Expense management : automated expense reports, receipt capture, and policy enforcement.

: automated expense reports, receipt capture, and policy enforcement. Navan Liquid : a payments product issuing smart corporate cards, automatically reconciling expenses in real time.

: a payments product issuing smart corporate cards, automatically reconciling expenses in real time. AI-powered features: personalised travel recommendations, dynamic policy compliance, and predictive analytics.

Customers

Navan serves thousands of mid-market and enterprise customers, including names like Heineken, Zoom, Canva, Lyft, and Shopify. Its mix of travel booking and payments has proven sticky with companies seeking to cut costs and improve employee satisfaction.

Global footprint

HQ : Palo Alto, California.

: Palo Alto, California. Global offices : London, Tel Aviv, Sydney, Amsterdam, and more.

: London, Tel Aviv, Sydney, Amsterdam, and more. Service reach: Over 40 countries, supporting international bookings and multi-currency payments.

Key milestones

2015 – Founded as TripActions.

2018 – Achieves unicorn valuation with $154m funding led by Andreessen Horowitz.

2020 – Expands into expense management amid COVID-19 disruptions.

2022 – Valued at $9.2bn after Series G raise of $304m.

2023 – Rebrands to Navan; confidentially files IPO paperwork with the SEC.

2024 – Expands product features with deeper AI integrations.

2025 – Listed on Nasdaq Stock Market at $25 per share.

Navan’s key features

All-in-one platform : combines travel booking, payments, and expenses.

: combines travel booking, payments, and expenses. Consumer-grade UX : easy-to-use interface comparable to leisure travel apps.

: easy-to-use interface comparable to leisure travel apps. Integrated fintech : smart cards and automated reconciliation reduce admin costs.

: smart cards and automated reconciliation reduce admin costs. AI-driven automation : policy compliance and personalised booking powered by machine learning.

: policy compliance and personalised booking powered by machine learning. Strong enterprise adoption: customers include global names across tech, manufacturing, and FMCG.

Navan positions itself as the modern alternative to SAP Concur, targeting enterprises frustrated by legacy platforms with fragmented UX and manual workflows.

How does Navan make money?

Navan’s business model blends travel services with fintech revenues, giving it multiple income streams.

Revenue stream Description Travel booking commissions Navan earns a share of revenue from flights, hotels, cars, and other bookings made through its platform, similar to online travel agencies. Subscription & platform fees Enterprises pay for access to Navan’s all-in-one travel and expense platform, often on a per-employee or contract basis. Navan Liquid (payments & cards) Smart corporate cards generate interchange fees on every transaction, plus value from automated expense reconciliation. Enterprise services & partnerships Navan monetises through integrations, premium support, and revenue-sharing with travel and fintech partners.

What might influence the Navan live stock price?

The Navan share price could depend on a combination of macro conditions, company execution, competitive pressures, and investor sentiment.

Macroeconomic and sector trends

The travel-tech sector is highly cyclical. Business travel was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and investors remain sensitive to macro shocks that can curtail corporate travel budgets. On the upside, hybrid work and in-person events are driving renewed demand. Global corporate travel spend is forecast to surpass pre-pandemic levels by 2026, creating a favourable backdrop. Investors will weigh Navan’s ability to capture that growth while navigating volatility in airfares, oil prices, and FX.

Company fundamentals

Navan will need to demonstrate that its revenue mix is diversifying beyond commissions from travel bookings. The growth of Navan Liquid, its payments and expense management arm, will be critical, as fintech revenues are more predictable and margin-rich than travel transactions. Investors will also scrutinise profitability metrics. Navan has raised nearly $2bn in equity and debt, so the market will expect progress on operating efficiency. Metrics like gross bookings, take rate, payments volume, net revenue per user, and free cash flow will be key yardsticks.

Competition and differentiation

Navan competes with entrenched incumbents such as SAP Concur and American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), as well as newer challengers like TravelPerk. Its differentiation lies in a consumer-grade user experience, integrated fintech, and AI-driven automation. Investors will judge whether those advantages can be sustained as incumbents invest heavily in UX upgrades. If Navan can prove stickiness among enterprise customers – with high net retention and long-term contracts – its stock could command a premium multiple.

Regulation and governance

As a travel and fintech platform, Navan faces a complex regulatory landscape. It must comply with travel industry standards (IATA, GDS integration rules) and financial regulations tied to its payments business. Expanding internationally means dealing with GDPR in Europe and payments regulations in multiple jurisdictions. Any misstep could impact margins or delay expansion. On governance, investors will want to see a mature public-company structure – independent board members, transparent KPI disclosures, and a clear path to profitability.

Valuation scenarios

If Navan demonstrates >$1bn in annual revenue, strong fintech contribution, and a clear path to operating profit, it could target a higher valuation. A bull case could see it priced higher if travel demand accelerates and Navan Liquid grows quickly. A bear case, where travel growth slows or competition erodes margins, could pull valuations down.

Investor sentiment

Travel-tech IPOs have had mixed outcomes. Airbnb’s blockbuster debut was followed by volatility, while Amex GBT trades more modestly. Fintech IPOs like Wise and Robinhood also experienced post-listing swings. That context means investors will be cautious with Navan. A strong anchor book of long-only funds would support stability, but hedge-fund-heavy allocations could lead to volatility.

Sentiment will also hinge on how Navan frames its narrative: as a travel agency challenger, or as a fintech SaaS platform with a large TAM. The latter positioning could earn higher multiples.

You can keep your finger on the pulse of the markets with expert insight from our in-house analysts. Check out our news and analysis section for more.

How to trade Navan shares via CFDs

Now that Navan is listed, traders have the opportunity to speculate on its share price via contracts for difference (CFDs). CFDs allow you to capture price movements without owning the underlying stock — offering flexibility in volatile IPO markets.

How to get started

Step 1: Choose a platform Use a broker like Capital.com to access IPO stocks and fintech names.

Use a broker like Capital.com to access IPO stocks and fintech names. Step 2: Open an account Complete ID verification and the suitability assessment to begin trading.

Complete ID verification and the suitability assessment to begin trading. Step 3: Fund your account Deposit capital securely by bank transfer, card, or e-wallet.

Deposit capital securely by bank transfer, card, or e-wallet. Step 4: Track the NAVN share price Monitor price data, and earnings, and sentiment.

Monitor price data, and earnings, and sentiment. Step 5: Place your trade Go long if you expect Navan to rally, or short if you anticipate the Navan stock price to fall, and apply stop-losses* to manage risk.

Note: IPO shares often remain volatile in early trading. CFDs amplify both potential gains and losses. CFDs are traded on margin, and leverage higher than 1:1 magnifies potential losses and gains. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Learn more about contracts for difference in our CFDs trading guide. *Standard stop-losses are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-losses incur a fee when activated.

Which fintech and travel-tech stocks can I trade?

Until Navan establishes a record, explore similar sector names:

SAP (SAP) – owner of SAP Concur, the incumbent in travel and expense software.

– owner of SAP Concur, the incumbent in travel and expense software. American Express GBT (GBTG) – corporate travel management firm.

– corporate travel management firm. Booking Holdings (BKNG) – travel-tech benchmark.

– travel-tech benchmark. Block (SQ) and PayPal (PYPL) – payments platforms.

and – payments platforms. Wise (WISE.L) – London-listed cross-border payments fintech.

FAQs