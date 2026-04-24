Trade Honeywell International Inc - HON CFD

Honeywell International (HON) is a diversified manufacturing and technology company, engaged in aerospace, automation & productivity, safety, commercial real estate, industrial operations and more.

Founded in 1885, Honeywell is headquartered in North Carolina and has evolved from furnace regulator and alarm systems provider to developing electrical devices for the aerospace sector and providing cybersecurity for companies and individuals globally.

The company’s product portfolio can be divided into segments:

Building: access controls, building management, electricals and wirings, fire life safety, sensors, video systems and intrusion detection.

Aerospace: actuation, air & thermal systems, auxiliary power units, cabin management & cleaning, cockpit systems and display, engines, microelectronics, radio, satellite communication, navigations & sensors and more.

Automation & productivity: RFID, voice technology, barcode scanners, sortation and conveyor systems, robotics and more.

Safety: electrical safety, gas & flame detection, respiratory protection, asset tracking & monitoring, search & rescue, healthcare, and more.

Advanced Sensing: technology for aero and transportation, healthcare, industrial and logistics.

Adsorbent and Catalyst: specialty adsorbents, UOP armguard systems, petrochemical catalysts, refining catalysts, petrochemical adsorbents, refining adsorbents, and natural gas adsorbents

Industrial Chemicals and Material: authentication technologies, fine chemicals, cut resistant fibers and materials, electronic materials, fluoropolymer films and performance additives

Solstice: refrigerants, blowing agents, solvents, propellant and personal care.

Clinical research: Karl Fischer titration, chromatography supplies, biosynthesis.

Honeywell Forge: Commercial real estate, industrials, cybersecurity, retail warehouse, life sciences, aerospace and etc.

Homeowner products: thermostats and security systems, portable heaters, fans and residential air purifiers.

Honeywell spun off its home business into an independent publicity-traded company, Resideo, and its transportation systems business, Garrett Motion in 2018.

In 1927, Honeywell merged with Minneapolis Heat Regulator Company into the publicly held Minneapolis-Honeywell Regulator Company.

After a series of acquisitions, mergers and spin-offs, in 2021, Honeywell transferred the listing of its common stock from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to the Nasdaq stock exchange. Honeywell International Inc. stock trades under the ticker symbol HON. You can track live HON share value and price history at Capital.com.