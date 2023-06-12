Counterparty risk can affect many financial contracts, from bank deposits and bonds to OTC derivatives. Understanding how it works can help explain why financial institutions use tools such as collateral, credit checks and clearing houses to manage exposure.

Key takeaways Counterparty risk is: The possibility that the other party in a financial contract defaults or fails to meet its legal obligations.

Found in many financial transactions, including bank accounts, insurance policies and derivative instruments.

Commonly managed by financial institutions through controls such as collateral requirements, credit checks and central clearing houses.

What is counterparty risk?

When you enter a contract with another party, both sides agree to fulfil their part of the deal. However, there is always a possibility that the other party runs out of money, becomes insolvent or fails to meet its obligations. This is known as counterparty risk.

Counterparty risk is the financial risk that the person, company or institution on the other side of an agreement may not fulfil its side of the contract. In any financial transaction, that other party is known as the ‘counterparty’.

In finance, counterparty risk is one part of wider risk management. For example, if you buy an investment that promises to pay you cash in 10 years, part of its value depends on whether the issuer will still be able to make that payment when it is due.

Counterparty risk definition

The formal definition of counterparty risk is the likelihood that an organisation or individual will default on its contractual obligations, causing a financial loss to the other side of the trade. It is often used to assess the chance of non-performance or default on either side of a bilateral agreement, particularly in over-the-counter (OTC) financial markets.

Meaning of counterparty risk explained

To understand what counterparty risk is, imagine an independent coffee shop owner wants to reduce the impact of rising coffee bean prices.

They enter a private agreement with a major agricultural commodity distributor. The contract states that the distributor will:

Lock in a fixed price

Deliver 500 pounds of coffee beans

Complete delivery in six months

The coffee shop owner pays a deposit up front to secure the deal.

However, before the delivery date, severe disruption affects the distributor’s supply lines. The distributor defaults and enters insolvency proceedings. As a result, the coffee shop owner loses the deposit, the beans are not delivered, and the business has to buy higher-priced beans on the open market at short notice.

In financial markets, the coffee shop owner is similar to an investor buying a specialised contract. The distributor is similar to the financial institution providing it. If that institution fails before the contract matures, the investor’s capital could be at risk.

Counterparty risk is therefore the risk that the person, company or institution on the other side of a financial contract does not meet its obligations before the deal is complete.

How does counterparty risk work?

Counterparty risk is often associated with over-the-counter (OTC) markets. These are private, customised markets where two parties trade directly with each other, rather than through a public exchange such as the London Stock Exchange. OTC markets can include private corporate loans, foreign exchange transactions and derivatives such as credit default swaps or interest rate swaps.

Because no party can remove the possibility of default entirely, traders and financial institutions use several methods to help manage counterparty risk:

Collateral Banks may require trading partners to post security, such as cash or government bonds, into a separate account. If the partner defaults, the bank can use the collateral to help cover some or all of the loss.

Credit ratings Before entering a deal, analysts may assess the counterparty’s financial health using credit ratings from agencies such as Moody’s or S&P. If a company has a weaker credit rating, banks may be more cautious about trading with it or may ask for additional protections.

Clearing houses Some trades are routed through a financial intermediary called a central clearing house. The clearing house sits between the two sides of the trade and aims to reduce the risk that one party’s default prevents the other from being paid.

Counterparty risk in CFD trading

Counterparty risk can also be relevant in contracts for difference (CFD) trading.

When you trade CFDs, you do not own the underlying asset. Instead, you enter a contract with a CFD provider to exchange the difference between the opening and closing price of a market.

This means the provider is the counterparty to the trade. If the provider were unable to meet its obligations, this could affect how open positions, cash balances or withdrawals are handled. The level of protection available may depend on the provider, the jurisdiction, the account type and the regulatory framework that applies.

CFD traders may consider counterparty risk alongside other trading risks, including:

Market risk, where prices move against an open position.

Leverage risk, where gains and losses are magnified.

Liquidity risk, where it may be harder to open or close a position at the expected price.

Operational risk, such as platform, payment or execution issues.

Regulated CFD providers may use measures such as client money segregation, margin requirements and internal risk controls. These measures can help manage risk, but they do not remove it entirely.

Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Why is counterparty risk important?

Counterparty risk matters because it can help investors, businesses and financial institutions assess whether financial obligations are likely to be met.

For example, a corporate bond typically pays a higher interest rate than a government bond because a company may carry more counterparty risk than a stable government. The higher yield reflects the additional risk that the company may not be able to make payments as agreed.

Counterparty risk can also help identify potential vulnerabilities across the financial system. If several major investment funds rely on the same insurance company to support their trades, a failure at that insurer could affect multiple funds at the same time.

For businesses, counterparty risk analysis may also help assess whether suppliers, cash reserves and contractual arrangements are sufficiently protected from another party’s insolvency.

Real-world counterparty risk example

The collapse of Archegos Capital Management in 2021 is often used as an example of counterparty risk. Archegos entered into multi-billion-dollar private total return swap contracts with major global investment banks, including Credit Suisse (LinkedIn, 3 February 2026). Under these agreements, the banks bought stocks on behalf of Archegos, with both sides agreeing to settle future price differences.

When those stock prices fell sharply, Archegos ran out of money and defaulted on its obligations. As a result, Credit Suisse was left holding billions of dollars in falling shares. The default cost Credit Suisse approximately $5.5bn (FINMA, 24 July 2023) and showed how one counterparty failure can have significant consequences for a major financial institution. Credit Suisse was later acquired by UBS in 2023, following a broader crisis of confidence unrelated to this single event (UBS, 12 June 2023).

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

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