Trade Invesco Solar ETF - TAN CFD

Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) is based on the MAC Global Solar Energy Index. It invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities, American depositary receipts (ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) that comprise the underlying index, and seeks results that correspond to the performance of the index.

Launched in 2008, the fund has net assets of $2.04bn and focuses on companies in the solar energy industry. The underlying index that TAN traces is computed using net return, which withholds applicable taxes for non-resident investors. The fund does not pay out dividends. The fund and index are rebalanced quarterly, which may require the reallocation of existing assets.

The fund has around 40 solar energy companies in its portfolio. Some of the top holdings are Enphase Energy, SolarEdge Technologies and First Solar. TAN has the highest geographical allocation of solar assets in the US (45.88%), followed by China (24.45%).

Invesco Solar ETF launched on 15 April 2008 and began trading on the NYSE Arca. It’s traded under the ticker symbol TAN.

You can follow the ups and downs of the TAN share value at Capital.com. Always stay on top of the latest price developments with our live Yandex stock chart.