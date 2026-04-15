Trade GuocoLand - F17sg CFD

Track the GuocoLand share price today and spot the best levels for profitable CFD trades.

GuocoLand Ltd was founded in 1976 and went public in 1978. After divesting its flagship property, the Singapore Hyatt Regency Hotel, in 1986, GuocoLand briefly became a real estate holding company. GuocoLand soon made the transition to a real estate development company and became an active player in the residential and commercial development of Singapore in 1990.

The main activities of the company include new property development and investment as well as active property management in the commercial, residential, industrial and retail markets. Since entering the property market, the company has successfully developed and sold over 9,000 homes.

The company has been actively involved in the Chinese real estate market since 1994 and the Malaysian market since 2004. It recently ventured further afield and entered the Australian and UK markets through a partnership with Eco World Development Group in 2017. The company believes that this partnership will present it with a vast array of new opportunities while allowing it to control its exposure to potential risks.

Over the last year, GuocoLand Limited’s (F17) stock has been traded for between S$1.35 (US$1.01)–S$1.75 (US$1.31), with an average volume of close to four million shares being sold per month. The stock began 2021 at S$1.54 before rising quickly to a high of S$1.75 by early April. The stock then decreased before settling at S$1.66 in early May.

F17 has a market capitalisation of just over $1.96 billion Singapore dollars and posted a net income of S$114 million in 2020 on revenues of S$941 million. This was a decrease from the S$255 million net income achieved in 2019. The drop in revenues were blamed on the increasing costs associated with ongoing developments as well as uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can get the latest F17 stock chart on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) as well as on Capital.com. The chart on Capital.com enables you to see the GuocoLand Limited share price live.

You can trade F17 now with contract for differences (CFDs) and open a long or short position, depending on whether you feel the price will rise or fall. CFDs allow you to profit from upward or downward fluctuations in the GuocoLand stock price.