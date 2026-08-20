HomeMarkets overviewIndicesFrance 40 Future

Trade France 40 Future - CAC40U2026 CFD

8529.30%
The chart shows the CAC40U2026 index price data over the last 1 day, with a current level of 8529.3, a high of 8528, and a low of 8523.
Sell

8526.3

Buy

8529.3

3
Low: 8523High: 8528
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread3
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.01096 %
(-€2.20)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~€19,000.00

-0.01096%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.01096 %
(-€2.20)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~€19,000.00

-0.01096%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity0.01
Margin5.00%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.02%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade France 40 Future - CAC40U2026

The France 40, or the CAC 40 Index, is an index comprising of the stocks of the 40 largest French entities. They are selected from the top companies in terms of market capitalisation listed on the NYSE Euronext Paris (known before 2000 as the Paris Bourse). The index is a benchmark in tracking the direction of the overall French stock market. In terms of sector allocation, the CAC 40 Index is dominated by the oil, gas, health care, industrial goods and services. The index is an underlying for derivatives (options, futures), exchange traded funds (ETFs), funds and structured products.

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